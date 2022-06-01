NEWS Health News Espresso Is Linked to Higher Total Cholesterol Levels By Lauren Manaker MS, RDN, LD, CLEC Lauren Manaker MS, RDN, LD, CLEC Lauren Manaker, MS, RDN, LDN, CLEC, CPT, has studied nutrition for almost two decades. She was named an emerging leader in women's health by the National Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Learn about our editorial process Published on June 01, 2022 Fact checked Verywell Health content is rigorously reviewed by a team of qualified and experienced fact checkers. Fact checkers review articles for factual accuracy, relevance, and timeliness. We rely on the most current and reputable sources, which are cited in the text and listed at the bottom of each article. Content is fact checked after it has been edited and before publication. Key Takeaways A new study found that drinking three to five cups of espresso every day is associated with higher total cholesterol levels, especially in men. Coffee contains compounds that have been linked to elevated total cholesterol levels. New data shows that the method used to prepare the coffee affects how much of these compounds are left in the cup. How you prepare your coffee may affect your cholesterol level, according to a study published in Open Heart. Espresso in particular is associated with higher total cholesterol levels, and the association was stronger in men than in women, the study showed. Coffee consumption may raise cholesterol levels in part because the beverage contains the chemicals cafestol and kahweol, which have been linked to higher LDL “bad” cholesterol. French press or plunger coffee has higher contents of these cholesterol-raising compounds than filtered coffee does. Espresso has an intermediate amount of these compounds, but data on espresso intake and cholesterol levels is limited. Study: In Moderation, Coffee Won't Hurt Your Heart The Study To determine whether drinking espresso affects cholesterol levels, researchers in Norway evaluated data from over 20,000 people over the age of 40. Compared to participants who did not drink espresso, those who have three to five cups of espresso every day were significantly associated with increased total cholesterol. But men saw a greater effect. Drinking six or more cups of boiled or plunger coffee daily was linked to increased total cholesterol in both women and men. Six or more cups of filtered coffee daily were only associated with higher total cholesterol levels in women, but not in men. New Research Says Coffee Won't Make Heart Arrhythmias Worse How to Drink Coffee and Support Your Cholesterol Michelle Routhenstein, MS, RD, a cardiology dietitian at Entirely Nourished who was not involved in the study, told Verywell that “the key takeaway of this study is to reduce espresso consumption to zero to two cups per day to assist with lowering cholesterol levels.” According to Routhenstein, there can be up to 30 times more of the compounds that play a role in cholesterol elevation when the coffee beans are unfiltered compared to what you’d find in a filtered brew. She added that “caffeinated coffee is a stimulant and can increase blood pressure levels, and may cause heart palpitations such as atrial fibrillation" for some people. While the results of the study might be concerning, you don’t necessarily have to cut out coffee entirely to support healthy cholesterol levels. Routhenstein said that the amount recommended might vary based on individual medical history. What Are Normal Cholesterol Levels? For most healthy adults, total cholesterol should be less than 200 mg/dL, your LDL less than 100 mg/dL, and your HDL greater than 40 mg/dL. For children, total cholesterol should be less than 170 mg/dL, LDL less than 110 mg/dL, and HDL greater than 45 mg/dL. Having high cholesterol levels can increase the risk of health conditions like heart disease and a heart attack. While coffee consumption is part of an overall diet, Routhenstein said focusing on foods will also help protect your heart and lower your cholesterol levels. This can include limiting sodium and saturated fat intake as well as getting more soluble fiber. Exercising and prioritizing quality sleep are also key to maintaining heart health. What This Means For You A recent study found that drinking three to five cups of espresso daily is linked to higher levels of total cholesterol. You don't necessarily have to give up coffee if you're trying to manage your cholesterol, but you may want to think about how you prepare it and how much you're drinking every day. 