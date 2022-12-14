NEWS

Study: Raw Honey May Improve Blood Sugar and Cholesterol Levels

By Stephanie Brown
Published on December 14, 2022
Fact checked
Verywell Health content is rigorously reviewed by a team of qualified and experienced fact checkers. Fact checkers review articles for factual accuracy, relevance, and timeliness. We rely on the most current and reputable sources, which are cited in the text and listed at the bottom of each article. Content is fact checked after it has been edited and before publication. Learn more.
 by
Nick Blackmer
Nick Blackmer
Fact checked by Nick Blackmer

Nick Blackmer is a librarian, fact-checker, and researcher with more than 20 years’ experience in consumer-oriented health and wellness content.

Learn about our editorial process
raw honey

mars58 / Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Raw, unprocessed honey from a single floral source may improve blood sugar control and cholesterol levels, according to a new meta-analysis.
  • However, the FDA doesn't require honey manufacturers to include floral sources on labels and doesn't regulate the phrase “raw honey.”

Unprocessed raw honey, especially from a single floral source, may improve blood sugar control and cholesterol levels, according to a new study published in Nutrition Reviews.

Although honey is about 80% sugar, consuming around 2 tablespoons of raw honey per day may reduce blood sugar and LDL—the “bad” cholesterol.

Amna Ahmed, MSc, a coauthor of the study and a medical student at The University of Toronto, told Verywell in an email that, unlike table sugar, honey has a “complex composition” of sugars, vitamins, minerals, and other bioactive substances.

But more evidence is needed to support adding honey to your diet if you’re currently trying to reduce sugar intake.

How Hard Is It to Find Raw Honey?

The study suggests that the health-promoting probiotics and enzymes in raw honey may be destroyed during processing. Therefore, the researchers said it’s best to consume raw, unprocessed honey.

However, finding raw honey is more complicated than it seems. The phrase “raw honey” is not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), so it may be difficult to determine exactly what type of honey you’re buying.

“Some consider raw honey to have absolutely no processing, while other producers will allow for minimal processing, such as mild warming to get the honey into the bottles,” said Geb Bastian, PhD, RDN, LN, an assistant professor in nutritional sciences at South Dakota State University who was not involved in the study.

Additional information about processing may be listed on the bottle, but this is not required by law. The FDA leaves it up to the manufacturers to ensure that the information on honey labels is accurate.

To take it a step further, the researchers noted that raw honey from a single floral source, especially Robinia and clover honey, seemed to offer the most benefits. This may be specified on the label if the producer believes it to be the primary source of the honey. However, as with the label “raw,” the FDA doesn’t require floral information to be listed on honey labels.

Some experts recommend buying honey from a local bee farmer so you can speak with the producer directly about the processing technique and floral source.

Should You Use Honey Instead of Sugar?

Dietary guidelines recommended limiting sugar intake to 10% of daily calories, which includes honey, said Emma Laing, PhD, RDN, director of dietetics at the University of Georgia.

She recommends using honey in place of other sweeteners only if you enjoy the taste or want variety in your diet. Since honey is sweeter than table sugar, you might be able to consume less honey to enjoy the same level of sweetness.

“Sweeteners are often vilified or feared, but consuming small amounts of sugar or honey should not cause harm among most people,” Laing said.

But more studies are needed to confirm if consuming small amounts of honey in place of sugar offers health benefits. Laing also warned that honey isn’t a magic pill, though it could be incorporated into a nutritious eating pattern complete with fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.

“It’s important to consider that positive health outcomes don’t hinge on the intake of a single food, such as honey,” she said.

What This Means For You


A new meta-analysis suggests that raw, unprocessed honey—especially ones from a single floral source—might improve blood sugar and cholesterol control. However, it might be hard to verify the origin and manufacturing process of the honey you buy at a grocery store.

2 Sources
Verywell Health uses only high-quality sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial process to learn more about how we fact-check and keep our content accurate, reliable, and trustworthy.

  1. Ahmed A, Tul-Noor Z, Lee D, et al. Effect of honey on cardiometabolic risk factors: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Nutr Rev. Published online November 16, 2022. doi:10.1093/nutrit/nuac086

  2. Food and Drug Administration. Proper labeling of honey and honey products: guidance for industry.

See Our Editorial Process
Meet Our Medical Expert Board
Related Articles
Woman taking a break from exercising outdoors
How to Prevent Prediabetes
Eating cake
How to Reduce Sugar Intake
Couple eating burger, chips, soda
8 Sneaky Foods That Increase the Risk of Diabetes
Woman holding honey in her palms
Simple Ways to Use Honey for Eczema
Someone putting aloe vera on their hand
Natural Burn Remedies and Ointments
Honey
How Honey May Help Your Cough
Honey dipper and honeycomb on table
Is Honey Safe for People With Diabetes?
Woman pouring honey on a piece of bread.
Honey for Allergies and Asthma
Raw royal jelly, tablets, and capsules
What Is Royal Jelly?
Unseen person organizes supplements in daily medication organizer
Vitamins for Type 2 Diabetes: What’s Recommended?
healthy food label
The FDA’s Definition of ‘Healthy’ Is Getting an Upgrade
Man sitting on couch checking blood sugar
How to Raise Blood Sugar Quickly
Ginseng capsules, tincture, and powder
What Is Panax Ginseng?
Man getting blood tested
Experimental Treatments for Type 2 Diabetes
Beta-Glucan tablets, capsules, oats, barley, and wheat
What Is Beta-Glucan?
breakfast cereal
What Is the Best Cereal for People With Diabetes?