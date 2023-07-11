Unexplained Allergies? It Might Be Time to Dust

Key Takeaways Dust mites are tiny pests that feed on dead skin cells from humans and pets.

In the home, dust mites are often found in bedding, pillows, mattresses, linens, carpets, and furniture upholstery.

Allergists say that dust mites can cause symptoms like sneezing, itchy eyes, runny nose, coughing, itchy skin, or a skin rash—especially in people who are allergic to them.

To prevent and get rid of dust mites, experts recommend washing your bedding, vacuuming frequently, and using dust-proof pillowcases or mattress covers.

If you’re experiencing unexplained allergies, a tiny trigger may be to blame. Dust mites are responsible for allergy flares and asthma attacks, and they’re difficult for even the most thorough cleaners to eliminate.

While the small insect-like pests do not spread serious diseases or illnesses, they can give some people allergy symptoms like runny nose, sneezing, coughing, or skin irritation.

Here’s what allergists want you to know about identifying and dealing with dust mites, whether in your own home or while spending time in a hotel or Airbnb this summer.

What Are Dust Mites?

Geeta Patel, MD, an assistant professor of clinical medicine in the Division of Allergy and Immunology at the University of Pennsylvania, told Verywell that dust mites are pests that feed on dead skin cells from humans and pets.

Dust mites are microscopic: usually 0.1–0.4 millimeters long and invisible to the naked eye. They’re technically arachnids—a group of that includes spiders, ticks, and scorpions—and they thrive in warm, humid settings.

“Dust mites are not parasites and do not bite humans,” Patel said. “Don’t worry, they are not bed bugs!”

If you’re not allergic to dust or dust mites, you may not have any issues with them. For people who do have allergies, dust mites in the home can trigger allergic reactions or make the symptoms of allergies or asthma worse.

Where Do Dust Mites Live?

Clifford Bassett, MD, an allergy and clinical immunology specialist and a clinical associate professor at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine, told Verywell that dust mites can be found in nearly 85% of homes. Plus, they’re resilient and last for months.

Dust mites can live nearly anywhere, including in everyday indoor environments such as at home, work, and school.

“Dust mites can also be found in hotels and Airbnbs, which we might notice more since we have less control over these environments,” Patel said.

According to Purvi Parikh, MD, allergist and immunologist with the Allergy Asthma Network and a clinical assistant professor at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine, dust mites like warm, moist, and humid environments. That means they tend to live in bedding such as pillows and mattresses, sheets/linens, carpets, curtains, stuffed animals, and upholstered furniture.

Settings like mattresses and pillows serve as “nests” for dust mites, so people are often exposed to dust mites and dust mite allergens while they are sleeping.

Can Dust Mites Make You Sick?

People who are exposed to dust mites do not usually get any illness or infection, particularly since dust mites do not bite humans or transmit diseases. Bassett said that while they can cause allergic reactions, dust mites are otherwise not harmful to humans.

For people who do have allergies, sensitivities, and conditions like asthma, Patel explained that dust mites can trigger reactions with symptoms like sneezing or coughing.

“Not everyone is allergic to dust mites, but dust mite allergy is very common, affecting an estimated 20 million people in the U.S.,” she said. “For those who are sensitive, symptoms can vary from very mild to more severe.”

Patel said that dust mites have proteins in their feces that “are so small that they become aerosolized and we all inhale them—which is why they are called aeroallergens.”

In someone who is allergic to dust mites, the body’s immune system will view these allergens as harmful and trigger an allergy response to try to get the “invaders” out of the body.

Symptoms of a Dust Mite Allergy

If you are allergic to dust mites, being around them can cause coughing, wheezing, chest tightness, eczema, skin rashes, and asthma attacks.

Other common symptoms caused by dust mite allergy include:

Sneezing

Runny nose

Stuffy nose

Sinus congestion

Headache

Itchy, red, or watery eyes

Post-nasal drip (a flow of mucus from behind your nose that goes into your throat)

Shortness of breath

Itchy nose, mouth, or throat

Itchy skin

Trouble sleeping

Patel added that a dust mite allergy can cause or worsen other medical conditions such as allergic rhinitis, conjunctivitis, asthma, and atopic dermatitis (eczema).

Do Some People React More to Dust Mites Than Others?

People with sensitive skin or underlying eczema may react more to dust mites than others, Parikh said.

Patel added that people with underlying conditions, such as asthma, atopic dermatitis, or chronic sinus disease, may have more severe reactions to dust mites.

Still, the only way to know for certain that you are allergic to dust mites is to see an allergist.

“Patients can be allergic to multiple allergens,” said Patel. “Allergy testing through skin or blood is the definitive way to determine with high sensitivity if someone has a dust mite allergy.”

