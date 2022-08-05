NEWS

Glucerna Shakes Are One of Several Recalled Nutritional Beverages

Published on August 05, 2022
Glucerna carton

Glucerna

Key Takeaways

  • Glucerna meal replacement shakes sold in 24-count cases at Costco, BJ’s, and Sam’s Club have been voluntarily recalled for potential bacterial contamination.
  • The manufacturer, Lyons Magnus, has also recalled other nutritional beverages.
  • The shakes may be contaminated with a bacteria called Cronobacter sakazakii.

A manufacturer of Glucerna shakes announced a voluntary recall of packages sold through warehouse retailers like Costco, Sam’s Club, and BJ’s, citing a risk of microbial contamination.

Glucerna is a medical nutrition product widely used as a meal replacement by people with diabetes. It is also sold in the form of powders, snacks, and snack bars, though those products are unaffected.

The manufacturer, called Lyons Magnus, recalled the chocolate, strawberry, and vanilla versions of Glucerna Original 8-fluid-ounce tetra cartons sold in cases of 24. The company is a third-party manufacturer for Abbott Nutrition, the owner of the Glucerna brand.

What’s Wrong With the Products?

Lyons Magnus said in a statement that the cartons “did not meet commercial sterility specifications.” As a result, there’s potential that the beverages are contaminated with bacteria called Cronobacter sakazakii, though no illnesses have been reported at this time.

Infection with Cronobacter sakazakii is rare, but common symptoms include fever, vomiting, and urinary tract infections.

People with impaired immune systems or other health conditions may be at greater risk for an infection.

The bacteria can be particularly harmful in infants, causing bacterial infection of the blood, meningitis, an intestinal infection called necrotizing enterocolitis, and death. These serious risks are part of the reason why the U.S. experienced a nationwide baby formula shortage. Earlier this year, Abbott Nutrition recalled several brands of powdered baby formula and shut down a manufacturing plant in Michigan because of Cronobacter bacteria contamination.

Below is a list of the Glucerna shakes affected by the recall, along with their lot numbers and best-by dates. All are Glucerna Original 8 fluid ounce tetra carton 24 count club cases (sold only at Costco, BJ’s Wholesale Club, and Sam’s Club).

Recalled Glucerna Products
Flavor  UPC Carton  UPC Case Lot Code   Best Buy Date
Chocolate 70074685656 70074685649 400254X00 400264X00 400274X00 410364X00 8/1/2023 8/1/2023 8/1/2023 9/1/2023
Strawberry  70074685670  70074685663 400244X00 410354X00 8/1/2023 9/1/2023
Vanilla 70074685632 70074685625 400194X00 400204X00 400214X00 400224X00 400234X00 410294X00 410304X00 410314X00 410334X00 410344X00 8/1/2023 8/1/2023 8/1/2023 8/1/2023 8/1/2023 9/1/2023 9/1/2023 9/1/2023 9/1/2023 9/1/2023

Other Beverages Recalled

Lyons Magnus recalled a total of 53 products, not just Glucerna shakes. The full scope of the recall includes:

  • Lyons Ready Care brand nutritional dairy drinks
  • Lyons Barista Style non-dairy beverages
  • Pirq plant-based protein drinks
  • Aloha plant-based protein drinks
  • Intelligentsia coffee
  • Stumptown cold brew coffee
  • Oatly Oat-Milk Barista Edition
  • Kate Farms pediatric shakes
  • Premier Protein shakes
  • MRE protein shakes
  • Imperial nutritional drinks

Many of these products were packaged into cases of 12 or 24 for use in food service or nursing facilities. They were all distributed nationally.

What Should You Do If You Have a Recalled Product?

Anyone who has purchased any recalled product or has one in their possession should throw it out immediately or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the Lyons Recall Support Center 24/7 at 1-800-627-0557 or visit the company’s website at www.lyonsmagnus.com.

