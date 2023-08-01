8 Fruits and Vegetables That Can Help You Get More Protein

Key Takeaways Protein is a key macronutrient that your body needs to thrive.

While fruits and vegetables are best known as being a source of fiber and nutrients, many varieties contain protein as well.

It is unlikely that you will be able to meet your protein needs solely by eating fruits and vegetables. It is important to combine these foods with a wide variety of other nutrient dense foods.

When you think about “protein-packed” foods, chances are you’re not thinking of kiwi or corn.

While produce alone isn’t enough to help you meet your body’s protein needs, a few fruits and veggies can help get you there when combined with other sources, like meat, fish, or nuts. Here’s what you need to know.

Plant-Based Proteins vs. Animal Based Proteins



When it comes to protein sources, two primary categories emerge: animal-based and plant-based. All protein sources provide different compositions of amino acids, or molecules that make up protein. Of the 20 amino acids out there, nine are essential, meaning your body can’t make them. Instead, these amino acids must come from your diet.

Animal-based proteins, found in meat, poultry, fish, eggs, and dairy, are considered “complete” proteins because they contain all nine essential amino acids that your body cannot produce on its own. Plus, animal-based proteins can be sources of heme iron, which is a form of iron that tends to be utilized more efficiently by the body vs. non-heme iron, which is typically found in plant-based sources.

On the other hand, plant-based proteins are derived from foods like legumes, nuts, seeds, and certain grains. Many plant based proteins are typically considered “incomplete” proteins, as not all contain all the essential amino acids. Of course, there are always exceptions to this rule. For example, pistachios are a complete protein. Plant proteins are accompanied by fiber, antioxidants, and phytonutrients, contributing to overall health beyond just protein intake.

Both animal and plant proteins have their advantages and can be part of a balanced diet.

How Much Protein Do You Need?

Protein needs vary based on a few factors, including gender, age, pregnancy status, and activity level. For most healthy adults, the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) for protein is 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight each day, or 0.36 grams per pound. This means a 125-pound person needs 45 grams of protein per day. A 200-pound person should target of 73 grams of protein per day.

Fruits and vegetables can contain protein, but many options provide no more than 2 grams per serving. So while these options can help you get closer to your daily quota, it is unlikely that you will meet 100% of your protein needs simply by living off of berries and greens.

8 Fruits and Vegetables That Provide Protein

Among the many fruits and veggies out there, here are some options to explore if you’re focused on consuming more protein. Just keep in mind most of these choices will not provide your body with all nine of the essential amino acids.

Pulses

Pulses, the edible seeds of plants in the legume family, include things like chickpeas, lentils, and cow peas. Even though they may not look like a classic veggie, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), these foods can be classified as vegetables. Specifically, pulses are part of both the protein and vegetable food groups because of their nutritional composition.

One serving of chickpeas contains 8 grams of plant-based protein along with a slew of other important nutrients, like fiber and folate.

Pulses are an excellent source of dietary fiber. and they contain both soluble and insoluble varieties that are high in resistant starch, which is considered to be prebiotic food for the gut.

Corn

Corn may be known as a starch in some circles, but it is technically a vegetable. And noshing on an ear of corn will fuel your body with 3.34 grams of plant-based protein.

Yellow corn offers a unique health benefit because it contain plant compounds called lutein and zeaxanthin. These nutrients may help protect the eyes from developing macular degeneration.

Zespri SunGold Kiwi

Zespri SunGold Kiwis have a smooth hairless skin and a juicy yellow flesh that tastes sweet and refreshing. One serving (two kiwis) provides about 1.7 grams of protein. It also contains 20 vitamins and minerals, including more than 100% of your daily need of vitamin C.

How to Eat Kiwi Cut and scoop out the flesh or bite right in like an apple.

Guava

According to the USDA, one cup of guava provides more than 4 grams of protein. This tropical and colorful fruit is not only a source of protein, but it is also jam packed with nutrients like vitamin C and folate.

If you aren’t familiar with the taste of guava, know that some describe it as a cross between a strawberry and a pear.

Edamame

Edamame is the name for immature soybeans still in the pod. Half a cup of edamame contains about 9 grams of protein. Soy is one plant-based protein source that provides all 9 essential amino acids. Plus, research suggests that soy protein may help to prevent heart disease, and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has permitted food labels to say that “diets that are low in saturated fat and cholesterol and that include soy protein may reduce the risk of heart disease.”

Jackfruit

Coming in at almost 3 grams of protein per serving, this unique fruit is oftentimes used as a meat substitute, thanks to the meat-like and hearty consistency. If you aren’t familiar, jackfruit is dense and fibrous. It has a semi-sweet taste, and in recipes, it can sometimes look similar to pulled pork or chicken.

Bonus? Jackfruit contains carbohydrates that may help support certain aspects of gut health.

Avocado

Yes, avocado is jam-packed with healthy fats and fiber. But it is also a natural source of protein. A 7-ounce avocado contains about 4 grams of protein.

The unsaturated fats in avocados can help increase the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins A, D, K, and E.

Artichoke

One medium artichoke contains 4 grams of protein along with antioxidants, fiber, and micronutrients. Some data suggests that consuming artichoke extract is linked to a reduction in LDL “bad” cholesterol.