Why Gut Health Matters for Colorectal Cancer Risk, Especially for Young People

Key Takeaways Colorectal cancer is on the rise in people younger than 50, despite a decline in colorectal cancer diagnoses in the general population.

Researchers are working to understand how the trillions of microbes in the gut impact the development and progression of colorectal cancer.

Diet, environment, and certain medications can affect your gut microbiome, which may relate to cancer risk.

Colorectal cancer is expected to cause more than 50,000 deaths in the United States this year, making it the second most deadly cancer in the nation after lung cancer. While overall rates of colon and rectal cancer and associated deaths have declined in recent decades, younger people are being diagnosed with colorectal cancer more frequently.

This uptick is partially due to increased awareness and improved screening efforts, especially after highly publicized cases of young-onset colorectal cancer deaths, such as when the 43-year-old actor Chadwick Boseman died of young-onset colon cancer. People of color, like Boseman, are more frequently diagnosed with colorectal stages at advanced stages, making it harder to treat.

Across racial and ethnic lines, young adults face a growing risk of young- or early-onset colorectal adenocarcinoma. Researchers predict that by 2030, 1 in 10 colon cancer cases and 1 in 4 rectal cancer cases will occur in people younger than 50.

One possible pathway that may influence colorectal cancer risk is the colonies of bacteria in your gut. Environmental factors like what you eat, the medicines you take, and physical activity all impact the helpful and harmful microorganisms in your gut. It’s possible that changes to the gut microbiome could be linked to cancer development down the line, Kimmie Ng, MD, director of the Young-Onset Colorectal Cancer Center at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, told Verywell in an email.

However, research on the microbiome and cancer risk is still in its infancy, Ng said, and many more studies are needed to understand this possible connection better.

Rates of Colorectal Cancer in Young Adults Are Rising

Any cancer diagnosis in adults under 50 is considered early- or young-onset, Rabia de Latour, MD, a gastroenterologist at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, told Verywell. Currently, about 12% of colorectal cancer cases are young-onset, and that number is growing.

Adults between 20 and 39 had the steepest increase in distant-stage colorectal cancer occurrence from 2000 to 2016, according to a study published in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention last year. Distant-stage, or metastatic, means the cancer spread to other parts of the body, and all of these cases were also considered young-onset.

Colon and rectal cancers aren’t the only cancers driving concerning trends in young adults, de Latour added. A study recently published in JAMA Network Open found that early-onset cancers, in general, increased substantially between 2010 and 2019, and early-onset gastrointestinal cancers—which include tumors of the appendix, liver, and pancreas—had the fastest rate of increase.

There are probably several factors driving this trend, de Latour said, and the microbiome’s involvement is just one theory to explain the increase. It’s also important to consider the racial disparities in rates of colorectal cancer: Black and Hispanic Americans are more likely to be diagnosed with young-onset colorectal cancer that has already progressed to advanced stages.

You Have Trillions of Bacteria Living in Your Gut

The “microbiome” refers to the trillions of microorganisms—bacteria, viruses, and fungi—living in the body, Ng said. Most of these microbes live in your intestines, where they play a role in digestion and possibly other biological processes. Some microbes are helpful to the body, while others can be harmful.

Your microbiome is built up from birth, as a bacteria is usually passed between the birthing parent to the baby during a vaginal delivery. Microbes from the parent can also be shared with an infant via breastfeeding, comprising an important part of early nutrition. Your microbiome may change slightly as you grow based on your diet and environment.

Scientists know much more about what can go wrong in the microbiome than what a healthy microbiome should look like. An imbalance or unfavorable shift in the microbiome—either in the diversity of species or in the amounts of specific microbes—can harm your digestive function and overall health. Taking antibiotics, having an infection, or changing your diet can all cause this phenomenon called “dysbiosis.”

The microbiome is somewhat of a new frontier in medicine, and even the top experts in the field have a lot to learn about how the balance of bacteria in the gut may affect cancer development. Researchers at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute are currently conducting a large prospective study to further investigate the role of the microbiome in young-onset colorectal cancer, Ng said, and several other studies of the microbiome are underway.

Diversity in the Gut Microbiome May Affect Cancer Risk

An increasing number of studies have considered the role of the gut microbiome in colorectal cancer progression. Normally, “good bacteria” in the gut act as a barrier to harmful microbes that can cause disease or inflammation. When there’s an imbalance in the gut microbiome—particularly a reduction in helpful microbes—inflammation can occur. This kind of inflammation and imbalance has been seen in association with type 2 diabetes, obesity, and inflammatory bowel disease.

Long-term or chronic inflammation in any part of the body can increase the chances that normal cells will mutate to become cancerous, de Latour explained. Researchers have theorized that dysbiosis in the gut can lead to inflammation that increases cancer risk, but they have yet to prove this process in scientific studies.

In research, scientists have identified specific strains of bacteria present in fecal samples from people with colorectal cancer. One study found that a species called “Flavonifractor plautii”—a bacteria that helps to break down some plant foods—was the dominant bacterium in people with young-onset colorectal cancer’s stool.

The bacteria species Fusobacterium nucleatum and pks+ Escherichia coli have also been linked to colorectal cancer, Ng said. In the study of fecal samples, Fusobacterium was also identified as an important bacterium for colorectal cancer progression both in young-onset cases and in people over 50 with colorectal cancer. E. coli, a bacterium commonly implicated in food poisoning, can carry a marker called “pks,” which is linked to colorectal cancer development.



Improve Your Diet to Feed Your Microbiome

The makeup of your microbiome may also affect how you respond to cancer treatments such as immunotherapy, Ng said, although research has focused on other cancer types.

While some aspects of the microbiome don’t change much after the first few years of life, the balance of bacteria in your gut constantly shifts as you eat and move through the world. Taking antibiotics can impact your gut microbiome, as antibiotics affect both good and bad bacteria growth. Your microbiome even looks slightly different after a bowel movement, de Latour said.

If you want to take your gut health into your own hands, you can start by addressing your diet and lifestyle. Following a varied diet that’s rich in fiber, fruits, and vegetables tends to result in a more favorable microbiome, Ng said.

In general, Ng said that the diet and lifestyle behaviors recommended for colorectal cancer prevention also likely result in improved gut health. This includes not smoking or drinking alcohol, minimizing red meat intake, exercising, and maintaining a healthy body weight.