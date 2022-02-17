NEWS Health News How Diet May Affect Colorectal Cancer Risk in Black Communities By Lauren Manaker MS, RDN, LD, CLEC Lauren Manaker MS, RDN, LD, CLEC Lauren Manaker, MS, RDN, LDN, CLEC, CPT, has studied nutrition for almost two decades. She was named an emerging leader in women's health by the National Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Learn about our editorial process Published on February 17, 2022 Fact checked Verywell Health content is rigorously reviewed by a team of qualified and experienced fact checkers. Fact checkers review articles for factual accuracy, relevance, and timeliness. We rely on the most current and reputable sources, which are cited in the text and listed at the bottom of each article. Content is fact checked after it has been edited and before publication. Learn more. by Nick Blackmer Fact checked by Nick Blackmer LinkedIn Nick Blackmer is a librarian, fact-checker, and researcher with more than 20 years’ experience in consumer-oriented health and wellness content. Learn about our editorial process Share Tweet Email Print FG Trade/Getty Key Takeaways Colorectal cancer is one of the most prevalent cancers in the United States.Black people are about 20% more likely to receive a diagnosis of colorectal cancer and about 40% more likely to die from it than most other racial and ethnic groups. However, there is not much evidence on how people in this population can reduce their risk.A new study of more than 70,000 people showed that polyphenol intake was lower among Black people than white people, which may contribute to their increased risk of developing colorectal cancer. Colorectal cancer is the third most common type of cancer in the United States. Over 50,000 people die from cancer of the colon and/or rectum every year. The disease disproportionately affects Black people in the U.S. In fact, Black patients are 20% more likely to receive a colorectal cancer diagnosis and about 40% more likely to die from it than patients in most other racial and ethnic groups. Only around 35% of the overall risk of colorectal cancer is related to genetic factors. That means having data on how to address modifiable risk factors, like diet, is essential to helping people reduce their risk. To that end, a new study has explored how differences in dietary intake among Black and White people may affect colorectal cancer risk. The research was published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. Diagnosing Colorectal Cancer Early Matters Colorectal Cancer and Diet Research has shown that dietary choices, such as eating a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, may reduce a person’s risk of developing colorectal cancer. These foods are typically rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Certain foods, like fruits, vegetables, nuts, coffee, and tea, also contain antioxidant-packed polyphenols. Research has shown that consuming polyphenols may reduce the risk of developing colon cancer. However, few studies have looked at the consumption of these powerful antioxidants in the group that is most at risk for colorectal cancer. Tamar Samuels, MS, RDN, a registered dietitian at Culina Health who was not involved in the study, told Verywell that studies that look at health outcomes of Non-Hispanic Black adults in the U.S. are “far and few between.” Since we know that Black people are at a higher risk for colorectal cancer, having more data would help providers empower people with potentially life-saving information about their health. Study: Drinking Coffee Might Help Colorectal Cancer Patients Live Longer The Study Only around 35% of the overall risk of colorectal cancer is due to genetic factors. Therefore, it’s important to find out how to control modifiable risk factors, like a person’s dietary choices. Who Was Included? In the recent study, the researchers evaluated data collected as part of the Southern Community Cohort Study. The study included data collected on more than 70,000 people from the Southeastern U.S. during 2002–2009. Most of the participants were Black and low-income. The researchers looked at the participants’ polyphenol intakes based on their responses to a food frequency questionnaire. The researchers also counted how many people got colorectal cancer during the study period. Rising Colon Cancers in Younger People Prompts New Screening Guidelines What the Results Showed Greater polyphenol intake, and the intake of specific polyphonic compounds like tyrosols and hydroxybenzoic acids, were linked to a reduced risk of colorectal cancer. However, the results showed that Black people had lower polyphenol intakes than white people.