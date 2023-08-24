What Does a COVID Sore Throat Feel Like?

Key Takeaways A sore throat is a common COVID-19 symptom, but it can also be caused by other respiratory illnesses and bacterial infections.

You might feel a scratchy sensation or a sharp pain.

You can try to manage a sore throat with OTC pain medications like Tylenol and Advil. Salt water gargles can also help provide relief.

If you have a sore throat, you might wonder whether it’s allergies, the start of a COVID-19 infection, or the flu. Unfortunately, it’s not that easy to tell the difference.

People have reported feeling a range of sensations with a COVID sore throat, from scratchy and irritated to a sharp pain that makes swallowing difficult.

Bacterial infections, such as strep throat, can also cause sore throat, so it’s impossible to diagnose your condition just based on the sore throat symptom alone, said Graham Snyder, MD, MS, medical director of infection prevention and hospital epidemiology at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine.

The best thing to do when you have a sore throat is to get tested for COVID, Snyder added. You may still find rapid tests at your local healthcare centers and pharmacies.

What If You Have a Sore Throat But Test Negative for COVID?

If you only plan to test once, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends taking a PCR test. At-home rapid tests are a fine option, especially if you have some non-expired ones lying around, but the result may not be as accurate as a PCR test.

Getting a negative result from an over-the-counter rapid test may not mean you’re in the clear.

“I don’t know how good these tests are yet against some of the newer subvariants that we’re seeing emerging,” said Connie Savor Price, MD, chief medical officer at Denver Health and a professor specializing in infectious diseases at the University of Colorado School of Medicine.

But having a sore throat doesn’t guarantee that you’re infected with COVID. If you do test negative, but still have symptoms, Price said it’s best to stay home and rest.

“You don’t want to spread any virus to another person unnecessarily,” she said.

How Can You Soothe a Sore Throat at Home?

You can try to manage a sore throat with OTC pain medications, such as Tylenol (acetaminophen) or Advil (ibuprofen). Certain at-home remedies may also help.

“Salt water gargles are also a good way to get symptom relief. The gargle will draw fluid out of the tissues in the throat and help reduce some of the inflammation,” Linda Yancey, MD, an infectious disease specialist at Memorial Hermann Health System in Houston, told Verywell in an email.

It’s best to check with your healthcare provider to determine the right course of treatment since the treatment options can vary based on what’s causing the sore throat, according to Snyder.

“For example, treatment for allergies may include an antihistamine, and antibiotics will only be effective for bacterial Streptococcus infection,” Snyder said.

If you’re infected with COVID, Snyder recommends soothing your sore throat by staying hydrated and keeping your throat moist. You can take lozenges, use a humidifier, or sip on hot tea.