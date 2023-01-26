Maintaining a healthy work-from-home routine can seem daunting when you have to be at your computer most of the day. At least—that’s what I thought. However, I realized I don’t have to sit still in a chair just because I work from home. And even on the days I am stuck at my desk, I can still get plenty of physical activity with the right equipment.

When I started working from home full-time, I knew I wanted to stay active because regular exercise improves brain health, reduces disease risk, strengthens bones and muscles, helps manage weight, and more. And a recent study suggests that even people who exercise daily can suffer adverse health risks if they sit for the rest of the day after their workout, so it’s important to stay active throughout the day. Knowing the benefits of being active, inspired me to get creative to incorporate movement into my work day. Besides moving more, I also wanted to drink more water and ease the pain and tension in my back and neck from being hunched in front of my computer.

I decided to go all in and made several healthy changes to my routine. I couldn’t have done it without the help of some great products. Establishing a healthy work-from-home routine is a lifestyle transformation you won’t regret, so I’m sharing my top five essentials to help others get started.

Amazon

To buy: Stamina InMotion E1000 Elliptical, $250; amazon.com, walmart.com, dickssportinggoods.com

The Stamina InMotion E1000 Elliptical is a game-changer for moving your body if you sit at a computer most of the day. This under-the-desk bike quietly glides like an elliptical without sacrificing space, thanks to its compact size (24.5 x 17 inches). I love how I can increase or decrease the tension by easily dialing a knob while tracking my workout progress on the digital display through four functions: Number of steps, time, calories burned, and distance. Plus, the elliptical bike pairs with the “Muuv” app for personalized training, custom workouts, and more.

Amazon

To buy: EYQ 32-Ounce Water Bottle with Time Marker, $10+ (depends on color); amazon.com, walmart.com

To say this 32-ounce water bottle has changed my work-from-home routine would be an understatement—I even bought several for other family members. The EQY water bottle features time markers to keep you on track for a 64-ounce daily water intake (or more if you want). In addition, it has a leak-proof locking lid that opens with the push of a button to reveal the silicone straw spout. While I was hesitant about the hand-wash-only recommendation, it takes less than 60 seconds to clean, so I don’t have to wait on the dishwasher. Bonus: 15 solid and gradient color options represent any style.

Amazon

To buy: ZonGym Massage Gun, $40; amazon.com

With 10 interchangeable heads, this massage gun hits every spot just right. For example, I hold a lot of tension in my neck, so I use the U-shaped head daily to reach those achy spots and keep the others nearby for backup. A fully-charged battery lasts up to six hours (enough for multiple uses throughout the work day), and the massage gun features 30 different speed levels you can adjust on the easy-to-read and touch display.

Amazon

To buy: Pure Enrichment PureRelief XL Heating Pad for Back & Neck, $60; amazon.com, pureenrichment.com, walmart.com

Whether you have muscle tension from stress or general aches and pains, there’s nothing this extra-large heating pad can’t handle for temporary relief. This PureEnrichment PureRelief heating pad covers the entire back, shoulders, and neck. Built-in magnetic closures and an optional elastic belt keep the heating pad secure around the neck and body while I work. The machine-washable micro-mink material is the cherry on top.

Amazon

To buy: Sunny Health & Fitness Heavy-Duty Walking Treadmill, $770; amazon.com, walmart.com

Getting my steps in during the day is much easier, thanks to this foldable walking treadmill. While it has a tablet holder for phones, 2-in-1 laptops (up to 13 inches), or a standard tablet, I purchased a 36 x 12-inch platform (a piece of wood works, too!) to hold my laptop and mouse so I can walk while I work. The grippy material on the handrails keeps my workstation secure, with enough room for my hands if I need some stability. With a maximum speed of six miles per hour and a 350-pound weight limit, users can go at their own pace while staying hydrated using the two cupholder options.