How to Get Rid of Dust Mites

You can’t totally eliminate dust mites from your environment, since they feed on dead skin cells from humans and pets. However, experts say that there are several steps you can take to reduce the number of mites in your home and lessen the health effects of being exposed to them:

Wash your bedding at high temperatures. Patel said that you should wash your bedding (including pillowcases, blankets, sheets, and linens) weekly in hot water (at least 130 to 140 degrees). If you don’t have time to do a load of laundry, you can also throw your bedding in a hot dryer to kill the dust mites. You may also want to consider washing other items that are on or near beds (like stuffed animals, extra pillows, and blankets). Washing up frequently can help reduce the number of dust mites in the areas in your home where they tend to live and accumulate the most.

Patel said that you should wash your bedding (including pillowcases, blankets, sheets, and linens) weekly in hot water (at least 130 to 140 degrees). If you don’t have time to do a load of laundry, you can also throw your bedding in a hot dryer to kill the dust mites. You may also want to consider washing other items that are on or near beds (like stuffed animals, extra pillows, and blankets). Washing up frequently can help reduce the number of dust mites in the areas in your home where they tend to live and accumulate the most. Regularly clean your home. To reduce dust mites from accumulating in your space, clean your home regularly. This means wiping down surfaces like tables, chairs, desks, and lamps with a damp cloth and a disinfectant to remove dust particles more effectively, Parikh said. In addition, consider wiping down windows and washing curtains where dust particles can build up.

To reduce dust mites from accumulating in your space, clean your home regularly. This means wiping down surfaces like tables, chairs, desks, and lamps with a damp cloth and a disinfectant to remove dust particles more effectively, Parikh said. In addition, consider wiping down windows and washing curtains where dust particles can build up. Vacuum frequently. Whether you have hardwood floors, carpets, or rugs in your home, Parikh said that you should vacuum frequently. Use a vacuum cleaner with a HEPA filter to trap and remove dust mites and allergens without expelling dirty air. Don’t forget to vacuum underneath large pieces of furniture like your bed, couch, and tables. You may also want to vacuum other upholstery like seats and fabric covers.

Whether you have hardwood floors, carpets, or rugs in your home, Parikh said that you should vacuum frequently. Use a vacuum cleaner with a HEPA filter to trap and remove dust mites and allergens without expelling dirty air. Don’t forget to vacuum underneath large pieces of furniture like your bed, couch, and tables. You may also want to vacuum other upholstery like seats and fabric covers. Remove carpeting and rugs. The fewer carpets and rugs in your home, the fewer areas where dust mites can live and accumulate. If you can, replace carpeting with washable throw rugs or wool, linoleum, or tiled floors.

The fewer carpets and rugs in your home, the fewer areas where dust mites can live and accumulate. If you can, replace carpeting with washable throw rugs or wool, linoleum, or tiled floors. Reduce clutter. Keep your home and bedroom space tidy so there are fewer items around that can collect and trap dust. By reducing clutter in your home, you take away hiding spots for dust mites to live.

Keep your home and bedroom space tidy so there are fewer items around that can collect and trap dust. By reducing clutter in your home, you take away hiding spots for dust mites to live. Avoid excess dust traps in the bedroom. Patel said that an effective way to prevent dust mites is to get rid of items or “excess dust traps” where they like to gather and pile up. For example, don’t have extra decorative pillows, blankets, or stuffed animals in bedrooms, especially on the bed, since these items tend to sit around and are not washed as frequently as other items.

Patel said that an effective way to prevent dust mites is to get rid of items or “excess dust traps” where they like to gather and pile up. For example, don’t have extra decorative pillows, blankets, or stuffed animals in bedrooms, especially on the bed, since these items tend to sit around and are not washed as frequently as other items. Use dust-proof covers. You can use certain dust mite-proof covers that zip completely around pillows, mattresses, and box springs to prevent dust mites and their waste from getting through. Patel said that the covers can also prevent dust mites from reaccumulating and they provide a barrier between you and the dust mite allergen.

You can use certain dust mite-proof covers that zip completely around pillows, mattresses, and box springs to prevent dust mites and their waste from getting through. Patel said that the covers can also prevent dust mites from reaccumulating and they provide a barrier between you and the dust mite allergen. Maintain proper humidity in your home. Another way to prevent dust mites from accumulating is to keep the humidity in your home under 50%. Parikh said that you can use a dehumidifier and or air conditioner to reach and maintain this humidity level. You should not use a humidifier, as doing so will increase the humidity too much and make your environment more inviting to dust mites.

If these measures do not work and you’re still dealing with allergy symptoms, Parikh and Patel recommend seeing a board-certified allergist who can recommend treatments for your symptoms like nasal sprays, allergy pills such as antihistamines, asthma medications, eczema medications, and allergen immunotherapy, including allergy shots or allergy tablets.

