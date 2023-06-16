Here's Which Type of Cranberry Pills Might Help With UTIs

Key Takeaways Cranberries are considered a natural remedy for urinary tract infections (UTIs).

Some limited research suggests that cranberry products may help prevent recurrent UTIs.

Experts say more research is needed, but cranberry pills must contain A-type proanthocyanidins (PACs) in order to be effective.

Cranberry juice or cranberry supplements are popular home remedies for urinary tract infections (UTIs), but the scientific evidence on whether these tart treatments work is murky.

As many as 50–60% of women experience a UTI at least once, and this common bacterial infection can cause frequent, painful, or bloody urination.

Cranberries are thought to help prevent UTIs because they contain compounds known as A-type proanthocyanidins (PACs), which may keep bacteria from attaching to the walls of the urinary tract. But chugging a glass of cranberry juice might not fix a UTI.

“Many juices may not contain enough PAC to reduce infection risk, and most juices have high sugar content so patients with diabetes should use them with caution,” Lauren Stewart, MD, an assistant professor of obstetrics & gynecology and urology at NYU Langone Health, told Verywell in an email.

Some people turn to cranberry pills instead since these may have a more concentrated PAC content, but research is limited. A 2017 study with fewer than 40 participants suggested that cranberry supplements may be effective as a preventative measure for people who experience recurrent UTIs.

In 2020, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a statement that it would not "object to the use of certain qualified health claims regarding consuming certain cranberry products and a reduced risk of recurrent UTI in healthy women." This means that certain cranberry juices and supplements can claim to help reduce recurrent UTI risk as long as the labels note that this is backed by "limited scientific evidence."

The American Urological Association also included a conditional recommendation in support of cranberry as a preventive measure for women with recurrent UTIs in its 2022 guidelines. However, cranberry supplements should not be considered as a treatment for UTIs.

"If you already have a UTI, cranberry pills won’t cure the infection, but it also won’t make it worse. You don’t have to stop taking your cranberry supplements if you’re also being treated for an active UTI," James Anaissie, MD, a urologist with Memorial Hermann in Houston, told Verywell in an email.



Staying Hydrated Can Also Help

Taking cranberry pills may be a low-risk way to try to prevent UTIs, but this is not the only option. There’s some evidence to suggest that staying hydrated may also help. A 2018 clinical trial published in JAMA Internal Medicine found that women who drank less than 1.5 liters of water each day and had a history of recurrent UTIs benefited from increasing their water intake.

Milan Shah, MD, a board-certified urologist with the Urology Group of Southern California in Los Angeles, CA, told Verywell that there is some mixed evidence on hydration and UTI risk but he often recommends increased water consumption to his patients.

"For the patients that we put on an increase hydration, some individuals come in and they don’t drink much water at all, maybe half a liter a day or less, and when we’ve upped their water to two and a half liters a day, they’ve really seen substantial improvement," Shah said.

Staying on top of your water intake means you’ll probably have to urinate more often, but don’t avoid an extra trip to the bathroom. Holding your urine may also be associated with an increased risk for UTIs.

"Optimally, you should empty your bladder every few hours, even if you don’t feel very full. Also, if you’re sexually active, make sure you empty your bladder after you finish having sex," Anaissie, who treats UTIs, said.

More Research is Needed on D-Mannose

If you decide to take cranberry pills, you might notice that some supplements are made with D-mannose, a type of sugar found in cranberries and other fruits.

"D-mannose is a sugar that, in theory, will create a nonstick surface to the bladder wall making it so bacteria are expelled when urinating," Mary Pat Friedlander, MD, a family medicine physician and medical director of the UPMC St. Margaret Lawrenceville Family Health Center in Pittsburgh, told Verywell in an email.

A small randomized clinical trial from 2014 compared a D-mannose supplement to an antibiotic for recurrent urinary tract infection prevention. The findings showed that D-mannose was similarly effective at reducing UTI risk, but more studies are needed to confirm these findings.

"At this time, D-mannose has less evidence than the evidence for the A-type proanthocyanidin in preventing UTIs," Friedlander said.

Review articles published in the journals Nature and Pathogens have also concluded that, while some research suggests that D-mannose may help prevent recurrent UTIs in women, additional larger trials are needed to validate these results.

"We have evidence and guidelines on cranberry prophylaxis. D-mannose is not in the guidelines yet, that’s obviously subject to change as we learn and grow with our knowledge and our studies," Shah said.

Shah said that the American Urological Association does not have a recommendation on D-mannose but his patients often ask him about this supplement. He said if people were to take these supplements that it would be more effective to take cranberry and D-mannose separately.

"In order to have the full effect of cranberry prophylaxis and/or D-mannose, you want to take them about two or three hours apart, so the combination pill is not usually recommended," he said.



Should You Take Cranberry Pills?

Choosing to take cranberry pills is up to you, but if you want to try these supplements to help prevent UTIs, keep in mind that research is mixed.



People who want to take these pills should look for cranberry tablets containing 36 mg of PAC, according to Shah. However, these pills might get expensive and he said the cheaper pills tend to not have enough PAC content.

Shah said that cranberry tablets are generally safe and some people with recurrent UTIs can take cranberry supplements everyday. However, he added that these might not work for everyone.

"If someone truly does have a lot of infections, meaning they’re getting five, six infections a year, they’re staying hydrated, and they’re doing everything they can to mitigate their symptoms, it may make sense for them to be on this long term," he said.