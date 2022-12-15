Big-ticket items make great gifts, but everyone loves a good stocking stuffer. Skip the candy if you’re shopping for a health and wellness lover. Instead, try an item that makes their daily routine easier, whether turning up the heat on a workout or winding down at the end of a tough day.

We rounded up some of our favorite healthy stocking stuffers you can still get in time for the holidays—and they’re good enough to gift yourself. Best of all, every one of these picks is on sale now.

For Fitness

lululemon Water Bottle Crossbody Bag

It’s important to stay hydrated, especially during a long outdoor workout. This water bottle crossbody bag from lululemon makes it easy to keep your water bottle handy with a cinch closure for extra security; plus, this waterproof bag has an extra zipper pocket for your valuables and reflective detailing for added safety on the go.

Buy It: lululemon Water Bottle Crossbody Bag $29 (was $38); lululemon.com

Fit Simplify Resistance Loops

A good set of resistance bands is an easy way to dial up any workout. This Fit Simplify set includes five loops ranging from extra-light to extra-heavy resistance, and it comes with a handy storage bag and workout guide.

Buy It: Fit Simplify Resistance Bands $13 (was $21); amazon.com

Sub-Zero Cryosphere Massage Roller

Great for anyone committed to a hard workout, the cryosphere massage roller is perfect for rolling on sore muscles and areas with extra tension. The massage ball is filled with cooling liquid that stays cold for three hours and is good for up to 40 minutes of massage time.

Buy It: Sub-Zero Cryosphere Massage Roller $20 (was $30); amazon.com

U-Pick Cooling Towels (4-Pack)

Also great for a tough workout? A cooling towel. This set of four just requires soaking for one minute and wringing out, then you’ll get up to three hours of cooling relief for any sweat session.

Buy It: U-pick Cooling Towels (4-Pack) $14 (was $20); amazon.com



For Cleaning Up

Kitsch Eco-Friendly Cleansing Kit

What you use to wash your face—whether a washcloth or a face round—deserves as much thought as your cleanser itself, but it’s normally an afterthought. Kitsch’s Eco-Friendly Cleansing Kit offers a high-quality, sustainable solution that’s gentle on all skin types. This kit includes seven cotton rounds, a sponge, and a cloth, great for replacing all of your disposable cleaning implements that might be tougher on skin than you realize.

Buy It: Kitsch Eco-Friendly Cleansing Kit $14 (was $24); amazon.com

TheraBreath Mouth Wash

This fan-favorite mouthwash fights bad breath for up to 24 hours with a line of dentist-formulated, alcohol-free rinses—including a fast-acting whitening option.

Buy It: TheraBreath Fresh Breath Oral Rinse $15 for a 2-pack (was $25); amazon.com

Crest 3D White Strips

Whitening strips are always a popular gift, and you can get the best-selling Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects kit on a rare sale right now. It includes 20 treatments plus two of the brand’s One-Hour Express strips—we even tested them, and they brightened our tester’s teeth by more than 10 shades.

Buy It: Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects $30 (was $46); amazon.com



Dr. Tung’s Tongue Scraper

A handy part of any dental routine, a tongue scraper is great for removing the extra bacteria you miss during brushing. Dr. Tung’s Tongue Scraper is made with stainless steel and an adjustable grip to get just the right coverage.

Buy It: Dr. Tung’s Tongue Scraper $8 (was $12); amazon.com

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream

This mini-size of the best-selling First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream provides all-over hydration for parched skin. Formulated with colloidal oatmeal and shea butter, it relieves stressed skin and restores the skin barrier—plus, it’s now available in holiday-friendly scents.

Buy It: First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream $8 (was $16); ulta.com

For Rest and Relaxation

Chaism Ceremonial-Grade Matcha Sticks

Matcha tea has long been touted by health experts as a coffee alternative with plenty of antioxidants. Now, it’s even easier to get the benefits of matcha on the go with Chaism’s Ceremonial-Grade Matcha Sticks, great for adding to a smoothie or directly to a water bottle.

Buy It: Chaism Ceremonial-Grade Matcha Sticks $20 (was $25); amazon.com

BodyRestore Shower Steamers

A hot shower can be a better morning boost than a cup of coffee, especially with BodyRestore’s Energize Shower Steamers. The steamers use grapefruit, citrus, and cocoa orange essential oils to energize your morning; all you need to do is place one on your shower floor and step out of the shower re-energized after it melts away.

Buy It: BodyRestore Shower Steamers $27 (was $30); amazon.com

Yogasleep Hushh Portable White Noise Machine

While the Yogasleep Hushh White Noise Machine was designed for use in nurseries, it makes a great white noise machine for adults, too. This travel-friendly machine is just 3.5 inches across and includes three sound settings and long battery life.

Buy It: Yogasleep Hushh Portable White Noise Machine $20 (was $30); amazon.com

UpNature Calm Essential Oil Roll-On

Essential oils are a quick solution to stress relief or an easy addition to any wind-down routine. This roll-on from UpNature is great for applying to wrists, temples, or the back of the neck for a quick burst of relaxation.

Buy It: UpNature Calm Essential Oil Roll-On $10 (was $20); amazon.com

MZOO Contoured Sleep Mask

If you know someone who might have a little trouble getting their eight hours, a sleep mask might be the solution. MZOO’s sleep mask is designed with memory foam to cushion the face, and its contoured design fits around the eyes to keep light out without any added pressure.

Buy It: MZOO Contoured Sleep Mask $18 (was $30); amazon.com

Bombas Merino Wool Sweater Socks

I know—socks aren’t a gift, at least not to kids. But as you get older, they really are a great gift. Bombas’ merino wool socks are probably my favorite socks I’ve ever worn, and they’re available in a wool sweater version to mimic your favorite holiday duds. Plus, they’re on a rare discount now as a part of Bombas’ limited-time sitewide sale.

Buy It: Bombas Merino Wool Sweater Socks $19 (was $24); bombas.com

