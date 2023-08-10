Key Takeaways While a survey found a decline in close friendships among U.S. adults, that decline is the steepest among men.

Research has linked loneliness and social isolation to weaker immunity and increased health risks.

Experts say cultivating meaningful friendships can help people feel like they belong to a community and promote overall well-being.

Americans are going through a “friendship recession,” but men seem to have a more dramatic decline in friendships than women.



Three decades ago, only 3% of men reported having no close friends. But in 2021, 15% said they have no close friendships at all, a fivefold increase.

Men are often socialized in an environment where stereotypical gender roles portray men as “rugged” individuals who’re “able to withstand pain and suffering,” said Cahn Tran, MSW, LICSW, a licensed clinical social worker and trauma therapist based in Seattle.

Because of societal expectations, they tend to “isolate, internalize, and keep feelings and thoughts to themselves,” he said.

Men are also taught to be self-reliant and not ask for help, Tran added, which can lead to anger, stress, anxiety, and depression.



Why Close Friendships Matter for Health

Loneliness and social isolation are associated with a 29% increased risk of heart disease and a 32% increased risk of stroke in adults 50 and older. Social deficits are also linked to a higher likelihood of early death.

People who lack social support may have a weakened immune system, making them more susceptible to infections and diseases, according to Harold Hong, MD, a board-certified psychiatrist and medical director of New Waters Recovery in North Carolina. Chronic loneliness, Hong said, can lead to a higher level of cortisol—a stress hormone—which can impair immune function.

A 2015 study found that loneliness can increase gene expressions involved in inflammation while reducing those involved in antiviral responses.

But high-quality friendships can protect against depression and anxiety and contribute to overall well-being, according to a systematic review published in Frontiers in Psychology this year.

Having strong and meaningful friendships can help people feel like they're part of a community, an essential for emotional health, Hong added.

“Men, in particular, often rely on their friendships to provide support and encouragement during life’s challenging times,” he said.



How to Build Quality Friendships

The first step to breaking out of the cycle of friendship recession is to understand that it’s perfectly OK to want friends, Hong said.

For men, it’s easier to connect with others through a shared interest, such as joining clubs, attending events, or taking classes, he added.

But taking these active steps isn’t always easy.

“Start small and do one thing at a time. Don’t try to join lots of groups all at once. Find a good friend and begin cultivating a healthy, open friendship with this person,” Tran said. “Repetition and ongoing practice help build a strong relational muscle toward strong, healthy relationships with yourself and others.”

And the most important part of building a friendship is maintenance, Hong added. “Reach out to friends and family members more regularly and stay in touch by sending messages or scheduling calls,” he said.

In developing new relationships, regular interaction, honest communication, and active listening are necessary for the connections to thrive, Hong said. “Men should strive to be open about their emotions and actively listen to others when they speak,” he added.



How to Support Others in Your Life

If your friend or loved one is struggling to make new friends, one way you can support them is by including them in some of your social plans, Hong said.

You can also lend an ear to them when they need someone, and ask thoughtful questions about their day-to-day life, he added. This means going beyond the simple “How are you?” and asking in-depth questions about their interests or events in their life.

When someone feels uncomfortable showing their emotions, they might be scared of being perceived as weak. In this case, friends and family can provide a safe space “where honest conversations are encouraged and emotional expression is valued,” Hong said.

