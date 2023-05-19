Products & Reviews Save Up to $2750 With Early Memorial Day Mattress Sales from Serta, Helix & More Mattresses from Sleep Number, Tuft & Needle, Purple, and More are up to 50% off and so are pillows, sheets and other bedding! By Jaylyn Pruitt Jaylyn Pruitt Jaylyn has been a part of the Dotdash Meredith team since May 2019. Learn about our editorial process Published on May 19, 2023 01:47PM EDT Print We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Verywell Health / Kevin Liang Whatever you're planning for the long Memorial Day weekend, you're probably hoping to catch up on sleep. What better way to get improved rest than with huge savings on some of the top mattress brands on the market, including many that we've tested and reviewed in the Verywell testing lab? Check out savings on some of our favorite mattresses, including picks for back pain, hot sleepers, and any sleep position. Bear Mattress Bear Mattress Buy Now: Bear Star Hybrid, $1,126 (was $1,732); bearmattress.com If you're a hot sleeper, it might be time to take a look at your sleep environment. Cooling sheets are one thing, but you can go one step further with a cooling mattress. Bear Mattress made its name with its cooling tech and mattress covers, which help ventilate hot sleepers and help you say goodbye to night sweats—in fact, we named it our best gel pick in our list of the best cooling mattresses. Bear also offers additional features like advanced edge support—great for side sleepers—and memory foam for supportive sleep. Now for Memorial Day, you can save 35% off sitewide with code MEMDAY, $400 of free accessories, including the brand's pillows, sheet set, and mattress protector. Elite Hybrid, $1,373 with code MEMDAY (was $2,111); bearmattress.com Star Hybrid, $1,126 with code MEMDAY (was $1,732); bearmattress.com Pro Hybrid, $844 with code MEMDAY (was $1,298); bearmattress.com Bear Original, $649 with code MEMDAY (was $998); bearmattress.com Bear Cub, $452 with code MEMDAY (was $695); bearmattress.com Tuft & Needle Amazon Buy Now: Tuft & Needle Original Legacy Mattress, $656 (was $995); tuftandneedle.com Whether you sleep alone or share a bed, finding the right mattress to support your sleeping position can be a real struggle. Tuft & Needle has you covered with multi-layered foam construction that cradles pressure points and supports joints, whether you're a side sleeper with knee pain or a back sleeper with neck pain. Tuft & Needle is one of Verywell's favorite mattress brands, scoring top spots in our lists of the best mattresses for arthritis and best mattresses for stomach sleepers, and their mattress topper even nabbed the best for side sleepers spot in our memory foam mattress topper round-up—it's safe to say the brand is supportive and versatile enough for any sleeper. Right now, you can save up to $775 on mattresses and 40% on bases, with more savings on bedding to complete your bedroom. Tuft & Needle Original Mattress, $796 (was $995); tuftandneedle.com Tuft & Needle Mint Mattress, $1,276 (was $1,595); tuftandneedle.com Tuft & Needle Mint Hybrid Mattress, $1,456 (was $1,995); tuftandneedle.com Tuft & Needle Original Legacy Mattress, $656 (was $995); tuftandneedle.com Tuft & Needle Hybrid Legacy, $1,397 (was $1,995); tuftandneedle.com Plus, save on bed frames and bedding: Tuft & Needle Metal Base, $105 (was $175); tuftandneedle.com Tuft & Needle Essential Bed Frame, $327 (was $545); tuftandneedle.com Save up to 10% off percale and linen bedding, up to 15% off duvet inserts, up to 15% off pillows, up to 25% off protectors, up to 25% off quilts and blankets, up to 40% off baby/toddler Purple Purple Buy Now: Purple Restore Mattress, $2,095 (was $2,295); purple.com Purple Mattresses are known for their unique grid design, which adapts to your position while you sleep and moves with you instantly, instead of the "lag" that comes with most other mattresses. That's great news for people with sleep pain, as Purple promises to support joints where you need it at night. Right now, you can save up to $500 across Purple's line of mattresses and adjustable bases, including $500 on Luxe Collection and adjustable bases, $300 on the Premium Collection, and $200 on the Essential Collection. Save up to $500 now on Purple Mattresses: Purple Mattress, $1,199 (was $1,399); purple.com Purple Plus Mattress, $1,695 (was $1,895); purple.com Purple RestorePlus Mattress, $2,595 (was $2,895); purple.com Purple Rejuvenate Mattress, $4,995 (was $5,495); purple.com Nolah Mattress Nolah Buy Now: Natural $1,369 with code VERYWELL100 (was $2,099); nolahmattress.com Nolah was a