The Coop Cooling Pillow That Transformed My Sleep Is Already on Sale for Black Friday

A good pillow can make or break your sleep. And if you don't believe me, you probably haven't slept on The Eden pillow from Coop Home Goods. The Eden is filled with shredded memory foam that is infused with cooling gel. This might sound like a gimmick, but in our test of the best cooling pillows, The Eden was easily named the best overall because it actually works as a cooling pillow and is adjustable for all sleep positions and preferences. And perhaps best of all, it's already on sale for Black Friday.

Starting today, the entire Coop Home Goods site is 20% off—including The Eden pillow. This brand, which also makes soft-as-air comforters, body pillows, silk pillowcases, and sleep masks doesn't do sales events too often, so you'll want to pick up this pillow for yourself or gift it to a loved on while it's marked down.

Why did we name The Eden the best overall in our cooling pillow test? First of all, it actually does what it says it will. And by that, we mean it actually helps you sleep cooler. Out of the box and after being fluffed in the dryer (per the pillow's instructions), it felt cool to the touch.

After sleeping on this pillow for the last four months, I can tell you that it's still cool—both to the touch and throughout the night. I chalk that up to the cooling gel infused in the memory foam (you can see the blue gel flecked throughout the memory foam!) and the shredded memory foam, which aids in the pillow's breathability all night long.

So far since switching to this pillow, I've never had to flip to the cool side; my head and neck are at the perfect temperature for sleeping every single night. While I was pretty good at getting a solid night's sleep before using this pillow, I can safely say that since making the switch I get a better, more restful eight hours every night.

Like The Original pillow from Coop Home Goods (which I was sleeping on before testing this one), The Eden is made of shredded memory foam. The shredded memory foam is a big differentiator for me in terms of comfort. It's somehow soft while still being firm and supportive, and it never loses its shape. Like standard memory foam, it cradles your head and neck in that just-right way without collapsing beneath you. But since the memory foam is shredded, it's more breathable and is adjustable.

Each Coop Home Goods pillow also comes with a bag of extra shredded memory foam filling so you can add or remove it as needed to find your perfect shape and fullness. As a stomach sleeper, I tend to prefer a flatter pillow, so I choose to remove filling. Both the soft outer cover and the inner pillow have zippers that make accessing the fill a cinch.

The Eden pillow is the gift that keeps on giving—a great night's sleep, that is.

