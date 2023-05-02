NEWS Health News This Test Could Help You Check Your Food for Salmonella By Amy Isler, RN, MSN, CSN Amy Isler, RN, MSN, CSN Verywell Health's LinkedIn Amy Isler, RN, MSN, CSN, is a registered nurse with over six years of patient experience. She is a credentialed school nurse in California. Learn about our editorial process Published on May 02, 2023 Fact checked by Nick Blackmer Fact checked by Nick Blackmer Verywell Health's LinkedIn Nick Blackmer is a librarian, fact-checker, and researcher with more than 20 years’ experience in consumer-oriented health and wellness content. Learn about our editorial process Share Tweet Email Print MirageC/Getty. Key Takeaways A rapid Salmonella test is being developed that works similarly to a COVID-19 antigen test.A rapid test for Salmonella will decrease long wait times that are currently needed for lab cultures to diagnose the infection, which is common in the food industry and in people's kitchens at home.Having a way to test for Salmonella quickly could help reduce the number of foodborne illness outbreaks and recalls. Researchers from McMaster University have developed a rapid test that can easily detect Salmonella in contaminated poultry, eggs, dairy, and ground beef. The inexpensive rapid test works similarly to a COVID-19 rapid at-home antigen test. A user drops a liquified sample of food onto a paper test strip that will give an accurate result in less than an hour. Currently, the food industry relies on expensive, time-consuming lab cultures to find out if supplies are contaminated with Salmonella, as do the healthcare providers who diagnose the 1.35 million Salmonella infections that occur in the United States each year. The test could help minimize food waste, illness outbreaks, and food recalls. Here’s what you should know about at-home Salmonella testing, and how you can prevent foodborne illness in your kitchen. What Are the Risk Factors for Salmonella? Why You May Want to Test for Salmonella Salmonella infections are commonly linked to poultry, beef, pork, eggs, fruits, vegetables, and occasionally peanut butter and raw flour. Having a way to know whether the food you’re getting ready to eat could be contaminated could be a life-saver—maybe even literally. Salmonella bacteria can also be spread by animals, like pet turtles. Salmonella makes millions of people sick each year. They’ll usually start feeling sick a few days after eating something contaminated (sometimes even within hours). Most people who get a bout of “food poisoning” have symptoms like nausea and vomiting, diarrhea, stomach cramps, and sometimes a fever. While no fun, the illness is usually something they can manage on their own at home, and they’ll be feeling back to normal within a few days to a week. However, some people get very sick from Salmonella and need to be treated with antibiotics. They might even end up in the hospital—for example, if the GI symptoms lead to dehydration. People who may need treatment for a Salmonella infection include: People with severe symptomsPeople with weak immune systemsInfantsPeople over the age of 50 with underlying medical conditionsPeople aged 65 and older It’s not common, but a Salmonella infection can turn deadly. About 400 people die in the U.S. each year from Salmonella infections or the complications related to it (like sepsis). How Can You Tell If You Have Salmonella? A Rapid Salmonella Test Could Make Food Prep Safer Ideally, food safety starts long before you’re in your kitchen at home making something to eat. Local grocery stores, your favorite takeout place, the factory where a product was packaged, the farm where food was grown, and the trucks used to transport the goods all play an important role in making sure the food is safe for people to eat. “Since there are no simple, cost-effective, and accurate tests for Salmonella, we believe we can provide a solution for the food industry and health sectors to frequently test for this important food pathogen,” Yingfu Li, PhD, a study author and professor of Biochemistry and Chemical Biology at McMaster University’s Functional Nucleic Acids Research Group, told Verywell. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) regulates Salmonella testing for places that process, pack, or hold foods for humans to eat. The FSIS recommends testing for Salmonella with a special method called cultures, but it can take days or even weeks to provide results and it’s costly. Restaurants are regulated by the local health department, which does inspections. