A Hospital Stay In a Heat Wave With No A/C? These 5 Products Got Me Through It

Hospital rooms are often cold and uncomfortable, but having a few essentials on hand can make a huge difference. These five products helped us settle in as much as possible:

A stay in the hospital is never fun, whether you’re recovering from surgery or just having a few tests done. After a four-day stay (first as a patient, then with my mom), I was more than ready to jump back into my own bed.

Amazon Buy Now: TriPole Mini Handheld Fan, $20; amazon.com Hospitals and doctor’s offices are often frigid—but in a twist of fate, our hospital’s air conditioning broke over the 4th of July weekend. With temperatures soaring into the 80s and 90s, my mom’s room on the eighth floor was sweltering. TriPole’s Mini Handheld Fan was a last-minute addition to my bag. While it seemed silly to pack at the time, between the stifling conditions and my mom’s occasional hot flashes, we were both using it around the clock. It has just one button and comes in over ten colors. An included charging cord, two fan speeds, and a budget-friendly price tag make this a go-bag must-have.

Amazon Buy Now: Nodpod Gentle Pressure Sleep Mask, $34; amazon.com Sleeping when you’re in pain or discomfort can be almost impossible—that’s where Nodpod’s Gentle Pressure Sleep Mask comes in. It has two sides: One is silky smooth and cooling, while the other is soft and fuzzy. Available in a range of pretty shades, this sleep mask uses beads to provide a gentle weight. With an effect that’s similar to using a weighted blanket, it’s also machine-washable and can be tossed in the freezer for even more relaxing benefits. Whether you’re a back sleeper, a side sleeper, or sleeping in an upright position, the Nodpod can be adjusted to help you gently drift off every night. As nurses and machines woke us up every few hours, the Nodpod helped us fall back asleep quickly every time.

Parade Buy Now: Parade Full Coverage Boyshort, $12; parade.com There’s no way around it: Wearing a hospital gown is anything but glamorous. While you can’t avoid it, you can make it slightly more comfortable by changing what you wear under it. The Full Coverage Boyshort from Parade is the best hospital underwear because it’s stylish, comfortable, and has plenty of coverage, as the name suggests. Made from soft recycled yarns and fabric, these lightweight shorts have breathable mesh panels on each side. They’re not compressive, either, so they’re easy to pull up and down. And although they cover more, they won’t get in a nurse’s way during tests and evaluations. When you’re focusing on feeling better, the little things matter. This was another last-minute addition to my hospital bag—but now I’ll never find myself in the ER or OR without a pair.

Amazon Buy Now: Amazon Basics USB-A to Lightning Charging Cable, $13; amazon.com Most of any hospital visit is spent waiting for the doctor, for test results to come back, or even just for dinner. That means my mom and I were often on our phones, texting and calling family members with updates regularly. With no telling how long we’d be staying there, it was important to keep our phones charged at all times. But our room only had one outlet—and it was directly behind my mom’s bed. Amazon Basics’ USB-A to Lightning Charging Cable helped us make the most of it. The six-foot version was long enough for us to share, and the braided nylon cord still looks brand new after I’ve used it daily for the past year. It’s always helpful to have a spare charger on hand, but one that’s extra long and durable is something you can count on.