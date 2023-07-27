Should You Take Ozempic When You’re Over 65?

Key Takeaways Weight loss—whether through medication or diet—may lead to a loss of muscle mass, which can be especially concerning for older adults.

While muscle mass declines naturally with age, shedding a lot of weight in a short time with drugs like Ozempic or Wegovy can lead to reduced strength and bone density.

Experts say increasing protein intake along with exercising can help older adults maintain muscle mass while taking these medications.

People on Ozempic or Wegovy might lose weight quickly, but they can also lose muscle mass along the way.

For someone over the age of 65, losing muscle can increase the risk of fractures or falls, which are responsible for the majority of injury-related deaths in older adults. Maintaining muscle mass is crucial for older adults to keep up with their body strength and mobility.

Muscle mass naturally declines with age. This process, called sarcopenia, starts when people hit their 30s, and some people can lose as much as 50% of their muscle mass by the time they reach their 70s.

But when older adults shed a lot of weight in a short time after taking a popular injectable drug like Ozempic or Wegovy, they might see reduced strength and bone density that come with muscle mass loss, according to Elena Zamora, MD, a family medicine physician at UTHealth Houston.

“Patients who develop sarcopenia also have a reduction in their stamina and ability to perform daily activities. Imagine your loved one losing weight but unable to have the energy to bathe themselves, walk upstairs, or cook,” Zamora told Verywell.

Taking weight loss drugs like Ozempic or Wegovy isn’t the only factor that contributes to muscle loss. Losing weight—whether through medication or diet and exercise—can lead to the same result, according to Vijaya Surampudi MD, an associate professor of medicine in the division of clinical nutrition with UCLA Health.

“It’s not unique to the drug or the class of drug. When people lose weight, it’s known that you don’t just lose fat, but you can also lose muscle,” Surampudi told Verywell.



How to Preserve Muscle Mass While Losing Weight

Eating protein is one of the best ways that older adults can try to preserve muscle mass. However, as many as 46% of older adults don’t consume enough protein foods, according to a 2019 study.

This is especially concerning if someone over 65 also wants to take Ozempic or a similar medication, which can further contribute to shrinking muscle.

Rocio Salas-Whalen, MD, an endocrinologist and obesity specialist based in New York City, said she always tells her patients that muscle loss is a possibility with these medications, but there are ways to prevent it.



“I’ve seen patients preserve muscle when they’re consuming enough protein. The protein requirement may be individual for every patient, and it’s going to be much higher than if they were not on the drugs,” Salas-Whalen told Verywell.

Seafood, dairy products, beans, lentils, peas, and fortified soy products are some protein foods that are recommended by National Institute on Aging for older adults.

Strength or resistance training is also important for helping older adults reduce the risk of falls, especially while taking weight loss drugs, according to Zamora. Starting a fitness routine might feel daunting, but there are ways to make exercising more enjoyable.

“Resistance bands and dumbbells can be a nice activity while watching your favorite TV show,” Zamora said.

Is Ozempic or Wegovy Safe for Older Adults?

Muscle loss is also not the only concern for older adults taking Ozempic or Wegovy, according to Surampudi. “As we get older, we may struggle more with some GI side effects in general,” she said.

Semaglutide, the active ingredient in Ozempic and Wegovy, can slow digestion and gastric emptying. This can cause nausea, vomiting, constipation, diarrhea, and acid reflux for people who aren’t used to the medication.

These drugs also require long-term use to yield real benefits, Surampudi added, so it’s best to conduct a risk assessment with a healthcare provider to see if you can tolerate the potential side effects.

“For some people, the benefits will outweigh the risks, especially if it’s complicated by heart disease, sleep apnea, or diabetes,” Surampudi said.

Salas-Whalen added that if you’re 65 or older and want to take a drug like Ozempic or Wegovy, you should temper your expectation with the amount of weight loss you can achieve in a short time.

“Aim for a slow weight loss. That tells me that they’re not losing muscle, that what they’re losing is really body fat,” Salas-Whalen said.

These medications are safe for older adults as long as they’re prescribed by an experienced healthcare provider, she added.

“I would say to see an obesity specialist or an endocrinologist that is going to really talk to you about all the other things besides the number on the scale,” Salas-Whalen said.

