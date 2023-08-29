Should You Wait to Get the New COVID-19 Booster?

Key Takeaways An updated COVID booster targeting the Omicron XBB.1.5 variant is expected to become available in September.

While the new formula doesn’t specifically target the dominant variant EG.5, the new booster will likely still protect against it because it’s a descendant of XBB.

Experts recommend waiting until the new booster is available to get your next shot to ensure maximum protection during peak infection times this winter.



If it’s been a while since your last COVID-19 booster, you might still benefit from waiting for the updated version that’s launching in late September.

The upcoming booster is designed to protect against Omicron XBB.1.5, but it will likely offer some protection against EG.5, which is now dominant in the United States.

Compared to last year’s booster, which targeted the original strain and Omicron BA.5, the new vaccine will be better at detecting recent mutations in the spike protein, according to Shirin Mazumder, MD, an infectious disease expert at Methodist Medical Group.

“Boosting with the closest match to the variants circulating now will provide the best level of protection,” Mazumder told Verywell.

As of the week ending on August 19, 2023, EG.5 makes up 20.6% of the new COVID cases in the U.S., according to CDC estimates.

Another reason to wait for the new booster in the fall is that COVID infections have historically peaked during the winter, according to Bernadette Boden-Albala, MPH, DrPH, director and founding dean of the Program in Public Health at the University of California Irvine.

“The best time to get the updated booster will be in the fall, around October and November, so that you are best protected against the historically peak infection times around December to February,” Boden-Albala told Verywell.

However, certain situations might warrant getting boosted sooner, according to Mazumder. If you have a high exposure risk between now and the new booster release, or if you’re immunocompromised, you might want to get the shot now.

She said if you’re uncertain about how to proceed with your vaccination plan, it’s best to reach out to your healthcare provider.

Vaccination isn’t the only tool that can protect you from COVID. To prevent infection, Mazumder and Albala recommend following the established safety protocols, which include washing your hands, avoiding large indoor gatherings, wearing a well-fitted mask in crowded spaces, and avoiding close contact with sick people. Good ventilation also plays an important role in curbing the spread of the virus.

“These measures are especially important for those individuals that are considered high risk for severe disease—the elderly, the immunocompromised, pregnant women, and those with chronic underlying medical conditions such as heart and lung disease—who are waiting for the new boosters to become available,” Mazumder said.

