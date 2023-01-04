The Molekule Air Mini+ is an excellent air purifier that uses unique technology to capture and destroy contaminants from the air—all in a sleek, compact design—but it does come with a higher price tag than many other small-room air purifiers on the market.

Molekule Air Mini+ is a small, portable air purifier that uses photoelectrochemical oxidation (PECO) nanotechnology to break down pollutants—such as viruses, bacteria, mold, ozone, allergens, and chemicals—and eliminate them. The device has also been FDA-cleared as a Class II medical device that can destroy viruses and bacteria, making it a reliable option for those who want to improve the quality of the air around them.

Unlike HEPA filters, which are used in many air purifying systems, PECO technology uses free radicals to react and break down the captured contaminants into harmless elements, such as water and carbon dioxide, which are then released back into the air. In other words, the contaminants captured by the filter are destroyed instead of remaining on the filter.

We tested the product for ease of setup and use, Bluetooth features, and more to see if it’s worth its higher price tag when compared to other small-room air purifiers on the market.

Who It’s For

The Molekule Air Mini+ is designed for spaces up to 250 square feet, making it a great choice for anyone looking to improve the air quality in a smaller space, such as a studio apartment, bedroom, or personal office. If you have a higher budget and you want a quality machine, this might be for you.

Setup: Quick and simple

The Air Mini+ was quick to set up, taking less than 15 minutes for the entire process. In the box, you’ll find the air purifier, one PECO-Filter, Quick Start Guide, and a User Manual. The PECO filter is packaged in the purifier and must be unwrapped before use.

Although the Quick Start Guide provides the basic steps to get you started, Molekule also provides a detailed video to make setup slightly easier—specifically for getting the device ready to pair with the Molekule app over Bluetooth.

Once you’ve downloaded the Molekule app and the purifier is ready to pair, simply turn on Bluetooth and follow the on-screen instructions. The app will guide you through the process of setting up your Air Mini+ for the first time. Here, you can also activate auto-refills for the PECO filters. Overall, I gave the Air Mini+ 5 out of 5 for setup.

Henry Wortock

Filter Replacements: App notifications and auto-refills

The filter status is based on the actual run time of the device and automatically counts down from 6 months, which is the recommended replacement frequency for the PECO-Filter. The filter status indicator light on the device’s display helps alert you when the filter is nearing or has reached its recommended usage.

The Molekule app allows users to see this same information, as well as the percentage of filter life remaining and filter replacement steps. Notifications can also be enabled from the app to alert users when the filter is running low and needs to be replaced.

Unfortunately, replacement filters are not readily available in many stores. You’ll likely have to order them online from Molekule or another retailer, so you should plan for this ahead of time. Molekule does offer an auto-refill subscription—at a discounted price—that includes free shipping. This makes it more convenient for those who might forget to order a replacement filter on their own.

Smart Capabilities: Bluetooth connectivity and Apple HomeKit enabled

While the Molekule Air Mini+ doesn’t require WiFi or Bluetooth connectivity to operate, pairing the purifier to the Molekule app provides additional insight and features. Not only does the app show your device’s filter status and remaining filter life, but it also displays the current particle level and fan speed recommendations. Other key features include remote operation and adjusting mode settings between Auto-Protect and manual fan speeds.

Air Mini+ is also Apple HomeKit enabled, so you can remotely access and control it alongside all your home’s other smart accessories using the Home app. This means you can also control it verbally using Siri. Overall, I rated it 4 out of 5 for available features.

Henry Wortock

Settings: Auto-protect mode or manual fan speeds

The Air Mini+ can be operated in Auto Protect mode or manual mode. Auto-Protect uses a particle sensor to measure current particulate levels of the air and adjust the fan speed accordingly. For example, when particle levels are “Good,” the fan will run on its lowest fan setting.

When the particle sensor detects a high level of molecules in the air, it automatically increases the fan speed to its highest setting. It’s important to note that although particulate levels may be low, there could be other contaminants in the air that aren’t detected by the sensor.

Manual mode allows you to manually choose your purifier’s fan speed, which ranges from 1 to 5. This is a nice option for times when you may want less noise, as the purifier can be fairly noisy at higher fan speeds. For medical use, however, Molekule advises that the purifier run at a fan speed of 3 or higher at all times.

Noise Level: Loud at higher fan speeds

There are five fan speeds on the Air Mini+, and the noise level greatly varies between speeds. At the lowest speed, the device is nearly silent and likely undetectable by most. Speed 2 is a bit louder but still not noticeable unless you're very close to the device.

At higher fan speeds, the noise is more obvious and can be disruptive if you’re trying to sleep or concentrate—although it sounds like a soft, white noise. For those who already sleep with a fan or another source of white noise, the Air Mini+ may not be bothersome at all. When set to Speed 5, the noise is similar to or a bit louder than most box fans on the highest setting. Due to this, I gave the Air Mini+ 4 out of 5 for noise.

Effectiveness: Destroys contaminants and bacteria quickly

The Air Mini+ is designed to cover up to 250 square feet—making it one of the most powerful and efficient portable air purifiers on the market. This makes it a great option for small bedrooms, offices, or other small spaces.

The device is FDA-cleared for medical use and captures 95% of particles 0.3 to 1 micron in size. It destroys bacteria and viruses when operated in manual mode at Speed 3 or higher. To maintain the best air quality, it's recommended to run the device 24 hours per day.

I rated it 4 out of 5 for its overall effectiveness.

Henry Wortock

How We Tested

We tested the Molekule Air Mini+ by using it 24 hours per day for two weeks. We used every setting, including Auto Protect mode and all five manual speeds. We also tested it by changing the settings locally on the device itself and remotely through the app. We also exposed it in different home environments to see how the particle level reading would change within the App.

Price

The Molekule Air Mini+ is a compact, easy-to-use device that utilizes proprietary technology to capture and destroy many contaminants in the air. As a result, it does come at a higher price than many other smaller-space air purifiers, retailing at $499.99. Replacement filters are available for $89.99 per PECO-Filter, or $99 per 2 PECO-Filters if you subscribe for auto-refills. Keep in mind only select retailers carry these filters, so they aren’t as readily available as other options. Overall, I gave the Air Mini+ 3 out of 5 for overall value.

The Competition: Not the Only Small-Space Purifier with App

Although Molekule purifiers are the only ones currently on the market that utilize PECO technology, there are other air purifiers designed for compact spaces.

Levoit Core 300S Air Purifier: The Core 300S is priced around $150, with replacement filters priced around $40 per 3-stage replacement filter. The device is designed for rooms up to 219 square feet and uses three-stage HEPA filtration to improve air quality. It can be controlled remotely through the app and is also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. One substantial difference between the Core 300S and Molekule Air Mini+ is that the Core 300S appears to be noticeably less noisy than Air Mini+, even at its highest settings.

