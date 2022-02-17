Why the CDC Proposal to Remove Opioid Dosage Cap Could Be Harmful

Key Takeaways The CDC proposed new guidelines for prescribing opioids for pain treatment, that will eliminate dosage caps on treatment.

If authorized, the change will enable some patients to receive more than 90 MME size doses to treat their pain.

But experts in pain medicine worry that removing limits could lead to over-prescribing opioids, hurting patients and aggravating the already raging overdose epidemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) proposed to remove the recommended dosage caps on opioids for acute and chronic pain. If approved, it would be a drastic change from the 2016 guidelines, which recommended physicians a 90 MME cap for new patients.

What Is MME? Morphine milligram equivalents (MME) represents an opioid dosage’s equivalency to morphine. According to the CDC, this metric helps monitor the overdose potential of opioids.

But some experts in pain medicine said removing dosage caps altogether could have dangerous consequences for patients seeking care.

“There are good data to support that there is an inflection point at 90 MME,” Lewis S. Nelson, MD, clinical chair in emergency medicine at Rutgers Medical School and former panelist for the creation of the 2016 guidelines, told Verywell.

“It’s very clear that high dose chronic opioid therapy is associated with a lot of adverse consequences, one of them being unintentional overdose and even death,” Nelson said. “In a way, it’s a race to the bottom in pain management, because if you’re not getting better with a reasonable dose of an opioid, there’s no reason to think that giving more is going to do any better.”

It isn’t a good idea to quickly lower a patient’s dosage to 90 MME either, especially if they were previously prescribed something much higher, he said.

There were several misgivings to the 2016 guidelines, including a misinterpretation by states and physicians that the guidelines were mandatory for all physicians, he said. The dosage cap in the 2016 guidelines wasn’t meant to police all pain medicine prescribers. The recommendations chaperoned primary care physicians, but not pain medicine specialists. They were also given as suggestions, and not a word of law.

Some U.S. states also had different interpretations of the guidance and required a broad spectrum of physicians to abide by the CDC recommendation. As a result, some pain medicine doctors refused to increase doses above 90 MME or sharply dropped patients off of higher doses.

Peter Staats, MD, MBA, president of the World Institute of Pain, told Verywell that the 2016 guidelines “put patients at a substantive risk of having their medications withdrawn, and doctors being concerned that they would lose their license.”

The new proposal will apply to a broad range of physicians.

High Dose Opioid Prescription Providers who prescribe high opioid dosages should consider a very slow taper, rather than a sudden drop, to wane the patient down to 90 MME or an even lower level, Nelson said. According to the CDC, patients who have challenges tapering down doses should be assessed for opioid use disorder and provided with medication treatment as well as naloxone if necessary.

What Will the New Proposal Mean for Pain Patients?

The 2022 document stresses the importance of an individualized approach to care and provides a substantial review of opioid treatments, which can be powerful tools for many pain patients, Staats said.

However, the new proposal has very little information about non-opioid therapies for pain and insurance reimbursement, Staats added. Insurance companies may be less likely to cover non-opioid pain treatments than opioids if they’re not explicitly recommended by the CDC.

Only one section of the 211-page document is dedicated to non-opioid treatments, the cost of which was not addressed.

“I know they can’t get everything, but they had an exhaustive evaluation of pros and cons of opioids—highlighting a lot of the pros—and missed the opportunity to cover issues around alternative strategies,” Staats said.

When physicians prescribe opioids for pain, they should do so because they are making an appropriate and thoughtful decision about their patient’s health, and not because they are unaware of other options, he added.

Experts in pain medicine were largely excluded from the creation of the new guidelines, Staats added. “Having a group like this dictate what’s the appropriate pain care without having pain expertise is misguided,” he said. “Had they had expertise for pain management on this committee, they probably would have, or should have, realize that there really is not a well balanced approach.”

The CDC interviewed Staats prior to the creation of the document, but did not include his advice in its creation, he said.

Risk of Opioids in Pain Management

Between 8% and 12% of people who use opioids for chronic pain management develop opioid use disorder, and between 21% and 29% of patients prescribed opioids misuse them, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA). But it’s impossible to tell if someone will develop opioid use disorder if they’ve never used opioids.

“We all have different priming, we all have different risk factors,” Nelson said. “Every time we give an opioid to somebody, we are rolling the dice a little bit.”

People who use opioids can also develop a condition called hyperalgesia, where their tolerance for pain decreases as their time using opioids increases.

“Basically what it means is that being on pain medications induces an adaptive response in your body that essentially makes the pain worse,” Nelson said. “It’s iterative, it builds on itself. The pain gets worse, you need more opioid, your pain gets worse, you need opioid.”

This is unsafe because a person’s dosage may not be enough to quell their pain, but increasing it can still have detrimental impacts on their respiratory system, he added. People who die of opioid overdose often die from respiratory depression, added.

Searching for Non-Opioid Alternatives

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will be taking steps aimed at developing non-addictive drugs for acute pain treatment.

“Prescribed appropriately, opioid analgesics are an important part of acute pain management. However, even at prescribed doses, they pose a risk for addiction, misuse, abuse or overdose that may result in death,” the agency wrote.

A non-addictive drug that rivals an opioid’s pain killing properties would be a groundbreaking treatment, Nelson said. But finding one won’t be easy.

Heroin was introduced in the 1800s as a potential non-addictive alternative to morphine. In 2020, it was responsible for 13,165 overdose deaths in the United States.

“History is paved with good intentions and bad outcomes,” Nelson said, adding that non-addictive opioids may be “a pipe dream.”

Without a universal, harmless solution to treating pain, opioids remain a powerful tool in aiding patients. But increasing knowledge and access to non-opioid therapies may be essential in making sure that opioid prescriptions don’t get out of control.

“We want to give autonomy to the physicians to make the right decisions for their patients,” Staats said. “But on the flip side, you can’t look at that in a vacuum. If you are telling physicians that the only tool that they have in their toolbox is opioids, they are going to increase the amount of medications that are prescribed and that’s going to be harmful.”