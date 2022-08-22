NEWS Health News A New Way to Destroy Forever Chemicals By Claire Bugos Claire Bugos Twitter Claire Bugos is a New York City-based health and science reporter and writer. Learn about our editorial process Published on August 22, 2022 Fact checked Verywell Health content is rigorously reviewed by a team of qualified and experienced fact checkers. Fact checkers review articles for factual accuracy, relevance, and timeliness. We rely on the most current and reputable sources, which are cited in the text and listed at the bottom of each article. Content is fact checked after it has been edited and before publication. Learn more. by Nick Blackmer Fact checked by Nick Blackmer LinkedIn Nick Blackmer is a librarian, fact-checker, and researcher with more than 20 years’ experience in consumer-oriented health and wellness content. Learn about our editorial process Share Tweet Email Print Construction Photography / Avalon / Getty Images Key Takeaways PFAS, also called forever chemicals, accumulate in the environment and body and can seriously damage health over time.A new study found a way to break down certain kinds of PFAS in a low-energy, cost-effective way.The new approach uses a mix of soap and a well-known solvent to degrade the chemicals under mild conditions. Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are notoriously difficult to scrub from the environment. These so-called “forever chemicals” can take thousands of years to degrade naturally. PFAS are used in a variety of consumer goods, including nonstick cookware, rain jackets, fast food packaging, and carpeting, due to their grease- and water-resistant properties. They leach into the environment during the production processes and seep through landfills. PFAS is everywhere—it contaminates drinking water, soil, and the air. They’ve become so widespread that around 97% of people in the U.S. likely have PFAS in their blood. Over time, PFAS buildup can cause a range of health issues, such as low birth weight, reduced immune response, liver damage, high cholesterol, and various cancers. Scientists now say that a simple combination of lye—a common ingredient in soap—and another common organic chemical could cause the chemicals to fall apart in a matter of hours. While the approach doesn’t work for all PFAS, it could become a cheap and safe way to reduce the toxicity of contaminated waterways, according to a new study published in Science. Scientists have proposed other methods including incineration, oxidation, radiation, and even blasting contaminated water with cold plasma. “Yes, you can destroy [PFAS]. But typically, the energy is so high that it’s really not economically feasible,” said Rainer Lohmann, PhD, director of a PFAS superfund research site at the University of Rhode Island Graduate School of Oceanography, who was not involved with the study. The new approach is much less harsh: It’s a low-energy and cost-effective way to disintegrate the chemicals into relatively safe and natural compounds. “Their approach, of course, has the beauty of being much simpler,” Lohmann said. How Would the New Approach Break Down PFAS? Water filtration plants can remove PFAS from the water system with special filters, namely activated carbon and reverse osmosis technologies. Once these chemicals are filtered out, treatment sites are left with a potion of waste concentrated with PFAS. If the toxic chemicals are just tossed in a landfill, they will just leach back into the environment. “There’s a need for a method to get rid of PFAS in a way that does not continue to pollute,” Brittany Trang, PhD, a coauthor of the new study and a reporting fellow at STAT News, said in a call with reporters. This is where her team’s approach comes in. A simple chemical solvent could be added to these waste products so they could be disposed of safely. The primary input is sodium hydroxide, also called lye, which is an inexpensive and well-known chemical commonly used in soap making. The other chemical component of this process is called dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO), another commonly used chemical compound. In this case, DMSO would never actually touch the drinking water that is being decontaminated. “Nothing about this poses obvious environmental red flags or true deal breakers, especially when you couple that with the fact that you’re degrading these pollutants that otherwise will not degrade in the environment,” said William Dichtel, PhD, senior author on the study and professor of chemistry at Northwestern University. PFAS molecules are made up of a string of carbon and fluorine atoms attached together, one of the strongest bonds ever created. The researchers said the sodium hydroxide approach works specifically to break down carboxylates, which make up about 40% of PFAS. Not only did the process work on well-known carboxylic compounds like PFOA, but it could also degrade GenX, a PFAS substitute that’s often as damaging as PFAS. Once the carboxylates disintegrate, fluoride is the only potentially toxic compound left. “Fluoride on its own is much less dangerous than any of the PFAS,” Lohmann said. He emphasized that degrading carboxylates alone won’t solve the PFAS problem. Sulfonates, such as PFOS, which also make up 40% of PFAS, are even more challenging to break down. Why We Won’t See This Implemented Right Away Dichtel said the new finding helps researchers understand how carboxylic PFAS can break down and this can be a key step toward figuring out how to degrade other kinds of PFAS. “I really think that the fundamental knowledge of how these materials degrade is probably the single most important thing coming out of this study,” Dichtel said. “Anyone working on PFAS degradation can look at this and have a better understanding of what might be going on in their process.” In the long run, environmental advocates say that setting strict limits on—or outlawing—the production of PFAS by chemical manufacturers is the best way to reduce future contamination. In the meantime, scrubbing the existing PFAS from the environment will minimize The approach may not be implemented right away. Researchers will need to run more tests in the laboratory and in the field. Then, it’s a matter of making it on the market. “It’s a very good and strong study,” Lohmann said. “It’s a good step, but is this now the solution to our PFAS problems? I don’t think so. Not yet.” “I’m not trying to say that the approaches that exist right now are really good. It’s just that water providers rely on them,” Lohmann said. “For them to switch, they really have to be convinced that the alternative is better and cheaper.” What This Means For You The sodium hydroxide approach to degrading PFAS likely won’t be commercially available for a while. And even then, it’ll likely be used in large-scale operations, such as water treatment plants. 5 Sources Verywell Health uses only high-quality sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial process to learn more about how we fact-check and keep our content accurate, reliable, and trustworthy. Lewis RC, Johns LE, Meeker JD. Serum biomarkers of exposure to perfluoroalkyl substances in relation to serum testosterone and measures of thyroid function among adults and adolescents from NHANES 2011-2012. Int J Environ Res Public Health. 2015;12(6):6098-6114. doi:10.3390/ijerph120606098 Trang B, Li Y, Xue XS, Ateia M, Houk KN, Dichtel WR. Low-temperature mineralization of perfluorocarboxylic acids. Science. 2022;377(6608):839-845. doi:10.1126/science.abm8868 Sales CM, Lewis AJ, Joyce T, et al. Rapid degradation of PFAS in aqueous solutions by reverse vortex flow gliding arc plasma. Environ Sci (Camb). 2020;6(4):1044-1057. doi:10.1039/C9EW01050E Hepburn E, Madden C, Szabo D, Coggan TL, Clarke B, Currell M. Contamination of groundwater with per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from legacy landfills in an urban re-development precinct. Environ Pollut. 2019;248:101-113. doi:10.1016/j.envpol.2019.02.018 National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences. Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). Editorial Process Medical Expert Board Share Feedback Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! What is your feedback? Other Helpful Report an Error Submit