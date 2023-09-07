3 Reasons to Eat More Mushrooms for Heart Health

Key Takeaways Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States.

Many factors affect your risk of developing heart disease, including your diet.

The unique nutritional benefits of mushrooms make them worth including in your diet if you’re focused on your hearth health.

Some of the risk factors for heart disease are out of your control, like your family history. But factors related to your lifestyle choices are things you make changes to and possibly reduce your risk of heart disease.

One of the best things you can do for your heart health is take a look at what you eat. You might be surprised to learn that the humble mushroom has unique nutritional benefits that make it a great addition to a heart-healthy diet.

“Focusing on eating that promotes heart health is important for many reasons, including that heart disease remains one of the top causes of death on a global level,” Elizabeth Shaw, MS, RDN, a registered dietitian, told Verywell. “Thankfully, heart-healthy eating doesn’t have to be bland or boring, as adding good-for-you foods, like mushrooms, into your diet may help support your heart health.”

Here are four reasons to eat more mushrooms if your goal is supporting your cardiovascular health.

Ergothioneine: A Unique Antioxidant

One of the most interesting features of a mushroom is its amino acid makeup. Mushrooms are a leading dietary source of an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory amino acid called ergothioneine.

Most mushrooms contain the amino acid, but king oyster, maitake, oyster, and shiitake varieties are some of the varieties with the highest ergothioneine content.

Ergothioneine is linked to lower triglyceride levels and may help prevent the formation of arterial plaque—a key player in heart disease.

One study showed a direct link between ergothioneine intake from diet and better cardiovascular function. The study also mentioned that higher ergothioneine plasma levels may suggest a lower risk of early death from diseases of the heart or blood vessels.

Fiber

Mushrooms have two kinds of fiber: insoluble (does not dissolve in water) and soluble (does dissolve in water). You need both types of fiber, but soluble fiber may have some unique heart health benefits.

Beta-glucan is a type of soluble fiber found in mushrooms that forms a gel-like substance in the GI tract. The gel “traps” cholesterol and triglycerides, which prevents them from being absorbed by the body during digestion. This process, in turn, helps lower blood cholesterol levels.

Vitamin D

Many people have low vitamin D levels. Vitamin D deficiency is linked to many heart-related problems, including coronary artery disease, heart failure, and atrial fibrillation.

Few foods naturally have vitamin D in them, but mushrooms do. All mushrooms contain some vitamin D, and some kinds are actually grown with additional exposure to UV light to give them a boost of vitamin D.

A Plant-Based “Meat” Cooked mushrooms have a “meaty” consistency, making them a fantastic swap for meat in many recipes. Mushrooms can be a substitute for beef, chicken, or poultry in tacos, meatloaf, and burgers because they give a traditional meaty mouthfeel to meat-free recipes. You can also blend chopped mushrooms with ground beef to cut down on the amount of meat in a dish. Try swapping 30% of the ground beef in a recipe with chopped mushrooms when you’re making burger patties or meatballs.

How to Eat More Mushrooms

According to Shaw, not only do mushrooms contain important nutrients like niacin, riboflavin, and vitamin D, “but they’re also extremely versatile in the kitchen thanks to the umami flavor they impart.”

Sara Haas, RDN, LDN, a registered dietitian and recipe developer, shared some tips for adding more mushrooms to your diet:

Sauté some mushrooms in olive oil and onions. Toss with chili powder and cumin during the last minute of cooking. Take them off the heat and toss them with fresh lime juice. Serve in a warmed corn tortilla with chopped cilantro and a little cotija cheese.

Make a dressing of red wine vinegar, olive oil, salt, pepper, and minced garlic. Add quartered mushrooms and toss. Let marinate for 30 minutes before serving on whole-grain toast.

Quarter and toss mushrooms with balsamic vinegar, extra virgin olive oil, salt, and pepper. Roast and toss them with fresh thyme.