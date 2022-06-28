NEWS Coronavirus News Is COVID-19 Related to Pediatric Cases of Hepatitis? By Carla Delgado Carla Delgado Twitter Carla M. Delgado is a health and culture writer based in the Philippines. Learn about our editorial process Published on June 28, 2022 Fact checked Verywell Health content is rigorously reviewed by a team of qualified and experienced fact checkers. Fact checkers review articles for factual accuracy, relevance, and timeliness. We rely on the most current and reputable sources, which are cited in the text and listed at the bottom of each article. Content is fact checked after it has been edited and before publication. Learn more. by Nick Blackmer Fact checked by Nick Blackmer LinkedIn Nick Blackmer is a librarian, fact-checker, and researcher with more than 20 years’ experience in consumer-oriented health and wellness content. Learn about our editorial process Share Tweet Email Print shironosov/Getty Key Takeaways Pediatric cases of hepatitis of unknown origin have been identified worldwide, including in the United States.Researchers have wondered if COVID-19 might be related to the cases, but more research is needed.Even if the virus isn’t the cause of the mysterious hepatitis cases in kids, COVID can still lead to serious illness and even death. Vaccinating children against COVID is the best way to protect them. In April 2022, cases of hepatitis of unknown cause in children were first identified in the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland. About a week later, the World Health Organization (WHO) revealed that at least 169 pediatric cases of acute hepatitis of unknown origin had been reported from more than 12 countries. The unexpected and significant increase in cases of hepatitis in previously healthy children prompted health authorities worldwide to investigate the cases and try to determine the cause. In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated that it was investigating about 180 reports of pediatric patients with hepatitis of unknown cause as of May 18. The CDC is working with health departments across the country to look for possible causes and identify more hepatitis cases. While there is no definitive evidence of a link, one possibility being explored is whether the hepatitis cases in kids could be related to COVID-19. Mysterious Hepatitis Cases Identified in U.S. Kids What Do We Know So Far? Between October 2021 and February 2022, the CDC identified nine children who had been hospitalized with acute hepatitis in the U.S. The patients’ test results ruled out many possible causes of pediatric hepatitis, including: Hepatitis viruses A, B, and C Autoimmune hepatitis Wilson’s disease Bacteremia Urinary tract infections SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) The 5 Types of Viral Hepatitis Could Adenovirus and COVID-19 Be to Blame? Early investigations didn't link the hepatitis cases to COVID-19 at all. But a newer, small study suggests the link is possible. All nine kids with hepatitis identified by the CDC had adenovirus in their blood samples—but not COVID. The family of viruses is common and causes things like colds and pink eye. While adenovirus has been a strong lead for researchers to explore, the cause of the hepatitis cases is still currently unknown. “The WHO and the CDC are working with public health officials to monitor and understand an increase in hepatitis of unknown cause recently reported in children,” Michael Wilsey, MD, a pediatric gastroenterologist and vice-chair of the Division of Gastroenterology at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, told Verywell. In early June, a study published in the Journal of Pediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition reported five cases of pediatric patients who recovered from COVID-19 but later developed liver injury—either acute liver failure or hepatitis with cholestasis. In this group of patients, adenovirus was not found in the children’s livers—which suggests the virus was not the cause of the illness. The researchers thought that the liver problems could have been a post-infectious immune reaction similar to MIS-C or immune dysregulation from prior infection with SARS-CoV-2. However, Wilsey said that “it may be too soon to tell whether a previous infection with the COVID-19 virus is related to the recent rise in hepatitis cases in children with unknown etiology.” What Is Adenovirus 14? Can COVID Cause Hepatitis? Although the five pediatric cases present a new hypothesis for the unexplained cases of hepatitis, it does not establish a causal connection. Wilsey said that while viral infections can prime the immune system to have an inflammatory response, an association does not necessarily mean causation. Michael Wilsey, MD It is too soon to tell if there is a definitive link between past COVID-19 infection and liver disease in children. — Michael Wilsey, MD Alexander Weymann, MD, a pediatric gastroenterologist, hepatologist, and the director of the Liver Center at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, told Verywell that it’s hypothetically possible for COVID to cause hepatitis. According to Weymann, liver inflammation can be caused not only by viruses that directly infect and damage liver cells (such as hepatitis B or C) but also by infections that aren’t known to attack liver tissues directly. “In the case of SARS-CoV-2, we do know that various forms of liver disease occur in COVID-19, but the mechanisms are poorly understood,” said Weymann. “SARS-CoV-2 has been detected in liver cells, but that does not necessarily mean that their infection by the virus directly causes inflammation and damage.” More research is needed on pediatric cases of hepatitis of unknown cause, including whether they could be related to COVID infection or even long COVID. What to Know About COVID-19 and Liver Disease Can You Prevent Hepatitis? Viruses, medications, and health conditions can all cause hepatitis. You can’t always avoid these factors, which means you may not be able to prevent hepatitis. According to Weymann, the following strategies can help prevent some types of hepatitis: Get vaccinated against hepatitis A and hepatitis B Avoid exposure to blood, saliva, or body fluids from persons with hepatitis or mononucleosis caused by the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) Do not eat potentially infected food such as raw or undercooked shellfish Do not drink non-bottled, non-boiled water in areas where hepatitis E is common Practice proper, frequent handwashing Stay away from people who have symptoms of a cold or stomach bug Is There a Vaccine for Hepatitis? Know the Signs of Hepatitis Caregivers of young children should know the signs and symptoms of hepatitis. Weymann said that the most important sign a person could have hepatitis (or liver disease in general) is yellowing of the skin and the white part of the eyes (jaundice). Other symptoms of hepatitis include: Pain or discomfort in the abdomenAbdominal tenderness or distensionSwelling of legs or feetJoint painEasy bruising or prolonged bleedingFever with no obvious explanationChange in mental status However, hepatitis symptoms can be vague. Weymann said that while fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, and vomiting can be symptoms of hepatitis, they can also be symptoms of other more common illnesses. What Are the Symptoms of Hepatitis? What Caregivers Can Do “If parents detect or suspect symptoms of hepatitis in their child, they should contact their pediatrician or primary care provider immediately,” said Weymann. “Hepatitis, while often mild and self-limited, can be or become a serious and even life-threatening illness.” As for COVID? Even if the virus is not causing hepatitis in kids, it can still lead to severe illness and even death. Right now, the best way to protect children against the risks of COVID is vaccination. "It is too soon to tell if there is a definitive link between past COVID-19 infection and liver disease in children," said Wilsey. "Current CDC guidelines and routine supportive care should be followed for children with diagnosed or suspected SARS-CoV-2 viral infection." What This Means For You Researchers are still trying to figure out what is causing cases of acute hepatitis in kids around the world. Even if COVID-19 is not a cause of hepatitis cases in children, the virus can still cause severe illness and even death. Children should get vaccinated against COVID as soon as possible. 