tester-loved favorite in our best mattresses for back pain test. We loved how comfortable the Nolah Evolution mattress was, which offered plenty of support: "I felt like I was being hugged all night," our tester said. The Evolution also helped with our tester's regular back pain, eliminating it almost overnight. Nolah's Memorial Day Sale includes 30% off all mattresses plus two free pillows ($198); plus, save $100 extra with exclusive code VERYWELL100, now through May 31st. Evolution $1,649 with code VERYWELL100 (was $2,499); nolahmattress.com Natural $1,369 with code VERYWELL100 (was $2,099); nolahmattress.com Signature $1,159 with code VERYWELL100 (was $1,799); nolahmattress.com Original $914 with code VERYWELL100 (was $1,449); nolahmattress.com Nurture $984 with code VERYWELL100 (was $1,549); nolahmattress.com You can also save up to 60% on Nolah bedding, including the bamboo weighted blanket ($124, was $249), bamboo sheets ($169, was $219), and mattress protector ($349, was $399). Helix Helix Buy Now: Helix Sunset, $1,030 (was $1,374); helixsleep.com If you want a mattress that feels like it was made just for you, mattress brand Helix is almost as close as you can get. Helix made our favorite customizable mattress for people with arthritis pain when we picked our best mattresses for arthritis pain. Now you can save 25% on all of the brand’s mattresses, plus score two free dream pillows with your purchase. Helix’s mattresses are grouped by your preferred sleep position for the brand's signature customization, with choices for side sleepers and back and stomach sleepers. Score 25% off sitewide, plus get two free Dream Pillows with any mattress purchase with code MEMORIALDAY25. Core Collection, $1,030 with code MEMORIALDAY25 (was $1,374); helixsleep.com Luxe Collection, $1,780 with code MEMORIALDAY25 (was $2,374); helixsleep.com Elite Collection, $2,577 with code MEMORIALDAY25 (was $3,436); helixsleep.com Sleep Number Sleep Number Buy Now: Sleep Number 360 i8 smart bed, $3,199 (was $3,899); sleepnumber.com If you're looking to upgrade your sleep with a smart mattress, look no further than Sleep Number. The brand is known for its high-tech sleep solutions, and you can save big on them now. Save 50% on the 360 Limited Edition Smart Bed and up to $800 on the 360 i8 Smart Bed. You can also get 36-month financing on any smart bed. HUGE DEAL: Save 50% on the Sleep Number 360® Limited Edition smart bed, $2,750 (was $5,499); sleepnumber.com Save $800 on the Sleep Number 360 i8 smart bed, $3,199 (was $3,899); sleepnumber.com Plus, save on bedding: BOGO 50% off pillows 20% off select bedding Serta Serta Buy Now: iComfort Mattress, $1,149 (was $1,299); serta.com Serta is almost synonymous with sleep, and with plenty of mattress types to choose from, you can count on Serta to find a great night's sleep. Serta's Arctic line of cooling mattresses uses a Reactex System for all night cooling. Plus, its iComfort line offers multi-layered comfort for total support while you sleep. If you're looking to fully customize your sleep, you cna also save on Motion Perfect bed bases for fully-wireless control. Now through Memorial Day, save up to $900 on Serta Arctic, $400 off Arctic Mattresses, up to $400 off iComfort Mattresses, and up to $500 off Motion Perfect IV Base. You can also save 10% off any Serta Perfect Sleeper and EZ Tote Mattress in a Box. You can save now on Serta's Arctic, iComfort, and Motion Perfect mattresses: Arctic Mattress, $3,099 (was $3,499); serta.com iComfort Mattress, $1,149 (was $1,299); serta.com Beautyrest Beautyrest Buy Now: Beautyrest Black Mattress $2,399 (was $2,699); beautyrest.com If you prefer a more pillowy sleep, Beautyrest's pillowtop mattresses are a great place to start. Beautyrest mattresses are divided into three classes: L-, C-, and K-Class, with L being their most standard value mattress. The C-Class offers additional pressure relief and breathability. The highest-end K-Class offers additional coils and memory foam for added customizability and pressure relief. Black Mattress, starts at $2,649 (was $3,049): save $300 on L-Class, $400 on C-Class, and $500 on K-Class; beautyrest.com Black Hybrid Mattress, starts at $2,049 (was $2,349): save $300 on L-Class, $400 on C-Class, and $500 on K-Class; beautyrest.com Harmony Lux Carbon Mattress, starts at $1,099 (was $1,399): save $300 on L-Class, $400 on C-Class, and $500 on K-Class; beautyrest.com Harmony Lux Hybrid Mattress, starts at $1,299 (was $1,599): save $300 on L-Class, $400 on C-Class, and $500 on K-Class; beautyrest.com Harmony Lux Diamond Mattress, starts at $1,499 (was $1,999): save $300 on L-Class, $400 on C-Class, and $500 on K-Class; beautyrest.com 