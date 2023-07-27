Key Takeaways Walking sticks and poles help shift the load from your lower extremities to your upper extremities, improving mobility, balance, and stability while hiking or walking.

Trekking poles create a full body workout while improving flexibility and cardiovascular metabolism.

Walking sticks benefit everyone, not just the elderly.



Summer is a great time to get out and enjoy nature. Whether you prefer walking, hiking, or want to enhance your workouts, walking sticks or poles are a beneficial companion to take with you to increase mobility and improve balance.

Once considered an accessory for older adults, walking sticks and trekking poles have increased in popularity over the years even for the younger generations who want to optimize their hiking experience, and prevent future damage and injuries to your lower back and knees.

“Generally I recommend walking sticks for anyone with joint pain,” Michael Fredericson, MD, professor of orthopaedic surgery at Stanford Health Care, told Verywell. “They also provide a better workout if used aggressively, improve balance issues, and provide support on uneven trails.”

How Walking Sticks Help Mobility and Prevent Injury

Improved mobility, balance, and safety are the primary benefits of using trekking poles while walking or hiking. Studies have shown that our index of postural stability (IPS) starts to decrease around age 40 and rapidly diminishes after 60. Walking aids can help correct these balance issues while enjoying the outdoors.

Mobility

Trekking poles or walking sticks are a great way to shift the force away from your lower extremities and into your arms, relieving the tension in your knees (while hiking downhill) and lower back (hiking uphill).

“While using walking sticks is a personal preference, a majority of hikers use them to prevent mobility issues,” Linda Brown, physical therapist with Brown Physical Therapy in Sacramento, told Verywell. “They are great for dispersing forces away from your lower back and knees to your arms.”

Research shows that using walking sticks while hiking can decrease the ground reaction forces (GRF) on your knee joints up to 16% compared with not using walking aids.

The same research found that using poles on both hiking trails and flat surfaces resulted in a more forward leaning posture leading to smaller knee movements, which also takes the burden off your lower extremity joints.

Injury prevention

While routine hiking is a great way to exercise, it can cause wear and tear on your muscles and joints over time increasing your risk for injury and mobility issues.

Using trekking poles while hiking and walking can shift the load off your joints and into the poles reducing your risk for developing joint issues later in life. They also provide better balance and more stable gait and posture decreasing your chance of falling during the hike, as well as preventing lower back pain.

Balance

Maintaining good balance is essential while walking and hiking, especially on uneven terrain, to prevent falls and injuries, and promote an upright posture.

Research shows walking sticks improve acute balance and stability for hikers carrying a load on their back as well as people with mobility issues.

Safety

In addition to the health benefits of walking poles, they can also come in handy if you are get into a dangerous situation while hiking.

Brown describes a hike she went on where a fellow hiker in her group was bitten by a rattlesnake. “If I could go back in time, and that person had a walking stick, I don’t think she would have gotten bit,” she said.

Yukon Charlie’s, an outdoor apparel company out of Colorado, highlights other ways hiking poles can get you out of a bind:

Help test the depth of uncertain terrain such as water or snow.

Aids in crossing fast-flowing water by providing balance and stability.

Can get you to your destination more quickly.

Helps defend yourself against wildlife.

Use the poles to bat away spiderwebs or dangerous plants from your path.

Can be used as a make-shift splint in a medical emergency.

Enhancing Exercise with Nordic Walking

Nordic walking, founded in Finland in the 90’s to help cross country skiers train in the off-season, is increasing in popularity as a way to enhance exercise and promote a full body workout.

While walking without poles is a great exercise for your legs and knees, including trekking poles into your walking routine by pushing against the ground with each step helps build strength in your arms, shoulders and core.

Other exercise benefits of nordic walking include:

Burns more calories than walking without poles

Increases cardiovascular metabolism

Improves upper and lower body flexibility

Allows you to walk at a faster speed

Joining nordic walking clubs is a great social activity

Who Benefits from a Walking Stick?

Everyone can benefit from using a walking stick or trekking poles to exercise, relieve joint pain, and improve balance. However, certain populations may benefit the most from the prolonged, rhythmic activities that hiking and nordic walking offer.

In addition to adults over the age of 65, people with certain conditions should consider using walking sticks, including those diagnosed with:



Parkinson’s disease

Fibromyalgia

Obesity

Arthritis

Acute and chronic lower back pain

Joint pain

The Drawbacks of Walking Sticks

As with all exercise aids and trends, walking sticks and trekking poles can have their downsides.

Brown explains that walking poles take up the use of both your hands, making it difficult to carry a water bottle, manage a camera, or eat and drink while walking. She also pointed out that the poles can get caught in snow or rocks, throwing you off balance.

Trekking poles will also make you work harder, expending more energy, which can cause arm and shoulder soreness after prolonged use, which can be a downside for people who want to avoid muscle pain.

Lastly, quality walking sticks can be expensive, with higher-end brands starting around $100.

How to Select and use Walking Stick

Personal preference is the key to choosing a walking stick that is right for you. There are benefits to using both one and two poles, so it comes down to your specific needs and comfort.

Fredericson explained that whatever pole or stick you choose, it should be adjustable to your height.

“When using a walking stick, your arm should be parallel to the ground, and at a right-angle with your shoulder,” he said.

When hiking uphill, you should shorten your stick or poles, and lengthen them when traveling down hill.

When purchasing a walking stick or trekking poles, you may want to look for a few features:

Foldability can be convenient for storing your poles when you are not using them.

Shock absorbent springs inside the pole can help absorb shock when walking downhill.

Ultralight poles are easier and quicker to move.

A locking mechanism can keep pole height stable during use.

Cork, rubber, and foam materials may make the pole easier to grip.

Whether you’re hiking and walking for pleasure or exercise this summer, taking adjustable walking or trekking poles with you can maximize your workout, improve your balance, and take the load off your knees and back. Don’t assume walking sticks are only for the elderly, they can benefit us all.