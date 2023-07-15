Is It Safe to Eat Lion’s Mane?

Key Takeaways Lion’s mane mushrooms are said to offer brain-boosting benefits.

These are available fresh as a culinary ingredient and in supplement form.

More research is needed to confirm the touted benefits, but most experts say that it is generally safe to eat these mushrooms.

Lion’s mane (Hericium erinaceus), also known as yamabushitake and hóutóugū, is a type of edible mushroom that grows in North America, Europe, and Asia. It is said to support brain health and is sold as a culinary ingredient and dietary supplement.

Eating lion’s mane isn’t new, but this mushroom is starting to become a trendy meat substitute. It’s also found in many mushroom coffee blends because it is believed to increase focus.

“Lion’s mane is known as the ‘smart mushroom,’” Sunshine Weeks, ND, a naturopathic doctor and an associate professor in the department of botanical medicine at Bastyr University in San Diego, told Verywell in an email. She added that it has been used to improve memory and mental clarity.

Research on lion’s mane is limited, but a small study published in 2010 suggested that lion’s mane may help reduce feelings of anxiety. Over the course of four weeks, the 30 study participants either ate cookies with powdered Hericium erinaceus or placebo cookies that did not contain the powder. Participants were required to answer a daily questionnaire and this self-reported data helped support the conclusion that lion’s mane may support mental health.

Another study published in 2019 found that taking Hericium erinaceus supplements for 12 weeks improved cognitive function but this study was also conducted with about 30 participants and more research is needed to verify these findings.

These are some of the few studies that have tested lion’s mane on humans. Most research has been conducted on animals or on cells in test tubes.



“The laboratory research has been focused on whether there are improvements on brain function, lower depression and anxiety, and improvements on gut health,” Vijaya Surampudi MD, MS, an associate professor of medicine in the division of clinical nutrition with UCLA Health, told Verywell in an email.



Until more human studies are conducted, Surampudi said it is hard to know the actual impact of these mushrooms on our system, regardless of their nutrition profile.

What Makes Lion’s Mane Potentially Healthy?

While researchers are still learning about the medicinal benefits of lion’s mane, this mushroom is known to offer some nutritional benefits.

“It has a decent profile of vitamins and minerals. If you’re going to eat it and create meals from it, whether you’re using it as a side dish or using it as a main entree, you definitely can enjoy it,” Sue-Ellen Anderson-Haynes, MS, RDN, LDN, a registered dietitian and a national spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics based in the Boston area, told Verywell.

This mushroom is high in protein, fiber, potassium, zinc, and B vitamins like riboflavin, according to Anderson-Haynes.

Lion’s mane is very versatile and its chewy crab-like texture makes it a good alternative for people following a vegan diet. A TikTok video with over 1.3 million views also shows how you can turn lion’s mane into a steak substitute by pan-searing the fungi.

Where to Find Lion’s Mane

These mushrooms are white and shaggy and, as the name suggests, look like the fur on a lion’s mane. If you want to try this mushroom, look for it at your local grocery store, online, or on a restaurant menu.

“Often you can find it at farmer’s markets from the mushroom vendor,” Weeks, who educates students on edible and medicinal wild plants, said.

Weeks said that you can also find these mushrooms in the wild, but it’s important to bring a knowledgeable guide with you who can help you with identifying and ethical harvesting.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “accidental mushroom poisoning” from wild mushrooms leads to almost 1,400 emergency room visits annually.

Wild mushroom harvesting regulations vary so check local guidelines before foraging. Some places require a foraging permit even if you are not planning to sell the mushrooms.



Can Lion’s Mane Mushrooms Be Toxic?

Lion’s mane does not seem to be harmful for most people, but a subreddit support group with over 4,000 members said that the effects can be “devastating and life-changing.”

The research on this mushroom’s safety and the optimal dosage is “lacking” according to Surampudi.

“In general, culinary amounts of fresh lion’s mane carries few risks,” Surampudi said but added that some people may experience nausea, abdominal discomfort, and skin rashes after consuming these mushrooms.

Lion’s mane supplements are also available. But since an optimal dose has not been set, it can be challenging to know how much to take. Supplements are also not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) which means that these products might contain ingredients that don’t match up with the label.

“It can be dangerous if people that are taking diabetes medication take large doses of lion’s mane in supplement form because it can really drop blood sugars,” said Anderson-Haynes, who is a certified diabetes care and education specialist, but added this could be a plus for people who are not on diabetes medication.

She also said that people who are pregnant or taking blood thinners should avoid lion’s mane and recommends that most people try lion’s mane as a food first since supplements are also more concentrated than what you’d eat in a meal.

“If you’re eating it typically two times a week in your meals, that shouldn’t be a major concern,” Anderson-Haynes said.