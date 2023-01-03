NEWS Health News You Might Get Billed for Messaging Your Provider in MyChart By Amy Isler, RN, MSN, CSN Amy Isler, RN, MSN, CSN LinkedIn Amy Isler, RN, MSN, CSN, is a registered nurse with over six years of patient experience. She is a credentialed school nurse in California. Learn about our editorial process Published on January 03, 2023 Fact checked Verywell Health content is rigorously reviewed by a team of qualified and experienced fact checkers. Fact checkers review articles for factual accuracy, relevance, and timeliness. We rely on the most current and reputable sources, which are cited in the text and listed at the bottom of each article. Content is fact checked after it has been edited and before publication. Learn more. by Nick Blackmer Fact checked by Nick Blackmer LinkedIn Nick Blackmer is a librarian, fact-checker, and researcher with more than 20 years’ experience in consumer-oriented health and wellness content. Learn about our editorial process Share Tweet Email Print MyChart Key Takeaways Many healthcare systems are now charging patients for using MyChart to communicate with providers.Patient-generated questions that require medical advice and care can be billed as an eVisit.Check with your healthcare provider to see if they charge for MyChart messages. The COVID-19 pandemic led to more telehealth visits and an avalanche of online communication requests from patients using popular online portals such as MyChart. Many patients have enjoyed the convenient free messaging tool, but it hasn’t been so great for providers. Now, many healthcare institutions are starting to charge for the time spent answering patient emails. In March 2020, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) expanded the scope of telehealth visits to let healthcare providers bill for eVisits—which include patient-initiated communications via online patient portals like MyChart. As more healthcare institutions adopt billing policies for the use of MyChart, here’s how much you can expect to pay and which MyChart services are deemed billable. Patient Access To Medical Records Is Set To Become Mandatory MyChart: What Providers Can and Cannot Bill For Online patient portals, such as MyChart, are great tools that let patients communicate directly with their providers, review lab tests, upload pictures, schedule appointments, and refill prescriptions. These essential functions of the portal will mostly stay free—healthcare providers will only be able to charge for some things that MyChart can do. What Providers Can Charge For According to CMS, there are strict guidelines for instances that make MyChart use billable: The provider must have an established relationship with the patientThe patient must generate the initial inquiryCorrespondence includes online assessment and management of medical conditionsCommunication can occur over a seven-day period According to Jess Berthold, a spokesperson for the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) Medical Center (which started billing for MyChart messages in November of 2021) only certain kinds of emails between patients and providers are billable. “We bill for medical advice and care. We don’t bill for routine correspondence, like a prescription refill request,” said Berthold. “The eVisit codes are only applicable when a patient question requires a physician to do the same type of work that would happen some in-person visits,” Jack Resneck Jr., MD, president of the American Medical Association, told Verywell. “This could include diagnosing a problem, creating a management plan, ordering tests, prescribing treatments, or counseling in response to medical questions.” Here is what counts as medical advice communication: New symptoms or medical problems requiring an assessment or referralAdjustment to current medicationChronic disease check-in and management Flare-up or change in chronic conditionRequest to fill out a form You Can Now Access Your Health Records Digitally What Providers Can't Charge For Most tasks completed on MyChart are free. MyChart services that cannot be billed include: Prescription refill requestsScheduling appointmentsMessages that lead to an appointment requestFollow-up care linked to recent surgeries within the past 90 daysUpdating your provider or any other messages that do not require a responseMessages that only take a few minutes to answer How Private Are Your Medical Records? How to Know If You'll Get Billed For Using MyChart MyChart message charges should be transparent—patients should not get “surprise” bills. At the Cleveland Clinic (which started billing patients for MyChart messages in November 2020) patients are made aware of the possibility that their message could be billed, depending on the skill level and time it takes to answer. They can decide to proceed with asking the question or make an in-person appointment instead. Some healthcare systems, like the Cleveland Clinic and UCSF, have posted information on their websites announcing plans to start charging for medical advice received through MyChart. “For Medicare patients, they must consent to receive eVisit services,” said Resneck. “That consent would typically include receiving notice that a copay or deductible may apply.” How to Get Copies of Your Medical Records Will Insurance Cover MyChart Charges? Most insurance providers will cover eVisits, so many patients probably won’t even know they were charged. That said, it is up to the provider to decide if they will bill for applicable MyChart services. UCSF provided some example charges you can expect based on the type of insurance you have: Medicare: For most patients, there is no out-of-pocket cost. For a small number of patients, the cost could be $3 to $6. Patients with Medicare Advantage will have a co-payment of $20 (the cost of an in-person or video visit). Medi-Cal: No out-of-pocket costs. Private insurance: Some patients will have co-payments similar to what they would pay for in-person or video visits (common copays are $10 and $20). If a deductible applies, the full amount will be charged (the average amount is around $75). Uninsured: For patients without insurance, it could cost upwards of $50 per MyChart message. How to Correct Errors in Your Medical Records Who Is Billing for MyChart Communications? Many healthcare systems have decided to allow providers to charge for the time and resources spent in responding to the growing number of MyChart messages they get from patients. According to Resneck, there is currently no data on how many providers and healthcare systems are now billing for eVisits, including MyChart messaging. “We do know that an increasing number of practices are adding this to improve seamless integration of virtual and in-person care for their patients,” he said. While it is up to individual healthcare systems on if they want to start billing for eVisits, many prominent healthcare centers in the U.S. (like UCSF and the Cleveland Clinic) have already started doing so. If you don’t know if you’ll be charged for online patient portal communication or if you want to avoid using MyChart, just give your provider’s office a call. What This Means For You Many functions of using online patient portals like MyChart will remain free; however, you might start getting charged for some kinds of communication with your provider that can be considered eVisits. If you have insurance, you may not even realize you’ve been billed. If you’re not sure how much you’ll have to pay, check with your provider before you message them. How HIPAA Gives You the Right to See Your Medical Records 5 Sources Verywell Health uses only high-quality sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial process to learn more about how we fact-check and keep our content accurate, reliable, and trustworthy. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Medicare telemedicine health care provider fact sheet. UCSF Health. Medical advice through MyChart messages: How it works and what it costs. Cleveland Clinic. MyChart Messaging. Cleveland.com. Cleveland Clinic could be at forefront of trend of hospitals charging for patient messages Becker’s Health IT. More health systems charging for MyChart messages. By Amy Isler, RN, MSN, CSN Amy Isler, RN, MSN, CSN, is a registered nurse with over six years of patient experience. She is a credentialed school nurse in California. See Our Editorial Process Meet Our Medical Expert Board Share Feedback Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! What is your feedback? Other Helpful Report an Error Submit