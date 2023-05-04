Whether serums, creams, masks, or gummies, it seems there is no end to skin care products to choose from. Some may claim to help minimize wrinkles, do away with fine lines, or keep our skin looking as young as possible when they are applied. And some of these—like caffeine serums—can have impressive results when directly applied to your skin.

However, some ingredients can’t be absorbed from the outer skin layer and may have more of an impact when inside your body. After all, new skin cells are made in the deepest layer of your skin next to blood vessels where it gets the building blocks to make new cells delivered. That’s one reason oral collagen supplements and vitamins can impact skin health—they provide the nutrients inside the body to make new, healthy skin cells.

And that’s one way Ritual’s new HyaCera skin health supplement is targeting fine lines, wrinkles, and keeping skin hydrated differently—it’s not another cream you have to apply to your skin—yay! It’s a capsule you can take any time of day, with or without food. True to Ritual fashion, the ingredients they chose are research-backed, third-party tested, and made with traceable ingredients.

Ritual’s Newest Supplement—HyaCera

Ritual

To Buy: Ritual HyaCera $54

Each capsule contains:

Hyaluronic acid : But not just any hyaluronic acid. Ritual uses Hyabest—a bio-fermented, lower molecular weight hyaluronic acid that’s been used in human research studies. Each capsule has 120 mg of this low molecular weight hyaluronic acid which is the type and amount shown in studies to provide skin health benefits.

: But not just any hyaluronic acid. Ritual uses Hyabest—a bio-fermented, lower molecular weight hyaluronic acid that’s been used in human research studies. Each capsule has 120 mg of this low molecular weight hyaluronic acid which is the type and amount shown in studies to provide skin health benefits. Ceratiq : Probably not as popular as hyaluronic acid for skin health, this ingredient comes from wheat oil extract. Wheat oil extract has been shown to help improve skin barrier function, promote smooth skin, and support full-body skin hydration. Each capsule has 350 mg of Ceratiq.

: Probably not as popular as hyaluronic acid for skin health, this ingredient comes from wheat oil extract. Wheat oil extract has been shown to help improve skin barrier function, promote smooth skin, and support full-body skin hydration. Each capsule has 350 mg of Ceratiq. Note: although this is derived from wheat, the wheat has been processed to still be suitable for gluten-free diets.

This product is vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO, and comes in a pleasant vanilla-scented capsule. The bottle doesn't need to be refrigerated, but you should store it in a cool, dry place. I love that you can gain skin health benefits by simply taking one capsule a day. Because honestly, I don’t apply all the creams, serums, and masks like I should.

Like any good thing for your health, consistency is key. Ritual suggests this supplement works best when you take it daily for at least 90 days. Similar to other Ritual products, as a dietitian, I appreciate the science and quality behind their ingredients and feel good about recommending their products.

But as with any supplement, you should always speak with a healthcare professional before adding a supplement to your routine, to ensure that the supplement is appropriate for your individual needs and which dosage to take.

You should also consult a healthcare professional before taking if you are pregnant, breastfeeding, taking medication, or have a medical condition.

