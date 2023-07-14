Key Takeaways A new drug called retatrutide reduced body weight in study participants by up to 24%, according to mid-stage trial data shared by drugmaker Eli Lilly last month.

In a small group study, Lilly also showed that retatrutide resolved liver fat in 9 out of 10 participants.

There is currently no FDA-approved treatment for fatty liver disease.

The latest innovation in diabetes and obesity drugs is slated to be not only more effective than major players like Ozempic and Mounjaro at promoting weight loss and improving glycemic control, but also at reducing fat in the liver.

This is a key step for preventing the progression of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), formerly known as nonalcoholic fatty liver disease.

Manufacturer Eli Lilly shared data from two phase 2 clinical trials in patients with type 2 diabetes and those with overweight or obesity at the American Diabetes Association meeting last month.

The early data indicates that when administered at the highest dosage, the drug, called retatrutide, can cause weight loss of 24% over 11 months. If additional studies support these findings, retatrutide could become the most potent weight loss medication on the market.

The company also tested the drug on a small subset of patients with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD). The drug normalized liver fat in 9 of 10 patients taking the two highest doses of retatrutide, suggesting it could “has the potential to resolve” MASLD.

"This study raises the possibility that in the early stages of liver disease, it is possible to 'de-fat' the liver, which could in turn help to reduce the long-term cardiac, metabolic, renal, and liver-related harm from obesity. We are encouraged by these results and how they can potentially help tackle a disease that is currently without any approved therapies," Arun Sanyal, MD, director of the Stravitz Sanyal Institute for Liver Disease and Metabolic Health and professor at Virginia Commonwealth University, said in a statement after presenting study findings to the ADA.

More Effective Than Mounjaro

In its clinical trial, Lilly tested how well six different doses of retatrutide worked compared to a placebo.

The study included 338 adults with obesity or overweight. After 24 weeks, the people who received 12 milligrams of retatrutide—the highest dosage—saw up to 17.5% weight loss. After 48 weeks, the group saw 24.2% average weight loss.

Even at 1 milligram—the lowest dosage tested—participants saw a weight reduction of 7% at 24 weeks and almost 9% at 48 weeks. Major medical organizations say most people need to lose about 5% to 10% of their weight within six months to see improvements in major outcomes, including blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and likelihood of pre-diabetes progression.

Those numbers put retatrutide on track to overtake its predecessors. By comparison, Mounjaro can help patients lose nearly 16% of their body weight.

A second study, presented on the same day, showed retatrutide administered at the highest doses lowered blood sugar by 2%, putting it on par with Mounjaro’s efficacy for diabetes.

An Ozempic 3.0?

The class of powerful new obesity and diabetes drugs that includes Wegovy and Ozempic are called GLP-1 agonists. That’s because the drugs mimic a hormone called glucagon-like peptide 1. When there is food in the stomach, the extra GLP-1 stimulates the pancreas to create more insulin. That helps to lower blood sugar and delays digestion and appetite, making people feel full longer.

Mounjaro is a dual agonist, meaning it acts on both GLP-1 and gastric inhibitory polypeptide (GIP). Phase 3 trials have proven Mounjaro to be even better at lowering blood sugar and reducing weight than Ozempic and other drugs that act on GLP-1 alone.

Retatrutide is considered a “tri-agonist” because it acts on one additional hormone called glucagon.

Glucagon can stimulate glucose production, so scientists haven’t historically considered it a diabetes treatment, said Subbulaxmi Trikudanathan, MD, MRCP, MMSc, clinical associate professor and Medical Director of the University of Washington Diabetes Institute.

But data from humans and animals over the past several decades indicate that it can reduce food intake when paired with a GLP-1 agonist, while also increasing resting energy expenditure. Glucagon also appears to break down fatty acids in the liver, with positive effects for people with MASLD.

“The dual agonist is better than the single and then the triple is better than dual,” Trikudanathan said. “The glucagon is complementing the other two incretin hormones in enhancing its weight loss effects and also having some independent effects in the liver.”

A Potential New Treatment for Fatty Liver Disease

In order to identify these liver effects, Lilly tested retatrutide in a subset of 98 patients with obesity and MASLD. More than 89% of the patients who received the two highest doses of retatrutide over 48 weeks resolved their MASLD by achieving a liver fat content of less than 5%.

The results of studies on the liver health benefits of other highly effective weight loss drugs are mixed.

One study showed that 59% of people taking semaglutide—sold as Ozempic and Wegovy—saw a resolution of a severe form of MASLD called metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), the condition formerly known as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). But the drug didn't appear to significantly help people who have already developed scarring.

There are currently no FDA-approved medications for MASLD. According to the American Liver Foundation, the best ways to manage fatty liver disease are to lose weight, control one’s blood sugar and cholesterol, and to protect the liver by avoiding alcohol and overuse of medications.

Eli Lilly studied retatrutide only in people in the early stages of liver disease. As MASH—which is commonly associated with obesity and diabetes—develops, some people experience fibrosis, or scarring of the liver, hardening of the liver, and inflammation of the fat cells.

GLP-1 agonists appear can be helpful in reducing liver fat for people in the early stages of MASLD or in MASH. However, it’s not yet clear whether the drugs will meaningfully improve outcomes for people with fibrosis.

Trikudanathan said the next steps are to study retatrutide in a larger trial and to analyze how the drug affects liver tissue at a microscopic level.

“Obesity is on the rise, so it is important to reduce hepatic fat at the earliest,” Trikudanathan said. “This is all promising, but we’d like to see more histology data and liver biopsies, and what does it do if someone’s already established fibrosis?”