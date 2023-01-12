Research has noted apple cider vinegar (ACV) has anti-inflammatory properties. These properties have prompted some to wonder if it could help with arthritis flares and symptoms.

There are many types of arthritis, each with its own distinguishing characteristics and symptoms. One thing they all have in common is inflammation and impaired function in connecting structures throughout the body, including bone, tendons, ligaments, and cartilage.



This article explains apple cider vinegar as a natural remedy for arthritis and whether there is evidence to support its use as an arthritis treatment.



Laura Calin / Getty Images

Split Opinions About Apple Cider Vinegar

Generally speaking, ACV is well-known for its health benefits. However, there are also some downsides.

Pros

Research indicates apple cider vinegar has antimicrobial, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory properties. These may produce benefits including:

It may help control hyperlipidemia (high lipid levels) and hyperglycemia (high blood sugar).

It may slow stomach emptying, allowing you to feel full longer.

It may help secrete insulin (a hormone made by the pancreas that allows cells to take in glucose, which is converted into energy).

It may decrease varicose vein symptoms.

It may help seborrheic dermatitis (a scaly skin condition).

(a scaly skin condition). It may help with skin injuries and infections.



Researchers note that there are limits to available research on ACV, so you should interpret its benefits with caution.



Potential Neuropathic Benefits While there is no evidence supporting apple cider vinegar for neuropathic (nerve) pain, some people say it helps with their nerve pain. People with arthritis may experience joint pain and also nerve pain.

Cons

While overall, ACV is a natural and safe product, it does have some cons. For example, ACV is highly acidic, so it may result in gastrointestinal (digestive system) discomfort, irritation, or intolerance in some people. In addition, the acidity could erode tooth enamel if ingested in large doses or over a long period.

In addition, as with any supplement, it is possible ACV may interfere with some medications. So, before trying it out, talk to a healthcare provider first to ensure your medications or health circumstances aren't contraindicated.

ACV for Arthritis in Dogs or Humans? While ACV may seem like the latest cure-all, it's important to know that there is little research to support its use for arthritis. Some people have tried it out for dog joint pain, but there is no evidence supporting ACV for this use in humans or dogs.

How to Take Apple Cider Vinegar

There is no recommended dose for ingesting ACV. However, research has generally focused on dosages ranging from 1 to 2 tablespoons. In addition, ACV is available in tablet form. In some studies, the tablet dosage was 500 milligrams (mg).

If applying ACV, topically (on the skin), the National Eczema Foundation recommends doing a patch test first to ensure you don't have a skin reaction. In a patch test, you will apply ACV to a small area of skin and check for a reaction over the course of a few days.

If no skin reaction is seen, and a healthcare provider gives you the go-ahead, they suggest adding 2 cups of ACV to a lukewarm bath. Alternatively, you could make a wrap by soaking a cloth in 1 cup of water and 1 tablespoon of ACV, then placing the wrap on the affected body part.

Other Anti-Inflammatory Therapies for Arthritis

Apple cider vinegar isn't the only at-home remedy for arthritis pain and inflammation. Some other natural options include:

Exercises to improve range of motion, strength, and mobility

Acupuncture

A warm shower, bath, or compress

Joint splinting

Capsaicin (chili pepper) creams

(chili pepper) creams Omega-3 fatty acids

Mindfulness meditation

Plant-based arthritis diet

Herbal supplements, including curcumin , ginger, and Boswellia

, ginger, and Boswellia Cannabidiol (CBD)

(CBD) Moxibustion (burning of a cone of mugwort floss on an acupuncture site)

In addition, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medicines (NSAIDs) like Advil (ibuprofen), Aleve (naproxen), and aspirin, are staples in over-the-counter (OTC) arthritis management.

Since arthritis pain often requires daily management, it's crucial to discuss arthritis pain management with a healthcare provider so that you do not inadvertently risk side effects from taking too many NSAIDs.



Is Honey Good for Arthritis? Due to its anti-inflammatory properties, some theorize that honey may be good for arthritis. However, research is lacking to confirm this effect.

Summary

While apple cider vinegar has anti-inflammatory properties, little evidence supports its use for arthritis pain management. Anecdotally, however, some people do find it helps them.

Since it is a low-risk home remedy, it probably doesn't hurt to try. However, since it is acidic, some people experience gastrointestinal side effects. Check with a healthcare provider to be sure it's a safe option in your circumstance.

