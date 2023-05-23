NEWS Health News Sleep Apnea May Increase Long COVID Risk by 75% By Stephanie Brown Published on May 23, 2023 Fact checked by Nick Blackmer Fact checked by Nick Blackmer LinkedIn Nick Blackmer is a librarian, fact-checker, and researcher with more than 20 years’ experience in consumer-oriented health and wellness content. Learn about our editorial process Share Tweet Email Print Photo Illustration by Lecia Landis for Verywell Health; Getty Images Key Takeaways A new study shows that obstructive sleep apnea may increase the risk for long COVID in adults by as much as 75%.Women with this sleep condition might have a greater risk of developing long COVID than men.Sleep apnea results in low intermittent oxygen levels and interrupted sleep, which can reduce immune function. Obstructive sleep apnea may increase the risk of long COVID in adults by as much as 75%, according to a new study published in the journal Sleep. This common sleep condition causes breathing to be interrupted for brief periods throughout the night. It’s also been linked to a greater risk of stroke, high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, and hospitalization from a COVID-19 infection. About one in 13 U.S. adults have long COVID symptoms such as fatigue and shortness of breath, according to survey data from the National Center for Health Statistics. But scientists are still learning more about the biological mechanisms behind long COVID, said Hannah Mandel, MS, a co-author of the study and senior research scientist for the RECOVER Initiative at NYU Langone Health. “We really need more research to identify treatments, because that’s crucial for those with ongoing symptoms who can’t really wait for us to do more research on the mechanisms,” Mandel told Verywell. Long COVID May Manifest Itself in 4 Major Ways, Research Shows Women May Have Different Risks Not all people with obstructive sleep apnea seem to have the same level of risk for developing long COVID. Data from one of the study’s research groups suggests that women with obstructive sleep apnea had an 89% chance of developing long COVID, compared to 59% for men with the same condition. Some evidence suggests that women in general are more likely to develop long COVID than men, but it could also be related to the actual sleep apnea diagnosis. The differences could also be related to how this sleep condition affects people of different genders. “There are absolutely, without a doubt, differences in how sleep apnea manifests and presents in men and women. That’s due to physiologic reasons that we understand as well as things we have less understanding of,” said Ravi S. Aysola, MD, chief of the sleep medicine section in the division of pulmonary, critical care, and sleep medicine at UCLA Health. The researchers hypothesized that the women included in the study might have more severe cases of sleep apnea since they had received a diagnosis, but more studies are needed to validate the correlation between sleep apnea and long COVID risk. Is There a Best Time of Day to Get Your COVID Shot? Experts Recommend Sleep Apnea Screening and Treatments For the study, the researchers were not able to study how COVID vaccination status or treatments for sleep apnea played a role in the findings. Phyllis C. Zee, MD, PhD, director of the Center for Circadian and Sleep Medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, told Verywell that these new findings do have implications for screening COVID patients for sleep apnea. It’s important to “ask people at risk for sleep apnea about symptoms such as snoring, gasping for breath, and excessive daytime sleepiness,” she said, while also ensuring that people already diagnosed with sleep apnea get effective treatment. “Obstructive sleep apnea results in intermittent low oxygen levels and fragmented sleep, both of which can affect immune function and chronic inflammation, which may increase the risk for long COVID,” Zee said. Aysola added that it’s best for people to optimize breathing during sleep. “So if you have a confirmed diagnosis of obstructive sleep apnea, making sure that that’s treated effectively is your best option,” she said. What This Means For You Researchers are still learning about the risks and treatments for long COVID. If you or a loved one has obstructive sleep apnea, consider talking to a trusted healthcare provider about your options for managing long COVID risk. 5 Sources Verywell Health uses only high-quality sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial process to learn more about how we fact-check and keep our content accurate, reliable, and trustworthy. Mandel HL, Colleen G, Abedian S, et al. Risk of post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection associated with pre-coronavirus disease obstructive sleep apnea diagnoses: an electronic health record-based analysis from the RECOVER initiative. Sleep. Published online May 11, 2023. doi:10.1093/sleep/zsad126 Johns Hopkins Medicine. Obstructive sleep apnea. National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. Sleep apnea: causes and risk factors. Strausz S, Kiiskinen T, Broberg M, et al. Sleep apnoea is a risk factor for severe COVID-19. BMJ Open Respir Res. 2021;8(1):e000845. doi:10.1136/bmjresp-2020-000845 Bai F, Tomasoni D, Falcinella C, et al. Female gender is associated with long COVID syndrome: a prospective cohort study. Clin Microbiol Infect. 2022;28(4):611.e9-611.e16. doi:10.1016/j.cmi.2021.11.002 See Our Editorial Process Meet Our Medical Expert Board Share Feedback Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! What is your feedback? Other Helpful Report an Error Submit