Should You Pause Medications Like Ozempic or Wegovy Before Surgery?

Being sedated before surgery may be more dangerous for people who take weight loss drugs including Ozempic or Wegovy, according to major anesthesiology organizations.

For more than a century, scientists have known that putting people under general anesthesia or sedation while their stomachs are full is dangerous. The sedative effect of anesthesia hinders a person’s ability to clear their airway if they regurgitate contents from their stomach.

Now, a surge of case reports shows that patients taking GLP-1 drugs are regurgitating undigested food while under anesthesia, prompting experts to recommend that patients consider pausing their medication ahead of scheduled procedures.

Some expert groups say patients should pause their medication for a full three weeks before the scheduled procedure. Others say there’s not enough data yet to suggest a break is necessary at all.

Information about potential sedation complications among people on GLP-1s is mostly anecdotal at this point, and it’s possible that there isn’t much of an effect from the drugs at all, said Philip Jones, MD, MSc, an anesthesiologist at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida. But because aspiration can be fatal, he said it’s worth probing.

“No one knows the extent of this issue or even whether it is an issue,” Jones told Verywell. “All I can say is that, between case reports and small observational studies, there’s a concerning signal.”

Why GLP-1 Agonists and Anesthesia Might Not Mix

When putting a patient under general anesthesia or sedation, a proceduralist will often put them to sleep before inserting a breathing tube. That leaves the airway unprotected at a time when the patient’s cough reflex is impeded.

If a person regurgitates during that vulnerable period, partially digested food and stomach acid can be inhaled into the lungs and other sensitive tissue. That process, called aspiration, can sometimes lead to pneumonia and long-term damage to the lungs, said Michael Champeau, MD, president of the American Society of Anesthesiologists.

An estimated 1 in 900 to 1 in 10,000 people who undergo anesthesia will experience aspiration.

Champeau said that in recent months he has heard more anecdotal reports from anesthesiologists around the country of patients aspirating despite fasting for the recommended eight or more hours.

“Out of seemingly nowhere, we started seeing these reports where people’s stomachs were not empty when we expected them to be, and the common factor in all of those stories was that they were taking GLP-1 agonists,” Champeau told Verywell.

The class of weight loss drugs, which includes Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro, works by mimicking certain hormones in the gut that help control blood sugar, appetite, and feelings of fullness. They also slow the rate at which food moves through the stomach, which keeps users feeling fuller for longer.

There haven’t been any large studies on just how much residue is left over in the stomach of a person taking a GLP-1 drug, nor how long it stays there. Several small studies have found that fasting patients who were taking GLP-1 receptor agonists were about four to 10 times more likely to have food left in their stomachs than patients who were not on the medication.

In one case report, a patient stopped eating solid foods 20 hours before their procedure and stopped drinking clear liquids 8 hours in advance, but still regurgitated during their surgery.



“One of my own partners said in one case, even though this patient had fasted appropriately, ‘I looked in her mouth and I saw a bunch of noodles in the back of her throat,’” Champeau said. “Unfortunately, there were also a few cases where this led to aspiration of that material down into the lungs.”

How Long to Pause Medication Before Surgery

Not all experts agree on how much fasting or time off from medication is necessary before surgery.

In June, the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) issued guidance recommending patients skip their weekly injections of drugs like Ozempic the week before sedation and avoid taking daily weight-loss medications on the day of the sedation.

Meanwhile, a group of five gastroenterological societies signed a statement saying that there is not yet enough evidence to recommend that people stop taking GLP-1s before getting an endoscopy.

“As patient safety will always be paramount, and in the absence of actionable data, we encourage our members to exercise best practices when performing endoscopy on these patients on GLP-1 receptor agonists,” the statement said.

In an editorial in the Canadian Journal of Anesthesia, a group of anesthesiologists called for people to avoid taking GLP-1 drugs for at least three weeks before anesthesia.

The authors estimated that it takes about three weeks for about 90% of most GLP-1 drugs to move out of a person’s bloodstream after they pause their medication. However, there isn’t any direct evidence that if a person clears a GLP-1 medication from their body they will be able to digest food at a normal rate.

“Given what we know about many other drugs—anesthetic drugs, opioids—getting rid of half of [the drug] reduces the effect by approximately half,” Jones said.

Jones, who is Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the journal and a lead author on the editorial, acknowledged that pausing one’s diabetes medication for three weeks can come with consequences. It could affect blood sugar levels or cause patients to regain weight.

Champeau said the ASA cohort—which recommended a one-dose break before surgery—balanced their conclusions from the available data with the need for practicality. For instance, many patients may not plan an endoscopy three weeks in advance, which would complicate their ability to stop the drug that far in advance, he said.

“We’re trying to do something which we feel is as safe as it gets, but without increasing the inconvenience to the patients, the physicians who are going to be performing the procedures, and the surgery centers.” Champeau said.

To Prepare for Sedation If You Take a GLP-1

In emergencies, when patients don’t usually have the chance to prepare for a procedure, proceduralists may use a process called rapid sequence induction, which uses a breathing tube to reduce the risk of aspiration in a person with a full stomach. Champeau said it’s more likely that providers would postpone a procedure than resort to intubation.

Champeau said the ASA has shared their guidance about GLP-1s widely with its members and anesthesiologists should be well-versed on the risks of complications. But it’s important for patients to be aware, too. If someone is scheduled for a procedure and hasn’t been in touch with an anesthesiologist in advance, they may not know to have withheld the drug.

If someone doesn’t know to withhold their GLP-1 medication in advance, they may need to reschedule their procedure, which can be frustrating and inconvenient. And if they choose to go ahead with the procedure, they assume the increased risk of aspiration.

Jones said that the disagreement among experts about how to handle GLP-1s stems from a lack of good data. To create better recommendations, he said scientists could study people with scheduled endoscopy exams and randomize participants to stop their use of GLP-1s at different intervals to see which patients retain stomach contents.

“Ultimately, the best recommendations are going to come from way more data, better quality data, and multidisciplinary input,” Jones said.