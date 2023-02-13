Products & Reviews Having Braces at 40 is No Fun, but These 7 Products Make it Easier Have these drugstore products on hand before you leave the orthodontist By Jessica Wozinsky Fleming Jessica Wozinsky Fleming Jessica Wozinsky Fleming is a writer and editor based in Atlanta, GA. She has more than 15 years of experience writing about health, fitness, and nutrition. Her writing has appeared in The Washington Post, Good Housekeeping, and the New York Times. She's an Ironman athlete and three-time marathon finisher, but her main exercise these days is chasing around her four young sons. Learn about our editorial process Published on February 13, 2023 Print We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Verywell Health / Kevin Liang Shortly after my 40th birthday, I was lying on a dental chair, my mouth held open with clamps, while an orthodontist placed braces on my teeth. After seeing my jagged bottom row during Zoom meetings and in impromptu videos my kids took of me, I decided to look into getting clear aligners. During that consultation, I learned my bite problems were severe, so I needed to get the traditional metal brackets. I opted for new, behind-the-teeth braces called InBrace that were quite discreet since they were on the tongue-facing side of my teeth. Most people couldn’t tell I had them, and I loved that I could smile widely without worrying about my braces being visible in pictures when I was a bridesmaid at my brothers’ wedding or when I took a headshot for work. Although I looked into braces for cosmetic reasons, having straight teeth is about more than aesthetics. Straight teeth are easier to clean and make chewing and digesting food easier. They can also prevent teeth from chipping or cracking over time and alleviate jaw pain in people with temporomandibular joint syndrome (TMJ). “By aligning the teeth, a patient is less likely to wear down their teeth and need restorative treatment, less likely to develop gum disease, and less prone to cavities in hard areas to clean,” Karen Conn, DMD, MS, and board-certified orthodontists at Bryn Mawr Orthodontics, tells Verywell Health. If you’re considering braces, you’re in good company: The American Association of Orthodontics reported a 92.5% growth in orthodontic patients in 2021). “My practice has had more adults come in for teeth alignment issues than orthodontists have seen in past decades. It's a trend that has been rising for the past ten years,” says Bruce Tasios, DDS, MDSc, and an orthodontist in private practice in Ontario, Canada. Even though more adults are investing in braces or aligners than ever, the process of straightening your teeth can feel embarrassing at times. My braces gave me a noticeable lisp, and I often worried about getting food stuck in the braces when dining out. Thankfully, many products made the experience easier and helped relieve the initial discomfort I had when I first got them on. If you’re considering orthodontic treatment, here are the must-have items to keep in your braces survival kit. Colgate Peroxyl Antiseptic Mouth Sore Rinse Amazon Buy It: Colgate Peroxyl Antiseptic Mouth Sore Rinse, $6 for 8.45 ounces at amazon.com; $9 for 16 ounces at CVS.com I had braces as a teen years ago, so I thought getting them this time wouldn’t be too painful. I had given birth to four kids by this point, so my pain meter must’ve changed, right? Wrong. During the first three weeks with my lingual braces, my mouth felt like a giant canker sore. My teeth were throbbing, and my tongue felt shredded. Whether you have lingual braces, traditional metal brackets, or clear aligners, the first two to three weeks are brutal because of the pressure on your teeth and the foreign material rubbing up against the sensitive skin on your cheeks and tongue. One of the ways I found relief from the pain was by using this antiseptic rinse. The mouthwash felt like it numbed my mouth slightly, which helped relieve pain, and it left my breath feeling clean and fresh. Note that this mouthwash is not for long-term use but only for when you have irritation or inflammation. Those issues can frequently happen, often after getting braces tightened or when getting a new set of aligners, so you’ll be thankful to have a bottle of this rinse on hand. Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser Amazon Buy It: Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser, $76 (was $100); amazon.com Since my braces were behind my teeth, small bits of food constantly got stuck inside them. Even though I was fortunate no one could see the food stuck behind my teeth, it was uncomfortable and not hygienic. I started using my water flosser after every meal to make sure my brackets were completely free of debris. I used this Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser and loved that with such a large tank, I could clean and reach all of the nooks and crannies in my mouth by filling it up a single time. Despite how much water it holds, it took up minimal real estate on my bathroom countertop (as you see from this list, I had a lot of other oral care products vying for that real estate!). I’m not alone in my love for this Waterpik model: We chose it as our best overall in our round-up of the best wet flossers. Waterpik Cordless Water Flosser Amazon Buy It: Waterpik Cordless Water Flosser, $39 on amazon.com; $47 on CVS.com Because I travel frequently, I have a second portable water flosser to take on the go. This Waterpik is battery-operated and compact, so it fits into a suitcase or large toiletry bag easily. It may take two refills of the tank to clean your mouth, but I loved that I could still use a wet flosser when I was away from home. EvaGo Dental Care Orthodontic Wax Amazon Buy It: EvaGo Dental Care Orthodontic Wax, $7 for a 10-pack, amazon.com Wax is an absolute must-have when you have braces, so much so that your orthodontist will give you a few packs immediately. Those first packs may get used up quickly, so it’s important to buy more. You can put some soft wax on any sharp brackets or wires for relief. I used wax a lot in the evening to give my tongue and cheeks a break from rubbing up against the metal. Over time, I didn’t need wax as often, but after a few days of speaking more than usual (like when visiting family or attending a work conference), my mouth would get sore again. I had wax in my purse at all times and appreciated that this 10-pack had a variety of fun-colored cases. Another option I never used myself, but many people with braces swear by, is Gishy Goo. Gishy Goo is a soft silicon, similar to wax, that’s supposed to stay in place longer and can easily squirt into the right spot with its special syringe-like applicator. Tepe Interdental Angled Brush Amazon Buy It: Tepe Interdental Angled Brush, $7 for a pack of six, amazon.com Another purse staple that I kept nearby in case food got stuck in my braces when eating out was this pack of colorful little brushes. The long handle makes it easier to access hard-to-reach spots in the back of your mouth. The Humble Co. Plant-Based Floss Picks Amazon Buy It: The Humble Co. Plant-Based Floss Picks, $16 for a pack of four; amazon.com I found regular string dental floss too messy and unwieldy with braces, so I opted for these picks. My favorite feature is that these flossers are made of plant-based, eco-friendly materials instead of plastic, so they’re better for the environment than traditional dental floss. (Note: The unique design of my lingual braces meant I could floss normally. If you can’t floss because your braces have an archwire, give PlatyPus Orthodontic Flossers a try since they’re designed to fit underneath the wire.) Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 Electric Toothbrush Amazon Buy It: Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 Electric Toothbrush, $50; amazon.com My orthodontist recommended I use an electric toothbrush to keep my teeth extra clean while wearing braces. I opted for this Philips Sonicare model because it wasn’t as expensive as others—I was already investing enough in my mouth—and the reviews were just as good. In fact, after our electric toothbrush lab test we chose this model as our best value. Since I tend to brush my teeth forcefully, which can damage sensitive gum tissue, I appreciated the pressure sensors that let me know if I was pushing too hard. Even using the lightest setting, I could remove any gunk or debris. My braces have been off for a few months now, and I’m thankful I had them. My dentist remarked about how much healthier my bite is, and flossing is easier because my teeth are no longer cramped on top of one another. And another plus is that I don’t wince when I see my chompers on Zoom anymore. 1 Source Verywell Health uses only high-quality sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial process to learn more about how we fact-check and keep our content accurate, reliable, and trustworthy. https://www2.aaoinfo.org/gaidge-q2-2021-report-production-exams-show-rebound-over-2020/ See Our Editorial Process Meet Our Medical Expert Board Share Feedback Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! What is your feedback? Other Helpful Report an Error Submit