NEWS Health News 3 Reasons to Eat More Mushrooms for Heart Health By Lauren Manaker MS, RDN, LD Published on September 07, 2023 Fact checked by Nick Blackmer Print AnnaPustynnikova / Getty Images Key Takeaways Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States.Many factors affect your risk of developing heart disease, including your diet.The unique nutritional benefits of mushrooms make them worth including in your diet if you’re focused on your hearth health. Some of the risk factors for heart disease are out of your control, like your family history. But factors related to your lifestyle choices are things you make changes to and possibly reduce your risk of heart disease. One of the best things you can do for your heart health is take a look at what you eat. You might be surprised to learn that the humble mushroom has unique nutritional benefits that make it a great addition to a heart-healthy diet. “Focusing on eating that promotes heart health is important for many reasons, including that heart disease remains one of the top causes of death on a global level,” Elizabeth Shaw, MS, RDN, a registered dietitian, told Verywell. “Thankfully, heart-healthy eating doesn’t have to be bland or boring, as adding good-for-you foods, like mushrooms, into your diet may help support your heart health.” Here are four reasons to eat more mushrooms if your goal is supporting your cardiovascular health. Ergothioneine: A Unique Antioxidant One of the most interesting features of a mushroom is its amino acid makeup. Mushrooms are a leading dietary source of an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory amino acid called ergothioneine. Most mushrooms contain the amino acid, but king oyster, maitake, oyster, and shiitake varieties are some of the varieties with the highest ergothioneine content. Ergothioneine is linked to lower triglyceride levels and may help prevent the formation of arterial plaque—a key player in heart disease. One study showed a direct link between ergothioneine intake from diet and better cardiovascular function. The study also mentioned that higher ergothioneine plasma levels may suggest a lower risk of early death from diseases of the heart or blood vessels. Explore the Health Benefits of Mushrooms Fiber Mushrooms have two kinds of fiber: insoluble (does not dissolve in water) and soluble (does dissolve in water). You need both types of fiber, but soluble fiber may have some unique heart health benefits. Beta-glucan is a type of soluble fiber found in mushrooms that forms a gel-like substance in the GI tract. The gel “traps” cholesterol and triglycerides, which prevents them from being absorbed by the body during digestion. This process, in turn, helps lower blood cholesterol levels. How Adding Mushrooms to Your Diet Can Lower Cholesterol Levels Vitamin D Many people have low vitamin D levels. Vitamin D deficiency is linked to many heart-related problems, including coronary artery disease, heart failure, and atrial fibrillation. Few foods naturally have vitamin D in them, but mushrooms do. All mushrooms contain some vitamin D, and some kinds are actually grown with additional exposure to UV light to give them a boost of vitamin D. 11 Heart-Healthy Foods to Add to Your Diet A Plant-Based “Meat” Cooked mushrooms have a “meaty” consistency, making them a fantastic swap for meat in many recipes. Mushrooms can be a substitute for beef, chicken, or poultry in tacos, meatloaf, and burgers because they give a traditional meaty mouthfeel to meat-free recipes.You can also blend chopped mushrooms with ground beef to cut down on the amount of meat in a dish. Try swapping 30% of the ground beef in a recipe with chopped mushrooms when you’re making burger patties or meatballs. How to Eat More Mushrooms According to Shaw, not only do mushrooms contain important nutrients like niacin, riboflavin, and vitamin D, “but they’re also extremely versatile in the kitchen thanks to the umami flavor they impart.” Sara Haas, RDN, LDN, a registered dietitian and recipe developer, shared some tips for adding more mushrooms to your diet: Sauté some mushrooms in olive oil and onions. Toss with chili powder and cumin during the last minute of cooking. Take them off the heat and toss them with fresh lime juice. Serve in a warmed corn tortilla with chopped cilantro and a little cotija cheese.Make a dressing of red wine vinegar, olive oil, salt, pepper, and minced garlic. Add quartered mushrooms and toss. Let marinate for 30 minutes before serving on whole-grain toast.Quarter and toss mushrooms with balsamic vinegar, extra virgin olive oil, salt, and pepper. Roast and toss them with fresh thyme. What This Means For You Mushrooms offer unique health benefits that can make them a part of a heart-healthy diet. You can enjoy them on their own or add them to salads and sandwiches. Eating Mushrooms May Lower Risks of Anxiety and Depression 7 Sources Verywell Health uses only high-quality sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial process to learn more about how we fact-check and keep our content accurate, reliable, and trustworthy. Beelman RB, Kalaras MD, Phillips AT, Richie JP Jr. Is ergothioneine a 'longevity vitamin' limited in the American diet?. J Nutr Sci. 2020;9:e52. doi:10.1017/jns.2020.44 Ba DM, Ssentongo P, Beelman RB, Muscat J, Gao X, Richie JP. Higher mushroom consumption is associated with lower risk of cancer: a systematic review and meta-analysis of observational studies. Adv Nutr. 2021;12(5):1691-1704. doi:10.1093/advances/nmab015 Rauf A, Joshi PB, Ahmad Z, et al. Edible mushrooms as potential functional foods in amelioration of hypertension. Phytother Res. 2023;37(6):2644-2660. doi:10.1002/ptr.7865 Smith E, Filip Ottosson, Hellstrand S, et al. Ergothioneine is associated with reduced mortality and decreased risk of cardiovascular disease. Heart. 2019;106(9):691-697. doi:10.1136/heartjnl-2019-315485 Palacios C, Gonzalez L. Is vitamin D deficiency a major global public health problem?. Palacios C, Gonzalez L. Is vitamin D deficiency a major global public health problem?. J Steroid Biochem Mol Biol. 2014;144 Pt A:138-145. doi:10.1016/j.jsbmb.2013.11.003 Cosentino N, Campodonico J, Milazzo V, et al. Vitamin D and cardiovascular disease: current evidence and future perspectives. Nutrients. 2021;13(10):3603. doi:10.3390/nu13103603 Cardwell G, Bornman JF, James AP, Black LJ. A review of mushrooms as a potential source of dietary vitamin D. Nutrients. 2018;10(10):1498. doi:10.3390/nu10101498 By Lauren Manaker MS, RDN, LD Lauren Manaker is an award-winning registered dietitian, book author, speaker, and entrepreneur.