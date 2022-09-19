NEWS Health News Daxxify, an FDA-Approved Wrinkle Treatment, Is Longer Lasting Than Botox By Mira Miller Mira Miller Twitter Mira Miller is a freelance writer specializing in mental health, women's health, and culture. Learn about our editorial process Published on September 19, 2022 Fact checked Verywell Health content is rigorously reviewed by a team of qualified and experienced fact checkers. Fact checkers review articles for factual accuracy, relevance, and timeliness. We rely on the most current and reputable sources, which are cited in the text and listed at the bottom of each article. Content is fact checked after it has been edited and before publication. Learn more. by Nick Blackmer Fact checked by Nick Blackmer LinkedIn Nick Blackmer is a librarian, fact-checker, and researcher with more than 20 years’ experience in consumer-oriented health and wellness content. Learn about our editorial process Share Tweet Email Print Anna Efetova / Getty Images Key Takeaways The FDA has approved a new drug called Daxxify, which has similar effects to Botox but lasts up to six months.Clinical studies have only examined the drug’s effects on frown lines so far, but experts believe it will likely be able to treat the same off-label conditions as Botox.The price of the drug has not yet been revealed, but experts believe the new treatment will initially command a higher price due to the decreased frequency of injections. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently approved Daxxify, a new anti-wrinkle treatment that’s similar to Botox, but its effects can last much longer. Made by Revance Therapeutics, Daxxify is a neuromuscular blocking agent that “paralyzes” wrinkles the same way Botox does. “These medications all work to decrease the activation of the muscles in which they are injected,” Alexander Zuriarrain, MD, a double board-certified plastic surgeon and skincare specialist, told Verywell. “The purpose is to relax these muscles and avoid the creation of fine lines and wrinkles that occur over time. The more these muscles are activated, the more skin wrinkling can occur leading to evidence of premature aging.” But what sets Daxxify apart from Botox is the duration of treatment results. Clinical trials showed that the product was found to last an average of six months, while similar products on the market typically last three to four months in the average patient. “Having to inject this new product less frequently is a huge benefit to patients,” Zuriarrain said. Medical Uses While Botox is currently the most popular anti-wrinkle drug on the market, it also has a number of off-label medical uses. And Daxxify has similar potential. Kautilya Shaurya, MD, a board-certified dermatologist, told Verywell that so far the studies on Daxxify have only been conducted on glabellar frown lines, the vertical lines that appear between eyebrows. However, based on the clinical mechanism of the drug, Shaurya said Daxxify will most likely be effective for the same off-label uses as Botox. This includes excessive sweating, overactive bladder, and cervical dystonia—and Botox has been officially approved to treat migraines. Side Effects During clinical trials, Daxxify was found to be more much effective than a placebo. Approximately 80% of the participants who received the treatment saw no or mild facial lines four months after the injection, while half saw no or mild lines up until six months later. The most commonly reported adverse effects from the injection were headache (6%), drooping eyelid (2%), and partial paralysis of the face (1%). Clinical studies also advise health practitioners to use caution when administering the drug to patients with pre-existing heart disease, compromised respiratory function, or dysphagia. Revance has yet to reveal the price of the drug, but Zuriarrain believes the new treatment will initially command a higher price due to the decreased frequency of injections. What This Means For You If you use Botox to treat facial fine lines, Daxxify is a new alternative you can consider for longer-lasting effects. If you use it for off-label medical treatments, the new drug might be able to provide similar effects in the future. By Mira Miller Mira Miller is a freelance writer specializing in mental health, women's health, and culture. See Our Editorial Process Meet Our Medical Expert Board Share Feedback Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! What is your feedback? Other Helpful Report an Error Submit