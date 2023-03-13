Get Up to 50% Off Lab-Tested, Editor-Loved Sleep Products in Honor of Sleep Week

Sleep Awareness Week—March 12th through 18th—is a great time to think about your sleep routine with resources from the National Sleep Foundation. It's also a great time to save on upgraded sleep gear with major savings from top brands. During Sleep Week, you can save up to 50% on deals from brands like Brooklinen, Saatva, Sleep Number, and more.

Buy It: Luxe Hardcore Bundle $218 (was $363); brooklinen.com



Brooklinen makes some of our favorite sleep gear (and socks!), so you can be sure that a sale on some of their top sellers will help you create a better sleep routine. Now through March 20th, you can save at least 20% sitewide on Brooklinen and Marlow—Brooklinen’s dedicated pillow brand—and stack additional buy-more-save-more discounts on top for savings of up to 50%.

Buy It: Evolution Mattress $1,599 (was $2,299); nolahmattress.com

During Sleep Week, you can also save big on bedding and mattresses from Nolah, which was a tester-loved favorite during our test of the best mattresses for back pain. After just one night of sleeping on the Nolah Evolution Mattress, we noticed a difference and felt fully supported. We also felt that the Evolution solved nighttime back pain problems almost instantly. Best of all, this mattress is $700 off this week!

You can also save up to 60% on Nolah's line of bedding:

Buy It: Zenhaven Natural Latex Mattress $2,745 (was $3,195); saatva.com

You can save up to $600 on Saatva’s mattresses during Sleep Awareness Week—including the Saatva Zenhaven, which is our favorite tested mattress for back pain. We loved the Zenhaven’s dual-sided comfort—one plush side and another firm side—which is great for finding just the right fit for sleep.

Buy It: Bear Elite Hybrid $1,584 with code (was $2,111); bearmattress.com

Bear Mattress is known for its cooling technology that helps you fall asleep at just the right temperature. The brand's Hybrid Mattress was the best gel pick in our cooling mattress round-up, which uses a combination of performance foam and cooling gel memory foam that supports you throughout the night while keeping you cool.

During Sleep Awareness Week, you can save on the Bear Hybrid and the rest of the brand's mattresses. You can save 25% off sitewide with code SPRING25 and get the brand's Cloud Pillows with your purchase.

Save 25% with code SPRING25 now on Bear's Sleep Awareness Week mattress sale:



Buy It: Helix Midnight Luxe $1,899 (was $2,374); helixsleep.com

We named Helix’s mattresses our favorite customizable choice for people with arthritis pain when selecting our picks for the best mattresses for arthritis pain. Now you can save 20% on all of the brand’s mattresses, plus score two free dream pillows with your purchase. Helix’s mattresses are grouped by your preferred sleep position, with choices for side sleepers and back and stomach sleepers.

Buy It: True Temp Weighted Blanket $140 (was $200); sleepnumber.com

A mainstay for high-quality sleep, Sleep Number makes some of our favorite products; the brand's weighted blanket came out on top in our lab and home tests of the best weighted blankets thanks to its 37.5 Technology that keeps you at just the right temperature all night.

You can save up to 50% on bedding and up to $1,200 on the brand’s smart mattresses during Sleep Awareness Week sales:

Buy It: Mint Mattress $1,436 (was $1,795); tuftandneedle.com

Tuft & Needle has reliably been one of our favorite mattress brands, naming it to our list of the best mattresses for arthritis as our best overall and for stomach sleepers as our budget pick. One of our favorite features is the brand's signature multi-layered foam design, which means you'll stay both comfortable and supported no matter your preferred sleep position.

We're also fans of Tuft & Needle's plush and supportive mattress topper, which was our best memory foam mattress topper for side sleepers. You can save up to $470 on mattresses, 40% off blankets and bedding, and 40% off furniture during their Sleep Awareness Week Sale.

National Sleep Awareness Week lasts from March 12th through 18th, so we'll update this article with more deals on sleep essentials as we find them.

