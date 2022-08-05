Glucerna Shakes Are One of Several Recalled Nutritional Beverages

Key Takeaways Glucerna meal replacement shakes sold in 24-count cases at Costco, BJ’s, and Sam’s Club have been voluntarily recalled for potential bacterial contamination.

The manufacturer, Lyons Magnus, has also recalled other nutritional beverages.

The shakes may be contaminated with a bacteria called Cronobacter sakazakii.

A manufacturer of Glucerna shakes announced a voluntary recall of packages sold through warehouse retailers like Costco, Sam’s Club, and BJ’s, citing a risk of microbial contamination.

Glucerna is a medical nutrition product widely used as a meal replacement by people with diabetes. It is also sold in the form of powders, snacks, and snack bars, though those products are unaffected.

The manufacturer, called Lyons Magnus, recalled the chocolate, strawberry, and vanilla versions of Glucerna Original 8-fluid-ounce tetra cartons sold in cases of 24. The company is a third-party manufacturer for Abbott Nutrition, the owner of the Glucerna brand.

What’s Wrong With the Products?

Lyons Magnus said in a statement that the cartons “did not meet commercial sterility specifications.” As a result, there’s potential that the beverages are contaminated with bacteria called Cronobacter sakazakii, though no illnesses have been reported at this time.

Infection with Cronobacter sakazakii is rare, but common symptoms include fever, vomiting, and urinary tract infections.

People with impaired immune systems or other health conditions may be at greater risk for an infection.

The bacteria can be particularly harmful in infants, causing bacterial infection of the blood, meningitis, an intestinal infection called necrotizing enterocolitis, and death. These serious risks are part of the reason why the U.S. experienced a nationwide baby formula shortage. Earlier this year, Abbott Nutrition recalled several brands of powdered baby formula and shut down a manufacturing plant in Michigan because of Cronobacter bacteria contamination.

Below is a list of the Glucerna shakes affected by the recall, along with their lot numbers and best-by dates. All are Glucerna Original 8 fluid ounce tetra carton 24 count club cases (sold only at Costco, BJ’s Wholesale Club, and Sam’s Club).