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommends that health inspections take place at least three times a year to check for factors that contribute to outbreaks of foodborne illness, like food storage and handling practices, temperature control, and overall cleanliness. If a Salmonella outbreak is suspected, a lab culture test can confirm the bacteria as the cause—but again, not necessarily in a timely, affordable way. Food Safety 101 A rapid Salmonella test would make the process faster because the food industry and restaurants could self-test food for Salmonella and get results in hours. If the tests cost less, it could also make more frequent testing possible. According to Li, having the test would mean you don’t have to wait for days to pay up to $100 to do a test for Salmonella. At-home Salmonella tests could help consumers, too. Li said that the testing could be done “at home similar to how we check for bacteria in our swimming pools and COVID antigen tests.” Evangelyn Alocilja, PhD, a professor of Biosystems and Agricultural Engineering at Michigan State University, told Verywell that a rapid test for Salmonella in food “is going to be useful to society by reducing the incidence of foodborne illness, improving the availability of nutritious food, minimizing food waste, and improving profitability for the industry.” Is There Treatment for Salmonella? When Will the Test Be Ready? The vision of the research team (which also includes the non-profit organization Mitacs and Toyota Tsusho Canada, Inc.) is a rapid Salmonella test that’s available to the general public for at-home use, at senior living facilities, and at other places that process and sell food. While the rapid test is still in the prototype phase, Li said that the next step is to work with industries to validate the test results using different food samples. Li said that the team already has an industrial partner that’s interested in taking the test to market, but it will be a couple of years before it is available for industrial and at-home use. What to Do If You Get Food Poisoning How to Keep Salmonella Out of Your Kitchen According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are four important steps you can take in your kitchen at home to prevent Salmonella illness. Make Sure Your Space Is Clean Wash your hands with soap and water before and after you handle foodWash utensils, cutting boards, countertops, and dishes with hot waterDo not wash raw eggs, poultry, meat, or seafood before cooking Keep Everything Separate Refrigerate eggs, meat, poultry, and seafood away from other food itemsUse different cutting boards for eggs, meat, poultry, and seafoodNever place cooked food on a plate that was used for uncooked meat, poultry, or eggs Cook and Check Temperature Use a food thermometer to check that your food reaches a safe internal temperatureDo not eat raw eggs or eggs that have runny whites/yolk Chill Your Food Make sure to properly cool and store leftoversKeep your refrigerator at 40 F degrees or cooler and your freezer at 0 degrees FNever leave perishable food out of the refrigerator for longer than 2 hours or longer than 1 hour if it’s a hot day (over 90 degrees F) What This Means For You Having a quick way to test your food at home could make foodborne illnesses from Salmonella less common and could also help the food industry avoid costly recalls. In the meantime, you can take steps to prevent foodborne illness at home. How to Prevent Salmonella Food Poisoning 7 Sources Verywell Health uses only high-quality sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial process to learn more about how we fact-check and keep our content accurate, reliable, and trustworthy. McMaster University. Salmonella solution: Researchers develop rapid test for food contamination. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Salmonella: questions and answers. Li J, Khan S, Gu J, Filipe CDM, Didar TF, Li Y. A simple colorimetric Au-on-Au tip sensor with a new functional nucleic acid probe for food-borne pathogen Salmonella typhimurium. Angew Chem Int Ed Engl. Published online March 18, 2023. doi:10.1002/anie.202300828 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Salmonella and food. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Salmonella: information for healthcare professionals and laboratories. U.S. Department of Agriculture: Food Safety and Inspection Service. Isolation and identification of Salmonella from meat, poultry, pasteurized egg, carcass, and environmental sponges. Leinwand SE, Glanz K, Keenan BT, Branas CC. Inspection frequency, sociodemographic factors, and food safety violations in chain and nonchain restaurants, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 2013-2014. Public Health Rep. 2017;132(2):180-187. doi:10.1177/0033354916687741 Additional Reading Food and Drug Administration. Guidance for industry: testing for Salmonella species in human foods and direct-human-contact animal foods. By Amy Isler, RN, MSN, CSN Amy Isler, RN, MSN, CSN, is a registered nurse with over six years of patient experience. She is a credentialed school nurse in California. See Our Editorial Process Meet Our Medical Expert Board Share Feedback Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! What is your feedback? Other Helpful Report an Error Submit