“In this study, polyphenol intake for black participants was generally half as much as white participants,” said Samuels. “In particular, Black participants ate 30% less of the phenylethanoid, tyrosol, which is a dietary antioxidant found mostly in olives and olive oil that can reach high concentrations in the colon. This decreased intake may be associated with a 6.5% higher colorectal cancer risk.”Samuels said that compared to people with the lowest intake of polyphenols, the participants with higher intakes were more likely to be white, older, have higher income, and have a healthier overall diet. Chadwick Boseman's Death Highlights Colorectal Cancer Health Disparities What The Findings Mean The authors of the study wrote that “differences in polyphenol intakes may contribute to increased [colorectal cancer] incidence among Black US individuals.” Valerie Agyeman, RD, women’s health dietitian and host of The Flourish Heights Podcast, told Verywell that the study’s data “is extremely important because it tells us that social determinants have a direct impact on the health outcomes of those in vulnerable populations, in this particular study, low-income families and Black communities.” More Vitamin D Could Lower Colorectal Cancer Risk in Women Increasing Your Polyphenol Intake Diet is only one piece of the colorectal cancer-preventing puzzle, but making an effort to increase polyphenol intake could help a person reduce their risk. “An easy way to add more polyphenols in the diet is by drinking coffee and using olive oil when cooking with low or no heat,” said Samuels, adding that “according to this recent study, the tyrosol concentration in 2 teaspoons of extra virgin olive oil is enough to reach the levels associated with a reduction in colorectal cancer risk.” According to Samuels, since most fruits also have high levels of polyphenols, “adding 1-2 handfuls of berries, cherries, plum slices, black grapes, or pear slices per day is an easy way to add more antioxidants into the diet.” Here are a few other foods to include in your diet to get more polyphenols: Vegetables like broccoli, carrots, and other colorful produceNuts, dark chocolate, and true teas If you already enjoy red wine as part of your diet, having up to one glass of red wine per day for women and two glasses per day for men can also give you a boost of polyphenols. Eating Yogurt May Reduce Your Colorectal Cancer Risk Promoting Health Agyeman, who was not involved in the study, said that “health-promoting programs and strategies should be prioritized in vulnerable communities to bring more awareness to polyphenol-rich foods like berries, citrus fruits, and dark leafy greens.”According to Agyeman, more steps need to be taken beyond encouraging Black people to eat more polyphenols because “there are so many factors that can determine why individuals may not be getting higher amounts of [these nutrients] to potentially lower cancer risk, including access to nutritious foods, education level, and income.” It may not be as simple as sharing a list of polyphenol-rich foods to certain populations; helping people overcome barriers to gaining access to these foods is necessary to help them proactively manage their health and reduce their risk of disease. What This Means For You Black people are at a higher risk for colorectal cancer, and low intakes of polyphenols might partly contribute to the increased risk. Health care providers need to recognize barriers and provide patients with the tools and resources they need to be proactive about their health. Lack of Screening Led to Higher Colon Cancer Rates for Black Veterans Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Sign up for our Health Tip of the Day newsletter, and receive daily tips that will help you live your healthiest life. Sign Up You're in! Thank you, {{form.email}}, for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. What are your concerns? Other Inaccurate Hard to Understand Submit 5 Sources Verywell Health uses only high-quality sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial process to learn more about how we fact-check and keep our content accurate, reliable, and trustworthy. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Leading cancers by age, sex, race, and ethnicity. American Cancer Society. Colorectal cancer rates higher in African Americans, rising in young populations. Augustus GJ, Ellis NA. Colorectal cancer disparity in African Americans: risk factors and carcinogenic mechanisms. Am J Pathol. 2018 Feb;188(2):291-303. doi:10.1016/j.ajpath.2017.07.023 Fike LT, Munro H, Yu D, Dai Q, Shrubsole MJ. Dietary polyphenols and the risk of colorectal cancer in the prospective Southern Community Cohort Study. Am J Clin Nutr. Published online January 19, 2022. doi:10.1093/ajcn/nqac012 American Cancer Society. Six ways to lower your risk for colorectal cancer.