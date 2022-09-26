Phylian Sonic Electric Toothbrush Review

The Phylian Sonic Electric Toothbrush provides the benefits of using an electric toothbrush without the hefty upfront cost. This toothbrush is affordable for most because it is around $50 (and often on sale for much less) and comes with a few helpful accessories, including a travel case and eight replacement heads. It's an excellent option for most people looking to experience the benefits of using an electric toothbrush, though the lack of adjustable power settings may intensify the brushing experience for people with sensitive teeth.

We purchased the Phylian Sonic Electric toothbrush and tested its performance, ease of use, and battery life to see if it's a smart buy.

While dentists agree that most toothbrushes—whether electric or manual—can help you maintain good dental hygiene, electric toothbrushes can be an effective tool for removing plaque, preventing cavities, and practicing proper brushing habits.

Finding the best electric toothbrush at the right price can be difficult, especially since many of the options available today sell for several hundred dollars. Oral hygiene brand Phylian has created an electric toothbrush that doesn't compromise on quality and costs about $50.

The Phylian Sonic Electric Toothbrush features five customizable brush modes, a two-minute quadrant timer, and a battery that holds a charge for up to 30 days—all packaged in an easy-to-use, waterproof design. It also has a travel case, and enough replacement brush heads for two years of use.

While it scored high in most of our electric toothbrush tests, the Phylian lacks some key features found on more expensive models. Most notably, the brush delivers 40,000 vibrations per minute, an intense brushing power that can't be adjusted and may be too intense for those with teeth or gum sensitivity. Still, if you don't need bells and whistles like Bluetooth connectivity or adjustable power settings, the Phylian is a trustworthy addition to an oral hygiene routine. It's perfect for those looking to try an electric toothbrush without investing much money.

Who It’s For

Phylian’s electric toothbrush is a great budget option for anyone interested in trying out a power brush without making a significant investment. For about $50, you’ll get the rechargeable battery-powered toothbrush, a charging cord, a travel case, enough brush heads for 24 months of brushing. Plus, it comes with a one-year warranty.

Setup: Easy to Use Right Out of the Box

Everything's made simple with the Phylian toothbrush. The brush arrives partially charged so you can use it right out of the box.

The 1-button design powers the toothbrush on and off and allows you to cycle through the five cleaning modes. After powering on, the LED display shows the cleaning, polishing, whitening, sensitive, and massage mode options and the battery life. It's comfortable to hold and maneuver, and it's easy to change between cleaning modes using one hand.

Verywell Health / Vicky Wasik

Battery: Quick Charging and Long-Lasting

Speaking of the battery, the Phylian scored at the top of the pack in our electric toothbrush tests. After a 3-hour fast charge, it will provide up to 30 days of life, plenty for a month of twice-daily brushing.

The included charging cord plugs into the bottom of the toothbrush. There's no charging dock, so you'll have to lay the device on its side while the battery is juicing up. (Since there's no base, you'll also have to be mindful not to knock the toothbrush over when it's not in use.)

Brush Settings: Basic Yet Powerful

You won't get smart features, Bluetooth, or a range of advanced cleaning modes, but you can expect a thorough cleaning from the Phylian.

The two-minute timer is set on a quadrant pattern, buzzing every 30 seconds to let you know it's time to move to the next section of your mouth. Once the cycle is complete, the device will automatically turn off.

The brand claims that the toothbrush has a pressure sensor to let you know if you're pressing too hard, but no matter how hard we tried, we couldn't activate it during our testing. The five cleaning modes (cleaning, polishing, whitening, sensitive, and massage) are also a big selling point, but we found little difference between them when put to the test. Switching between modes produced only the slightest change in vibration, frequency, and sensation.

The biggest drawback? There's only one brushing power, which the brand says is 40,000 strokes per minute. Our tester found the intensity effective—cleaning away even sticky dried mango—but verging on painful when used on her front teeth.

Verywell Health / Vicky Wasik

Accessories: Brush Head Replacements Will Last 24 Months

The toothbrush comes with everything you'll need to get the job of cleaning your teeth done—and a little bit more. The bundle includes eight brush heads, enough to last for up to 24 months of twice-daily brushing.

It doesn't come with a charging stand, which can be a messy inconvenience, but the Phylian toothbrush does come with a travel case, which many of the more expensive devices we tested don't.

Verywell Health / Vicky Wasik

Price: Great Value for a Budget Device

What the Phylian electric toothbrush lacks in settings and customization, it makes up for in value. The toothbrush, which rings up at around $50, is affordable and comes with enough brush heads to last two years. That's impressive, considering that you can get the Phylian bundle for about the same price you'd pay for a pack of four replacement heads for a more expensive electric toothbrush.

The device quickly charges in just 3 hours and holds a charge for up to 30 days. That, and the included case, make it a great option if you want to take it with you when you travel. And if you happen to lose it along the way, you won't have a case of sticker shock if you need to buy a replacement once you're home.



Final verdict The Phylian Sonic Electric Toothbrush is reliable, affordable, and easy to use. We were disappointed in the brushing modes and pressure sensor performance but impressed by the cleaning power. If you're looking for features like real-time notifications that rate your brushing performance or an app that tracks your dental routine over time, you'll want to opt for one of the feature-packed electric toothbrushes we tested. But if you're looking for a basic electric toothbrush, the Phylian is the best option in this price range.

How We Tested

We tested the Phylian Sonic Electric Toothbrush in the Verywell Testing Lab under the supervision of a licensed dentist. Then, our tester took it home and used it to brush twice a day for two weeks. We charged the brush fully before its first use and tracked battery life throughout our testing, also noting any accessibility issues, unexpected findings, and general annoyances we experienced during use.

