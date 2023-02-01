News Save Up to $700 on Mattresses From Top Brands With These Presidents' Day Sales Sleep better with savings from Serta, Beautyrest, and Tuft & Needle By Jaylyn Pruitt Jaylyn Pruitt Jaylyn has been a part of the Dotdash Meredith team since May 2019. Learn about our editorial process Published on February 1, 2023 04:22PM EST Print We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Verywell Health / Kevin Liang What's better than getting a good night's sleep? Saving on the mattress that got you there. This Presidents' Day, you can save on top mattress brands like Serta, Beautyrest, Nolah, and Tuft & Needle—including picks that we've tested at home and in the Verywell Lab. Nolah Buy Now: Nolah Evolution Mattress $1,599 (was $2,299); nolahmattress.com You can save big on bedding and mattresses from Nolah, which was a tester-loved favorite during our test of the best mattresses for back pain. The Nolah Evolution Mattress scored a 4.75 out of five during our test. "This mattress is so comfortable! Even after just one night I felt such a difference," our tester said. "The support was great; I felt like I was being hugged all night." Our tester, who suffers from regular back pain, said the Nolah Evolution solved that: "This mattress really helps eliminate that pain during overnight sleep." Save on the Evolution and more of Nolah's top mattresses now: Evolution Mattress $1,599 (was $2,299); nolahmattress.com Signature Mattress $1,299 (was $1,599); nolahmattress.com Original Mattress $899 (was $1,149); nolahmattress.com Natural Mattress $1,329 (was $1,899); nolahmattress.com Nurture Kids' Mattress $999 (was $1,499); nolahmattress.com You can also save up to 60% on Nolah bedding, including the bamboo weighted blanket ($100, was $249), bamboo sheets ($110, was $219), mattress protector ($349, was $399), and Squishy Pillows ($99 for two, was $198). Tuft & Needle Buy Now: Tuft & Needle Mint Mattress $1,436 (was $1,795); tuftandneedle.com Tuft & Needle is one of our favorite mattress brands, thanks to its multi-layered foam construction that's comfortable for any sleep position. We've previously named Tuft & Needle to our lists of the best mattresses for arthritis as our best overall and for stomach sleepers as our budget pick. We also loved their mattress topper, which we named our best memory foam mattress topper for side sleepers. You can save up to $650 on mattresses and furniture during their Presidents' Day Sale, which runs until February 20th. Mint Mattress $1,436 (was $1,795); tuftandneedle.com Legacy Original Mattress $657 (was $995); tuftandneedle.com Original Mattress $895 (was $995); tuftandneedle.com Hybrid Mattress $1,496 (was $1,995); tuftandneedle.com Tuft & Needle If you're looking to shop beyond mattresses, you can also score extra savings on Tuft & Needle dog beds, bedding, and furniture: Save up to 30% on quilts and weighted blankets Save up to 25% on bedding, including sheets, duvets, and pillows Serta Buy Now: Serta iComfort $1199 (was $1299); serta.com One of the most well-known brands in sleep, Serta's Presidents' Day Sale offers a chance to save hundreds on its best-selling Arctic and iComfort mattresses, now through February 27th. Serta's Arctic mattress line uses the brand's Reactex System for all-night cooling. The iComfort series offers multi-layered support and cooling for any sleeper. Arctic Mattress $2,999 (was $3,499); serta.com iComfort Mattress $1,199 (was $1,299); serta.com Perfect Sleeper Mattress $999 (was $1,199); serta.com Beautyrest Buy Now: Beautyrest Black Mattress $2399 (was $2699); beautyrest.com If you prefer a thicker, more pillowy mattress, Beautyrest is known for its plush pillow-top beds. Beautyrest mattresses are divided into three classes: L-, C-, and K-Class, with L being their most standard value mattress. The C-Class offers additional pressure relief and breathability. The highest-end K-Class offers additional coils and memory foam for added customizability and pressure relief. Beautyrest offers a 100-night trial and 10-year limited warranty on all their mattresses, so you can sleep easy with any of their picks. You can save up to $900 now through February 27th on mattresses and adjustable bases during the brand's Presidents' Day Sale, including their new line of Beautyrest Black mattresses: Black Mattress, starts at $1949 (was $2249): save $300 on L-Class, $400 on C-Class, and $500 on K-Class; beautyrest.com Black Hybrid Mattress, starts at $2049 (was $2349): save $300 on L-Class, $400 on C-Class, and $500 on K-Class; beautyrest.com Beautyrest You can also save on the Harmony mattress series, designed with RightTemp Wave Foam for a cooler sleep. Harmony Lux Carbon Mattress, starts at $1099 (was $1399): save $300 on L-Class, $400 on C-Class, and $500 on K-Class; beautyrest.com Harmony Lux Hybrid Mattress, starts at $1299 (was $1599): save $300 on L-Class, $400 on C-Class, and $500 on K-Class; beautyrest.com Harmony Lux Diamond Mattress, starts at $1499 (was $1999): save $300 on L-Class, $400 on C-Class, and $500 on K-Class; beautyrest.com Plus, save on more mattresses and adjustable bases: Beautyrest by Nate Berkus $1699 (was $2199); beautyrest.com Black Luxury Adjustable Base $1949 (was $2149); beautyrest.com Read Next: The Best Mattresses for Back Pain By Jaylyn Pruitt She studied anthropology and linguistics at the University of Florida and has a Master of Library and Information Science from the University of South Florida.She has a background in information access research.She started working with Dotdash Meredith in May 2019. See Our Editorial Process Meet Our Medical Expert Board Share Feedback Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! What is your feedback? Other Helpful Report an Error Submit