Key Takeaways Social media users say that adding salt to drinking water can help boost hydration and replenish electrolytes.

However, if you consume excess sodium from salt, your body will try to maintain homeostasis by retaining water, making it hard for your heart and blood vessels to work properly.

Experts say adding a pinch of salt to water is unnecessary for most people.

TikTok influencers say adding a pinch of salt to drinking water is an affordable way to boost hydration and replenish electrolytes. Does it really work?

This theory is essentially correct because water likes to follow sodium—the electrolyte in salt, according to Jen Bruning, MS, RDN, LDN, a registered dietitian based in Chicago.

Your body needs to maintain homeostasis and keep fluids and electrolytes balanced, but consuming too much sodium can cause health issues.

“Most Americans get plenty of sodium in their diets, often more than is needed, so adding more salt to drinking water is likely to boost that amount even higher throughout the course of a day,” Bruning told Verywell in an email.

If you take in excess sodium, your body will hold onto water in order to try to reach that balance again. Retaining too much fluid can increase your blood volume, making it harder for your heart and blood vessels to work. Eventually, this can cause high blood pressure, strokes, and heart attacks.

For most people, adding salt to water isn’t necessary, said Brendon P. McDermott, PhD, ATC, FACSM, a professor and director of the heat stress, fluid balance, and renal physiology lab at the University of Arkansas.

“From a purely hydration standpoint, if you eat a well-balanced diet and consume fluids, you don’t need to put a pinch of salt,” McDermott said.

A Pinch of Salt Adds Up

Some TikTokers say that using Himalayan rock salt is better than regular table salt. However, your body will still try to maintain homeostasis even if you’re using a rock salt that contains a different mineral and electrolyte profile, McDermott said.

The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend that people 14 and older consume less than 2,300 mg of sodium, or one teaspoon of table salt, per day.

Adding a pinch of salt to your drinking water might not seem like much, but this can add up quickly, according to Bruning. A pinch is an actual unit of measurement that equals 1/16 of a teaspoon, she said.

“If you add a pinch of salt to eight cups of water a day, suddenly it’s half your daily sodium allotment,” Bruning said.

Most proponents of this trend don’t suggest adding salt to every glass of water you drink. Some recommend just doing this for your first glass of water in the morning. Bruning explained that while you do wake up slightly dehydrated since you lose water vapor as you sleep, adding salt to water still isn’t necessary.

“You might as well save that salt to sprinkle on your eggs at breakfast instead of adding it to drinking water,” Bruning said.

Most People Won’t Benefit From Salted Water

It’s estimated that 90% of Americans get more than the recommended amounts of sodium each day, but some people may need extra sodium in their diet.

Athletes or workers who have heat exposure and sweat a lot can lose water and electrolytes throughout the day, so replacing sodium is essential, according to McDermott. But if you work inside in an air-conditioned space, you don’t need to add more sodium to your diet.

“The quick fix for hydration is water consumption,” he said. “There’s no other easy fix that’s gonna make you better hydrated because the thing that hydrates is water.”

Some TikTok users say that drinking salted water can help you stay hydrated at a “cellular level” and cut down on how often you need to urinate.

“Frequent urination can be a sign of some medical conditions, such as diabetes. But if you are making frequent bathroom trips simply because you drink lots of water, that isn’t a bad thing,” Michelle Pillepich, MPH, RD, CPT, a registered dietitian and certified personal trainer based in New York City, told Verywell in an email.

Sodium does help your body absorb water into your cells, Pillepich said, but you can get this from your regular diet.

“With healthy eating, it really is about getting back to basics, and if nothing is wrong, you probably don’t need these tiny tips and tricks trending on social media,” she said. “Just drink water and eat a variety of foods.”

