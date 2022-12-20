Key Takeaways A new TikTok trend features posters showing people how to make onion water, claiming that the drink can cure RSV and sinus infections.

Experts say there’s no evidence that drinking onion water offers immune benefits and it can actually come with health risks.

It’s best to follow evidence-based recommendations for supporting a healthy immune system.

TikTok has brought us some unique health-related content—remember Nyquil-marinated chicken and Pink Sauce? With cold and flu season upon us, the “immune-boosting” tips are making the rounds on social media.

Along with the classic advice to get plenty of vitamin C and wash your hands often, there’s a new suggestion trending on TikTok: onion water.

The first recommendation for onion water (that is, water that’s been infused with raw, chopped onion) was made by @earthenchild on TikTok. The claim is that drinking onion water can fight RSV, flu, sinus infections, coughs, and colds. Since that video was posted, people have been sharing their versions of the tonic and toting its benefits.

As you’d probably expect, onion water is no miracle cure during cold and flu season. But are there any risks to drinking onion water? Here’s what experts say.

Benefits of Eating Your Onions

Before we look at whether water infused with raw onion could be a “cure” for anything, let’s consider what we know about the health benefits of onions when they’re part of our diets.

Roxana Ehshani, MS, RDN, CSSD, LDN, a board-certified sports dietitian, told Verywell that onions on their own are quite nutrient-dense, containing vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and 25 different flavonoids.

Specifically, one raw red onion contains about:

86 calories

4.3 grams of fiber

0 grams of fat

33 milligrams (mg) of calcium

16 mg of vitamin C

388 mg of potassium

“Onions have been used for their culinary and medicinal properties for centuries,” William Li, MD, a physician and author of Eat to Beat Disease, told Verywell. “They contain a natural bioactive called quercetin that has anti-inflammatory properties.”

Some research has suggested that the anti-inflammatory effects may support immune system function.

Onions also contain selenium, which Stella Bard, MD, a Texas-based rheumatologist, told Verywell can help “decrease inflammation and help initiate the immune response.” Bard added that the veggie also contains soluble fiber. Fiber supports a healthy gut microbiome, which in turn, promotes healthy immune function.

On their own, onions won’t meet 100% of your daily need for vitamin C (the star of immune system support), but they will give you some. When they’re part of a balanced, nutrient-dense diet, onions could certainly help support a strong immune system.

Benefits of Drinking Your Onions

Eating onions is one thing. But can drinking water that’s been infused with onion offer the same benefits as including them in your diet?

“Adding onions to water—such as the demo on TikTok—will not release much of the quercetin into the water,” Li said.

By not eating the fiber of the onion, you’re missing out on the prebiotic fiber that is naturally found in a whole onion. These prebiotic fibers help support healthy and diverse gut microbiota.

William Li, MD The benefit of onion water is mostly the water, which provides hydration. — William Li, MD

Since 70%-80% of immune cells are present in the gut, research suggests that there’s a direct relationship between the gut microbiota and the mucosal immune system.

Not getting these prebiotics means not getting the gut health support that may, in turn, support certain aspects of immune health. Plus, it’s unclear how many of the immune health-supporting micronutrients would be present in the water once you drink it.

“There is no evidence that drinking onion water can increase immune function that leads to faster clearance of colds or the flu—both of which are caused by viruses,” Li said. “The benefit of onion water is mostly the water, which provides hydration.”

Is Drinking Onion Water Risky?

Drinking onion water may sound like a low-risk remedy to explore—especially if you would prefer a more natural approach to cold and flu prevention. That said, there are some words of caution to consider before trying it.

Many fruits and vegetables can become contaminated with bacteria like salmonella or listeria. You can get really sick if you ingest these organisms.

Back in the summer of 2022, the TikTok trend of submerging avocados in water to extend their shelf life triggered a warning from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

There are also health risks of combining fresh produce and water—especially if the concoction is unrefrigerated.

Onions have been recalled due to salmonella or listeria contamination in the past. Submerging them in water for an extended time could carry a similar risk that soaking avocados did—especially if the onion was not washed thoroughly and the water is not refrigerated during the infusion process.

Bard also cautioned that onion water could cause irritation in some people when ingested thanks to sulfur-containing compounds that are naturally found in the vegetable.