4 Important Things to Know About Accessing Newly-Approved Alzheimer’s Drug Leqembi

Key Takeaways The FDA recently granted full approval to Leqembi, a drug to treat mild Alzheimer’s disease.

The drug isn’t a cure for Alzheimer’s, but may be able to delay progression of the disease.

Lequembi is costly, as are the tests to determine whether someone is a candidate and to monitor side effects.

Often when new medications are authorized in the U.S., they arrive at pharmacies within days or weeks of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval and are just a doctor’s prescription away from patients getting and using them.

That’s not the case with Leqembi, the first drug in 20 years to treat Alzheimer’s Disease to receive full FDA approval after getting provisional approval earlier this year.

While about 6.5 million people in the U.S. have Alzheimer’s disease, Leqembi is only approved for people confirmed by a doctor to be in the mild stages of Alzheimer’s. Eisai, the company that makes Leqembi, estimates that about 100,000 people might take the drug over the next three years.

Leqembi is not a cure for Alzheimer’s, and it won’t restore memories. Data from an 18-month clinical trial of close to 1,800 patients with mild Alzheimer’s disease compared participants on Leqembi to participants on placebo and shows that the drug may slow decline by about 27% over a period of 18 months.

Not everyone on the drug will perceive the benefits, Mary Sano, PhD, director of Alzheimer’s Disease Research at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York City, told Verywell.

Here’s why it won’t be accessible—or appropriate—for everyone with mild Alzheimer’s.

Cost of the Drug

Leqembi is administered every two weeks as an infusion, which means that patients will have to go to a clinic, doctor’s office, or hospital to get the drug. (There are currently trials testing whether patients might be able to take the drug as an injection at home.) That means that in addition to the $26,500 per year cost of Leqembi, patients may need to front the costs of travel expenses and infusion administration costs.

The day Leqembi received full approval, Medicare announced it would cover the drug under its Part B coverage for outpatient drugs. Patients with only traditional Medicare plans face a 20% copay, which would amount to over $5,200 per year for Lequmbi.

People who take the drug and have additional insurance to cover Medicare copays, such as a Medicare Advantage or Medigap plan or have Medicaid in addition to Medicare, could see some to all of their copay covered. And Eisai has launched a patient assistance plan that may help people who don’t have insurance or can’t afford copays afford the drug.

Private insurers are also expected to cover Leqembi for eligible patients. A copay will still be necessary in many cases.

Costly Pre-approval Tests

Because Leqembi works by reducing amyloid beta in the brain, Medicare is requiring that doctors confirm the presence of amyloid. That can be done with an imaging test called a PET scan, a spinal tap in which a needle is inserted into a patient’s back to withdraw spinal fluid, or a blood test.

Nicole Purcell, DO, a neurologist and Senior Director of Clinical Practice at the Alzheimer’s Association, says since the specific blood tests are not yet FDA-approved, Medicare does not cover them, though people can pay for the test out of pocket. According to the Bright Focus Foundation, which funds Alzheimer’s research, the cost for the test can range from $500 to $1,200.

A spokesperson for Medicare told Verywell in an email that it covers, for now, one PET scan per patient lifetime, but the agency “is currently reconsidering the beta amyloid PET scan national coverage determination (NCD) and expect a decision to be issued soon.” But according to David Farber, JD, a health law partner with the Washington, DC, office of law firm King & Spalding, Medicare has been “sitting on the reconsideration request for nearly a year.”

Side Effects

The most significant side effects reported during the Leqembi trial were brain bleeding and brain swelling. Both did get better in many patients, and some were able to safely go back on the drug, but two trial participants died of brain bleeding.

The FDA recommends that patients have a genetic test—a blood test—to see if they are at increased risk for brain bleeding. Purcell says doctors will be likely to recommend that patients also have an MRI as part of their evaluation about whether Leqembi is right for them, in addition to MRIs once on the drug in order to check for brain bleeding.

According to the Medicare spokesperson, the genetic test and MRIs are “coverable,” but patients without supplemental insurance can expect to have copays of at least hundreds of dollars.

Potential Contraindications

Taking blood thinners such as Warfarin or Xarelto puts patients at higher risk of brain bleeding. The FDA hasn’t disqualified people on those drugs from taking Leqembi, but it does note the concern.

People with a pacemaker may not be good candidates for the Leqembi, since they may not be able to have an MRI to check for brain bleeding.

What This Means for You

Even if you were ready to start Leqembi tomorrow, it could take some time to even begin the prep work needed to assess you for the drug.

Sano said that hospitals that were part of the Leqembi clinical trial may start giving patients the drug sooner because they have experience with the eligibility tests, infusion, and tools to monitor brain bleeding. Other clinics may take time to ramp up.

While neurologists are the physicians who most frequently treat Alzheimer’s disease, there is an average wait time of 12 months for a first appointment with a neurologist, said Jim Taylor, founder and director of advocacy group Voices for Alzheimer’s.

If you are treated by a geriatrician, psychiatrist, or internist for Alzheimer’s, ask if they feel comfortable evaluating you for the drug and arranging for the infusion. You’ll also want to make sure they will be participating in a registry to share patient information on the drug—one of the conditions for Medicare’s coverage of Leqembi.

Purcell said that if you are trying to see a neurologist about Leqembi and are given an appointment date months away, ask to be put on an appointment waiting list. Then, you should call every few days to see if there has been a canceled appointment you can take.

If you’re not eligible for Leqembi, Taylor recommends checking to see if an academic medical center near you runs Alzheimer’s clinical trials. Taylor’s wife joined a Leqembi clinical trial over seven years ago, and the couple believes it has slowed the disease’s progression.

