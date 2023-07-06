Keep an Eye Out for These Ingredients When You Choose Your Shampoo

Key Takeaways A viral TikTok pointed out that some popular shampoo brands include potentially toxic chemicals.

With limited FDA regulations and misleading marketing messages, it can be confusing to figure out what shampoo ingredients are “good.”

While ingredients like fragrances, dyes, formaldehyde, and formaldehyde releasers may not come with major health risks, they could irritate your scalp.

Deciding what really makes a shampoo “good” can leave you scratching your head in the haircare aisle. A TikTok that went viral recently even questioned the safety of the ingredients in many common shampoo brands.

In the United States, many shampoos are considered cosmetics and do not need FDA approval for ingredients, except color additives.

Although shampoos aren’t “truly regulated,” there are some regulations regarding the formulas of these products, according to Rebecca Kazin, MD, FAAD, a board-certified dermatologist and director of clinical research at Icon Dermatology and Aesthetics in North Bethesda, Maryland.

Kazin added that shampoos are only used on a small surface area, so they shouldn’t cause major harm. “Even more than that, they’re wash-offs. It’s considered short contact,” she said.

But not all shampoos can fit your needs. We spoke to a few dermatologists about how to pick the right one.



What Should You Consider When You Buy a Shampoo?

Shampoos are designed to support a variety of haircare needs. Hair type, texture, and treatments can all determine what makes a shampoo “good” for a specific individual.

People with thinning hair, for example, should avoid shampoos that are designed for dry or coarse hair because they tend to have heavier ingredients that can weigh down the hair, according to Joshua Zeichner, MD, an associate professor of dermatology and the director of cosmetic and clinical research in the department of dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City.

If you have a skin condition like scalp psoriasis or eczema, shampoos with fragrances or dyes could irritate your scalp, Zeichner added.

“It is important to choose a shampoo that is made for your skin needs,” he told Verywell in an email.



Cosmetic Fragrance Banned in EU The cosmetic fragrance lilial (butylphenyl methylpropional) received a lot of attention last year after it was banned by the European Union and removed from certain Olaplex haircare products due to concerns about this chemical’s negative impact on fertility. The research that led to the EU ban was mainly conducted on animals. This fragrance has not been banned in the U.S. Until more research is done on humans, it’s hard to say how harmful this chemical is in haircare products.

Along with fragrances, you may consider avoiding formaldehyde and formaldehyde releasers. Formaldehyde is classified as a carcinogen by the World Health Organization, but most of the evidence suggests that people who are regularly exposed to formaldehyde in the workplace are at the greatest risk.

The American Cancer Society says people can avoid shampoos that contain formaldehyde and formaldehyde releasers if they are concerned but “because the amount of formaldehyde released from these products is low, it isn’t clear if this will provide any health benefit.”

Formaldehyde and formaldehyde releasers in shampoos might be associated with hair loss or irritation, according to Jennifer Baron, MD, FAAD, FACMS, a double board-certified dermatologist based in San Jose, California.

These chemicals, along with other shampoo ingredients like parabens and phthalates, may contribute to wildlife and plant destruction, she added.

“Even if your hair is not thinning and you do not have scalp issues, other important criteria when selecting a shampoo or conditioner are the impacts those ingredients have on wildlife and water resources once you rinse them down the drain,” Baron told Verywell in an email.

People who want to make an eco-friendly shampoo choice may also want to think about plastic-free options, such as shampoo bar soaps.

“On the plus side, hair-safe ingredients are also usually water- and wildlife-safe,” she said.



Do You Have to Worry About Sulfates and Parabens?

You might notice that some shampoo products claim to be “sulfate-free.” Sulfate is a type of soap that makes the shampoo foam, Kazin said, and it can help wash dirt, grease, and oil down the drain.

“The problem is, it’s so good that for some people it’s stripping their hair of its natural oils,” Kazin said.

She said that people who chemically treat their hair or have naturally dry hair may want to avoid sulfates, but sulfates aren’t necessarily linked to any health risks.

Parabens are another ingredient you may want to be aware of, especially if you have sensitive skin. Kazin said parabens can cause itching and redness for some people, but this isn’t an ingredient that comes with major health concerns.

Some claims have been made that parabens are associated with breast cancer, but there’s no epidemiological evidence to prove that association, according to the American Cancer Society.

Ultimately, it’s up to you to decide what shampoo works with your lifestyle, budget, and health concerns. And Kazin said most people don’t need to be worried that their shampoo will cause any major health risks, despite safety concerns circulating on TikTok.

