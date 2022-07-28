NEWS Health News Jif Peanut Butter's Salmonella Outbreak Has Ended Smoothly By Claire Wolters Claire Wolters Twitter Claire Wolters is a Philly-based reporter covering health news for Verywell. Learn about our editorial process Updated on July 28, 2022 Fact checked Verywell Health content is rigorously reviewed by a team of qualified and experienced fact checkers. Fact checkers review articles for factual accuracy, relevance, and timeliness. We rely on the most current and reputable sources, which are cited in the text and listed at the bottom of each article. Content is fact checked after it has been edited and before publication. Learn more. by Nick Blackmer Fact checked by Nick Blackmer LinkedIn Nick Blackmer is a librarian, fact-checker, and researcher with more than 20 years’ experience in consumer-oriented health and wellness content. Learn about our editorial process Share Tweet Email Print Austin Benight / EyeEm / Getty Images Key Takeaways Jif peanut butter is once again safe to eat.The CDC and FDA have declared the end of a Jif peanut butter salmonella outbreak, which previously caused the company to recall 49 products this June. After a brief hiatus, it is once again peanut butter jelly time. A salmonella outbreak forced peanut butter company Jif to issue a voluntary recall of 49 products in June. Only yesterday did the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) declare the outbreak over. Jif claims to have removed impacted jars from store shelves, but it’s up to consumers to make sure that salmonella-tainted spreads aren’t lingering in their homes. What Is Salmonella? What Happened? The Jif salmonella outbreak impacted a range of spreads and squeezes, including some of Jif’s creamy peanut butters, crunchy peanut butters, to-go packs, and squeezable pouches. The contamination likely originated from a J.M. Smucker manufacturing company in Lexington, Kentucky. Jif voluntarily recalled these products. Afterwards, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) posted some additional recalls for other food products that used Jif peanut butter, like certain snack cups or chocolates. Despite the potential widespread contamination, only 21 illnesses and four hospitalizations were reported nationwide. Which Products Were Recalled? Although the salmonella outbreak is over, products listed in Jif’s initial recall are not magically decontaminated. They are still not safe to eat. Because unopened peanut butter can last in the pantry from between six to nine months, it can’t hurt to double check your stock. You can view a full list of impacted products here. So, Can You Eat Jif Peanut Butter? For now, Jif peanut butter has the FDA OK, as long as you are consuming a new product, and not one listed above. People who find impacted Jif products should discard them and wash and sanitize surfaces and utensils that may have touched the peanut butter. Anyone who eats contaminated peanut butter and develops symptoms of salmonellosis (watery diarrhea, fever, abdominal cramps, nausea, and vomiting) should contact their healthcare provider. Consumers can also file a recall claim with Jif online, call the company at 1-800-828-9980, or contact them at jif.com/contact-us. What This Means For You Jif peanut butter is once again safe to eat, so long as you don’t consume a product listed in the company’s June recall for salmonella. Customers who find a recalled product in their home can file a recall claim with Jif online, call the company at 1-800-828-9980, or contact them at jif.com/contact-us. People who experience illness should contact a healthcare provider. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Sign up for our Health Tip of the Day newsletter, and receive daily tips that will help you live your healthiest life. Sign Up You're in! Thank you, {{form.email}}, for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. What are your concerns? Other Inaccurate Hard to Understand Submit 4 Sources Verywell Health uses only high-quality sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial process to learn more about how we fact-check and keep our content accurate, reliable, and trustworthy. J.M. Smucker Company. Important information on voluntary recall of select Jif products. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Salmonella outbreak linked to peanut butter. Food and Drug Administration. Outbreak investigation of Salmonella: peanut butter (May 2022). U.S. Department of Agriculture. What is the shelf life of peanut butter?