Can Taking Hormonal Birth Control Cause Liver Tumors?

Key Takeaways One rare complication that can occur from taking hormonal birth control is the development of benign or non-cancerous growths on the liver called hepatic adenomas.

These liver tumors can typically be reversed by stopping the use of hormonal birth control.

Experts say the risks of having serious side effects like stroke and liver tumors are quite low for most people on hormonal birth control.

Makenzie Hammond, who goes by @balancewithkenz on TikTok, went viral recently after posting a video about having two liver tumors caused by hormonal birth control.

“Birth control is gonna be our generation’s smoking,” Hammond said in the video.

Hammond, 30, told Verywell that she had been on birth control for 13 years. For three years, she was taking combination pills from the brand Yasmin, but started having “weird stomach pains” and feeling more fatigued than normal in the last year.

“I felt this lumpiness up in my rib cage especially after I would eat a big meal. It actually turned out to be the tumor that I was feeling,” Hammond said. “One of my tumors is much larger than the other. My large tumor is 5.8 centimeters, and the small one is around 2.1 centimeters.”

She has since stopped taking birth control and is now waiting to get another MRI in October to see if her tumors have shrunk.

Although rare, hormonal birth control pills—specifically ones that contain estrogen—could lead to the development of benign or non-cancerous growths on the liver called hepatic adenomas, according to G Thomas Ruiz, MD, an OB-GYN lead at MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, CA.

Most of the time, these tumors aren’t dangerous.

“The important thing to realize is for the most part, it is a benign liver tumor and reversible when you stop the birth control,” Ruiz told Verywell. “If you get symptomatic and it is identified, they will usually disappear basically by stopping the birth control pill.”

If the tumors get too big—typically over five centimeters—then there’s a risk of bleeding. At that point, Ruiz said, embolization or surgery might be needed.

But sometimes, hormonal birth control may not be the direct cause of liver tumors. If someone already has a small liver tumor or any type of liver disease, the tumor can grow under the influence of estrogen, according to Albert Hsu, MD, a reproductive endocrinologist at the University of Missouri Health Care.

Are Hormonal Birth Control Side Effects and Risks Common?

Some side effects of hormonal birth control include headache, nausea, breast tenderness, and breakthrough bleeding, but these symptoms are often resolved in two to three months.

The risks of having serious side effects like stroke and liver tumors are quite low for most users. But people who have uncontrolled high blood pressure, uncontrolled diabetes, blood clots, a history of heart disease or stroke, known liver disease or liver tumors shouldn’t take estrogen-containing birth control, Hsu said.

"Women over 35 with any migraines at all should not be on estrogen-containing products because estrogen alone can cause clots in susceptible individuals,” he added.



For the majority of women, hormonal birth control is considered safe and effective in preventing pregnancy and may also help manage other health conditions such as endometriosis, menstrual cramps, and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), according to Kristyn Brandi, MD, MPH, an OB-GYN and Darney-Landy fellow at the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

In addition, women who have a history of heavy painful menstruation will often have decreased flow and pain.

Brandi said birth control has been on the market for over 60 years, and each formulation has been carefully studied and approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use.

“It is incredibly safe and is often safer compared to many of the complications that can occur if someone becomes pregnant,” Brandi said. “Just like any other medication, there are people for whom hormonal birth control is not recommended, but that does not mean it is a dangerous or bad medication for others.”

