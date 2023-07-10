5 Ways to Grill Healthier, According to Dietitians

Key Takeaways While it’s not inherently dangerous, grilling does pose a few health risks, largely associated with meat.

With the right steps, you can enjoy grilling season healthfully without compromising on taste.

As the weather gets warmer and the days get longer, more people fire up the grill to enjoy a juicy burger or charred hotdog. However, it is easy to forget that grilling comes with health risks—albeit risks that can be mitigated. While grilling does not require large quantities of added fat, certain popular practices may be linked to increased risk of cancer, poor heart health and the likelihood of foodborne illness.

There are many ways to continue enjoying grilled dishes while simultaneously sustaining a healthy lifestyle. By taking certain precautions and being mindful, it is possible to indulge in all sorts of grilled foods with a decreased risk of negative health impacts.

Take Steps to Reduce Potentially Harmful Chemical Formation

That satisfying sizzle of the grill comes with potential repercussions. When muscle meat (beef, pork, and fish) is cooked at a high temperature, a chemical called polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) can form.

“[PAHs are formed] when fat from grilled meat drips on hot coals or ceramic bricks and produces smoke,” Toby Amidor, MS, RD, CDN, FAND, nutrition expert and author of Up Your Veggies: Flexitarian Recipes for the Whole Family, told Verywell. “The chemical travels in the smoke, infusing it into your foods. The higher the heat, the more PAH is formed.”

In laboratory experiments, PAHs have been found to cause changes in DNA that may increase the risk of cancer.

To reduce the development of PAHs, take the following steps:

Trim fat off meats and poultry to reduce the drippings, or choose leaner cuts of meat. Catch any drippings in foil or a pan to decrease the smoke production, which may contain PAHs.

Don’t overcook food. PAHs accumulate more in the blackened part of the food.

Slowly cook your meat before it is grilled, and finish it off over the coals to reduce the high-heat cook time.

Consider marinating your meat in an antioxidant-rich marinade. Marinating meat with antioxidant-rich spices can help prevent PAH compounds from forming.

What About Grilled Veggies? Grilling vegetables doesn’t come with any PAH risk. Only meats create these chemicals.

Prioritize Food Safety to Reduce Foodborne Illness Risk

Food poisoning rates increase during the summer months since bacteria can grow faster in the heat. That makes keeping food out of the “danger zone”—40 to 140 degrees—especially important. You’ll want to start cooking your meat shortly after it’s out of the freezer, fridge, or cooler.

Beef, pork, veal, and lamb should reach an internal temperature of 145. Hamburgers made of ground beef, pork, veal, and lamb should reach 160, and poultry dishes should reach a minimum of 165.

According to Liz Shaw, MS, RDN, CPT, registered dietitian and author of Air Fryer Cookbook for Dummies, using a meat thermometer is the only surefire way to ensure foods hit the proper internal temperature while cooking.

“Consuming food that does not reach a safe internal temperature may put you at risk of getting food poisoning, so when in doubt, just temp your meat,” she told Verywell.

Shaw added it’s important to keep any utensils that have come into contact with raw meat away from cooked food or serving utensils.

“Have a system in place to swap out the tongs and plates that touched raw meat to avoid contaminating cooked meat with bacteria found on the raw cuts,” she said. “This helps to prevent the spread of foodborne illness as well.”



Focus on Heart-Healthy Cuts of Meat

When it comes to meat selection, some choices are better than others for heart health. That’s because fattier meats with higher levels of saturated fat can contribute to raising LDL (“bad”) cholesterol levels.

Some lean cuts of meat with less saturated fat include flank steak, top sirloin filet, and tri-tip steak. One study showed that following a Mediterranean-style diet including these types of lean beef resulted in lower LDL cholesterol levels when compared to eating a standard American diet.



Eating excessive amounts of ultra processed meats, like hot dogs and sausages, can also result in high sodium consumption. Too much sodium is linked to elevated blood pressure, and high blood pressure is a major risk factor for heart disease and stroke.

Tip: Incorporate Avocado Shaw suggests adding avocado to hamburgers in order to bolster heart health.

Ditch Your Grill Brush

It’s not just food that can pose health concerns while grilling. Grill utensils carry a bit of risk, too.

“If you’re still using a metal brush to clean your grill, toss it,” Shaw said. “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a case report over a decade ago that showed emergency room visits related to a foreign object ingestion, like a grill brush bristle, were on the rise.”

Instead of using a metal grill brush, use half an onion.

“Place it face-down on the grill,” Shaw said. “Then, insert a large fork in the center and rub it over the hot grill until all the debris and charcoal goes away.”



Try Grilling Vegetables

Registered dietitian Sara Haas, RSN, LDN, recommends grilling vegetables along with meat to help offset a fattier indulgence.



“I love grilling portobello mushrooms, bell peppers, summer squash and onions as an easy way to add a healthy side to any meal,” Haas told Verywell. “I also recommend grilling homemade veggie skewers by cutting up vegetables and threading them on skewers. Drizzle them with balsamic and serve alongside your protein.”