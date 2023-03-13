Products & Reviews These 5 Top-Tested Sleep Essentials Will Help You Fall Asleep Faster It's National Sleep Week! Rethink your nighttime routine with our favorite editor-approved products By Jaylyn Pruitt Jaylyn Pruitt Jaylyn has been a part of the Dotdash Meredith team since May 2019. Learn about our editorial process Published on March 13, 2023 Print We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Verywell Health / Alli Waataja If you’re like most people, you’ve probably been meaning to get around to fixing your sleep routine—after all, it is the most important seven to eight hours of your day. Luckily, the National Sleep Foundation (NSF) set aside this week to help you do just that. During Sleep Awareness Week, which starts today, the NSF is rolling out support to help you get the best sleep possible. From March 12th through the 18th, you can turn to the NSF for Sleep Week resources on getting quality sleep. To do our part during Sleep Awareness Week, we’ve pulled together some of our favorite tested sleep products to level up your bedtime routine. Our Top Picks Best Cooling Pillow: Coop Home Goods Eden Adjustable Pillow at Amazon Jump to Review Best Weighted Blanket: Sleep Number True Temp Weighted Blanket at Sleepnumber.com Jump to Review Best Body Pillow: Utopia Bedding Soft Body Pillow - Long Pillows for Side and Back Sleepers at Amazon Jump to Review Best Mattress for Back Pain: Saatva Zenhaven Latex Mattress at Saatva Jump to Review Best Mattress for Side Sleepers: Casper Sleep Original Hybrid Mattress at Amazon Jump to Review Best Cooling Pillow Coop Home Goods Eden Adjustable Pillow 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Coophomegoods.com Our favorite cooling pillow, the Coop Home Goods Eden Adjustable Pillow, scored almost perfectly during our cooling pillow test. We loved that the pillow worked for multiple sleeping positions (side and stomach) and stayed cool all night without flipping or readjusting. Plus, just like the name promises, it’s completely adjustable—add or remove the cooling-gel-infused filling to find the right fit. Verywell Health / Joy Kim Read Next: The Best Cooling Pillows Best Weighted Blanket Sleep Number True Temp Weighted Blanket 4.8 Sleep Number View On Sleepnumber.com Like the rest of Sleep Number’s True Temp line—which uses specialized technology for temperature balancing—the brand’s weighted blanket stays cool all night while still providing the warmth and comfort you expect from high-quality bedding. While you might be worried that a weighted blanket will leave you sweating, this one absorbs body heat and dissipates it but still leaves you warm when needed. It’s available in 12- and 20-pound weights. Read Next: The Best Weighted Blankets Best Body Pillow Utopia Bedding Soft Body Pillow 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Body pillows are a great way to get extra support while you sleep, helping to align your spine and even helping relieve knee, neck, and shoulder pain. We were impressed that the Utopia Bedding Full Body Pillow stayed fluffy without sinking or flattening during our at-home body pillow test, thanks to its design that holds its shape all night. Verywell Health / Merrell Readman Best Mattress for Back Pain Saatva Zenhaven Natural Latex Mattress 5 Saatva View On Saatva When we tested the best mattresses for back pain, we called the Saatva Zenhaven Natural Latex Mattress one of the softest mattresses we’ve ever slept on. This double-sided mattress offers two modes of comfort—“luxury plush” and “gentle firm”—perfectly suited to your back pain. Plus, Saatva offers a 365-night guarantee so you can make sure it's just right. Bronwyn Barnes / Verywell Health Best Mattress for Side Sleepers Casper Sleep Original Hybrid Mattress 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Allmodern.com View On Nordstrom It’s no surprise that this fan-favorite brand took the top spot in our test of the best mattresses for side sleepers. Side sleepers need extra support at night to keep the body aligned, and that’s exactly what the Casper Original Hybrid Mattress delivered. We loved how this mattress conformed to our bodies and offered full support right to the edges, which can be a saggy area in most other mattresses. This hybrid mattress has two foam layers and a coil innerspring for comfort and support. While foam mattresses can be hot, the Casper Original Hybrid's breathable perforated layer kept the mattress cool all night. 1 Source Verywell Health uses only high-quality sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. 