Whether you're an experienced home gardener or plant-averse, gardening at home has plenty of benefits. Anything from avoiding pesticides—which have been linked to cancer, obesity, and type 2 diabetes—to just wanting to add a little more natural flavor to a home-cooked meal, countertop herb gardens serve many purposes in a home. In addition to making your home cooking more flavorful, certain herbs—like lavender, chamomile, and echinacea—also have healing properties.

Countertop gardens make it easy to grow anything from vegetables to herbal tea and flowers in your home, but they also work by growing plants multiple times faster than outdoor gardens thanks to their specialized light and watering systems. Most indoor hydroponic gardens have features like automatic watering and adjustable lights for optimal plant growth, while some even have connected apps for gardening on-the-go.

So if you're ready to experience the health benefits of growing your own herbs and veggies at home—even if you don't have the space or time for a full backyard garden—check out some of these indoor gardens and save up to 50% right now from top brands.

One of the original smart gardens, AeroGarden's line of countertop herb gardens is great for both amateur botanists and black thumbs alike. The AeroGarden Harvest is one of AeroGarden's most popular countertop gardens with space for six plants and up to 12 inches of grow height.

The Harvest Kit includes six gourmet herbs and a bottle of AeroGarden's plant nutrient blend. The AeroGarden harvest can grow plants—of almost any kind—up to five times faster than outdoor gardening.

Click and Grow's Fresh Start Bundle is a great pick for anyone hoping to make a healthy change, whether it be to healthier cooking or creating a more calming environment with plants. The Fresh Start Bundle is an easy way to get started with indoor gardening with a complete beginner's kit of tools and herbs. The bundle includes the Smart Garden 9—which has space for nine plants—and two plant mixes of calming tea plants and flowers. The garden works off of a companion app that includes plant information and easy monitoring.

While most indoor herb gardens are great for newbies, Ahopegarden Indoor Hydroponic Growing System is an especially great pick for beginners. The garden base features a water level view window that makes it easy to know when water is running low as well as on-unit touch controls with two light mode options.

The light is height-adjustable, with room to grow plants up to 15 inches tall. Each planter has space for eight plants.

If you're looking for an upgrade on the standard countertop hydroponic garden, Gardyn's line of vertical gardens makes it easy to grow anything from mint to tomatoes and strawberries. The Gardyn Home Kit 2.0 has space for 30 produce plants in just a two square foot base.

Each Gardyn Home Kit includes the device—which is able to be as hands-on or -off as you want it to be. It's capable of being fully automated, with sensors and cameras for 24/7 monitoring and a full LED light system and filled water base. The device is powered by Gardyn's app, which offers adjustable light and watering schedules as well as a vacation mode and remote monitoring. Each kit also ships with a choice of 30-plant sets.

