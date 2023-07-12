NEWS

Can Weather Really Make Arthritis Symptoms Worse?

By Mira Miller
Published on July 12, 2023
Fact checked by Nick Blackmer
achey hands among the seasons
Photo Illustration by Zack Angeline for Verywell Health; Getty Images.

Key Takeaways

  • People with arthritis have long asserted that the weather can worsen their symptoms.
  • A new study found that low temperatures, high humidity, and high pressure do cause more pain.
  • How and why this happens is still not entirely understood, and more research is needed to be able to develop effective drugs or interventions in this area.

A new study validates what many of us have long heard from friends and loved ones: that the weather can directly impact symptoms caused by osteoarthritis, the most common form of arthritis.

But existing research on the subject has been inconsistent, with some studies finding no association between the two and others finding a clear connection.

The new systematic review and meta-analysis, published in the Annals of Medicine, set out to explore the existing evidence to reach some kind of conclusion. Researchers found that 13 of 14 studies contained strong evidence that “weather factors in general, including any kind of meteorological condition, were associated with” osteoarthritis pain.

10 Surprising Facts About Osteoarthritis

“From the perspective of external weather factors, low temperature, high humidity, and high pressure can cause pain,” Yuelong Cao, MD, a co-author of the study, told Verywell.

Barometric pressure, or the weight of the air, often decreases quickly when a storm or cold front blows through the area. That change in compression can irritate joints and cause already inflamed tissue to swell a little more in arthritis patients, according to John Schumann, MD, executive medical director at Oak Street Health, who treats older adults.

“That’s why a lot of patients with arthritis say they can feel the change of weather ‘in their bones,’” Schumann told Verywell.

The connection between air pressure and joint pain was validated in a study from 2019, which found a correlation between pain and relative humidity, air pressure, and wind speed, though it didn’t find a significant association between temperature and pain. A 2015 study, however, found that the daily average humidity and temperature significantly affected joint pain.

While external weather factors can evidently have an impact, Cao said the specific mechanism of weather affecting arthritis is complex, as it includes the weather itself, condition factors, and internal biological regulatory factors.

“From our other studies, regardless of the external meteorological conditions, weather-sensitive people with osteoarthritis have more severe symptoms and structural damage, which suggests that the human body’s biological regulatory factors play a role,” he said.

9 Warning Signs of Arthritis

How to Adapt to Seasonal Changes

If you’re someone who notices that the weather has an impact on your joints, there are some things you can do to adapt.

“Most regions have frequent changes in weather and pressure, so there’s likely no way to avoid these side effects,” Schumann said. “However, if you’re able to keep warm, it may help. Light exercise, stretching, or a hot shower can keep your joints and muscles warm, which may reduce feelings of stiffness.”

Cao meanwhile said it’s a good idea to adjust your clothing and outdoor activities to avoid exposure to adverse weather factors as much as possible.

And while moving locations may seem drastic, some climates are definitely better than others when it comes to arthritis. This varies by individual, but research shows that a warmer, drier climate may be the best option, according to the Arthritis Foundation.

The Arthritis Foundation also maintains a Weather & Arthritis Index, which allows people to enter their ZIP code or location to see how the weather forecast and upcoming conditions could affect their pain level.

“There may be no way to change the weather,” Cao said. “But we do have ways to explore the biological mechanisms that regulate how it affects us to develop effective drugs or interventions in this area.”

8 Best Arthritis Gloves of 2023 for Compression and Winter

What This Means For You

If the weather affects your joint pain, do your best to avoid too much exposure to whatever conditions have an impact on you by wearing light clothing and staying indoors when needed. You can also try light exercise, stretching, or a hot shower to keep your joints and muscles warm and reduce feelings of stiffness, and you can check The Arthritis Foundation’s Weather & Arthritis Index to see how the weather forecast and upcoming conditions could potentially affect your pain level.

3 Sources
Verywell Health uses only high-quality sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial process to learn more about how we fact-check and keep our content accurate, reliable, and trustworthy.

  1. Wang L, Xu Q, Chen Y, Zhu Z, Cao Y. Associations between weather conditions and osteoarthritis pain: a systematic review and meta-analysisAnn Med. 2023;55(1):2196439. doi:10.1080/07853890.2023.2196439

  2. Dixon WG, Beukenhorst AL, Yimer BB, et al. How the weather affects the pain of citizen scientists using a smartphone app. NPJ Digit Med. 2019;2:105. doi:10.1038/s41746-019-0180-3

  3. Timmermans EJ, Schaap LA, Herbolsheimer F, et al. The influence of weather conditions on joint pain in older people with osteoarthritis: results from the European Project on OSteoArthritisJ Rheumatol. 2015;42(10):1885-1892. doi:10.3899/jrheum.141594

By Mira Miller
Mira Miller is a freelance writer specializing in mental health, women's health, and culture.

See Our Editorial Process
Meet Our Medical Expert Board
Related Articles
raining outside
Can the Weather Affect Ankylosing Spondylitis?
woman looking tired sitting on sofa
The Link Between Fibromyalgia and Weather Changes
senior man with morning stiffness in back
Causes of Morning Stiffness From Arthritis
Man holding coffee mug by window with raindrops
The Arthritis and Weather Connection
Person on couch feels arthritis pain in knee
Does Cold Weather Affect Arthritis?
How Weather May Trigger Headaches
Women with headache in hot weather
Can Hot Weather Give You a Heat Headache?
Person feeling pain in wrist and hand
What Is Arthritis?
A person holds a bottle of omega-3 fish oil capsules
Arthritis Pain Relief: 7 Ways to Manage
Four seasons
Influence of Seasonal Changes on Rheumatoid Arthritis
person holding knee
What Is Osteoarthritis?
A woman sits on her bed, cradling her knee as though in pain
Knee Pain at Night: Causes and Treatment
Back pain
What Is the Best Treatment for Arthritis in the Lower Back?
Arthralgia joint pain leads person to see doctor
What Is Arthralgia?
Woman outdoors
What Is the Best Climate for People With Lupus?
Close-up of person placing ice bag on their wrist
Ice or Heat for Arthritis? Reasons to Alternate