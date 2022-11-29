The holidays can be an especially frantic time of year with extra things on your to-do list—parties, school functions, family obligations, shopping, and traveling. The busy schedule can make listening to your body’s hunger and fullness cues even more challenging which may add even more stress this time of year.

One way to combat getting too hungry when you are on-the-go during the holidays is to have bars tucked away in a bag, purse, or your car. Keeping portable nutrient-dense foods—like energy bars— on hand can be a convenient way to avoid getting too ravenous during the holidays (and anytime of year too).

When you arrive at a party ravenous, many people eat large portions quickly which can lead to later feeling uncomfortable, over-stuffed, and lethargic. Eating a bar an hour or two before a holiday party (even one you're hosting!) is one way to help avoid overeating—and feeling uncomfortable—at your holiday event.

Our nutrition editor loves these bars to keep on hand for an easy anytime snack, and they are currently on sale making it a great time to stock up for yourself or gift to people on your holiday list. They can even be gifted to those you love who are gluten-free!



KIND Nut Bars Dark Chocolate and Sea Salt



All KIND bars have nuts as primary ingredients, and the dark chocolate nuts and sea salt flavor is no exception. Almonds and peanuts are the first ingredients in this bar along with chicory root fiber. The chicory root is the main reason each bar has an impressive 7 grams of fiber. The chicory root acts as a prebiotic fiber to help fuel gut friendly bacteria, but it should be noted large amounts may cause unpleasant stomach issues in some people.

The almonds and peanuts also mean this bar is a good source of heart healthy fats, and each bar has 6 grams of protein. The balance of heart healthy fats, protein, and fiber mean this bar can help keep you feeling satisfied long after eating.

KIND bars has many flavors and varieties of bars, but our nutrition editor loves the dark chocolate and sea salt flavor for the balance of salty and sweet. It is also currently 38% off, while other flavors are not as discounted.

RXBAR AM Protein Bar Honey Cinnamon Peanut Butter

RXBARs are another dietitian-loved bar brand because of their emphasis on using whole food ingredients. RXBARs are rarely on sale, so now would be a great time to stock up on this honey cinnamon peanut butter bar option that is 15% off.

As the name suggests, this bar is designed to be a convenient and nutrition packed breakfast on-the-go. It could easily be added to a carry-on for an early morning flight or thrown in a bag for a road trip during the holiday season.

The main ingredients in this bar are oats, honey, peanut butter, and egg whites. Each bar is a good source of heart-healthy fats, protein, and fiber to help you feel satisfied. While they are gluten-free, they are not suitable for peanut or egg allergies, and may contain tree nuts, milk, or soy.