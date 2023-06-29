Check Your Freezer for These Recalled Frozen Fruit Products to Avoid Listeria

Key Takeaways The FDA announced multiple voluntary recalls of frozen fruit products due to potential Listeria contamination.

Listeria causes mild gastrointestinal illness in most people, but it can result in more serious illness or even death in high-risk groups. It can also harm unborn babies if contracted by a pregnant person.

Check the frozen fruit products in your freezer and cross-reference with the FDA announcements to ensure you don't consume any potentially contaminated foods.



It all started with pineapple, the culprit behind the recent recalls of frozen fruit products across stores in the United States. Make sure to check those packaged fruits in your freezer to avoid accidentally making a Listeria-spiked smoothie.

Last week, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced multiple voluntary recalls of specific frozen fruit products by Sunrise Growers, Inc due to possible contamination by Listeria monocytogenes.

The products in question are sold at a variety of national grocery chains, including Walmart, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Target, Aldi, and AWG (Associated Wholesale Grocers). There have been no illnesses associated with these voluntary recalls to date, according to the FDA.

Why Is Listeria Dangerous?

A Listeria infection is more of an unpleasant inconvenience for most people, according to Brian Labus, PhD, MPH, REHS, an assistant professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

"But for adults 65 and over of those with weakened immune systems, it can cause a much more serious disease that can spread throughout the body," Labus told Verywell.

Most people infected with Listeria develop a mild gastrointestinal illness that causes diarrhea and vomiting, which goes away on its own in a couple of days, Labus explained.

But in some high-risk groups such as young children, older adults, and immunocompromised individuals, Listeria can spread beyond the gut and cause problems with the nervous system such as headache, stiff neck, loss of balance, convulsions or confusion. In some cases, it can even become life-threatening.

In pregnant people, Listeria can cause a more flu-like illness with symptoms such as fever, fatigue, and muscle aches. While the illness is often relatively mild for the pregnant person, the increased health risk is to the unborn baby, he said. It can lead to miscarriage or stillbirth, as well as premature delivery and serious infections of the newborn.

The only way to know whether you're infected is through laboratory testing, as the disease doesn't have any unique symptoms that make it easy to identify, Labus added.

Some research shows that the effects of climate change, including warmer temperatures and water scarcity, can fuel Listeria outbreaks and increase their prevalence as the environment changes.

"Listeria can be found widely in the environment, so any changes to the environment can lead to changes in the risk of contamination," Labus said.

But Listeria is most closely related to food processing, he said, as it grows in high-salt, low-temperature environments—and we regularly use salt and refrigeration to protect our food from spoilage and pathogens.

The Recalled Products

To avoid becoming ill with a Listeria infection from frozen fruit products, check your freezer and reference your products to the FDA announcements for the specific product codes and expiration dates.

Here are the recalled products:

Walmart

Great Value Mixed Fruit

Great Value Dark Sweet Cherries

Great Value Mango Chunks

Sold at stores in AR, AZ, CA, CO, DC, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MN, MO, MT, ND, NE, NM, NV, OH, OK, OR, PA, SD, TX, UT, VA, WV and WY from January 19, 2023 to June 13, 2023.

Whole Foods

365 Organic Tropical Fruit Medley

365 Organic Pineapple Chunks

365 Pineapple Chunks

365 Organic Whole Strawberries

365 Organic Slice Strawberries and Bananas

365 Organic Blackberries



Distributed to stores throughout the U.S. from November 1, 2022 to June 21, 2023



Trader Joe's

Trader Joe’s Organic Tropical Fruit Blend (Pineapple, Banana, Strawberry, Mango)

Distributed to select distribution centers or stores in AK, AL, CT, CO, DE, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OH, OK, PA, RI, TN, TX, VA, VT, WI, and Washington DC from March 28, 2023 to April 11, 2023



Target

Good & Gather Organic Cherries and Berries Fruit Blend

Good & Gather Dark Sweet Whole Pitted Cherries

Good & Gather Mango Strawberry Blend

Good & Gather Mixed Fruit Blend

Good & Gather Mango Chunks

Good & Gather Blueberries

Good & Gather Triple Berry Blend

Distributed nationwide from October 14, 2022 to May 22, 2023.

Aldi

Season’s Choice Tropical Blend

Distributed to select distribution centers or stores in AL, AR, CT, FL, GA, IA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, MO, MS, NC, NE, NH, NY, OH, OK, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, VA, VT and WV from October 11, 2022 to May 22, 2023.

AWG (Associated Wholesale Grocers)

Best Choice Pitted Red Tart Cherries Unsweetened

Distributed to select distribution centers or stores in KS, MO, NE and OK from April 5, 2023 to May 4, 2023.

Cadia's Organic Pineapple was also recalled. The product was distributed to stores in CA, IL, IN, FL, MD, OR, and TX. If you do find one of the above products in your kitchen, you're advised to either dispose of it immediately or return it to the store for a refund.

