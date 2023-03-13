These 5 Top-Tested Sleep Essentials Will Help You Fall Asleep Faster

If you’re like most people, you’ve probably been meaning to get around to fixing your sleep routine—after all, it is the most important seven to eight hours of your day. Luckily, the National Sleep Foundation (NSF) set aside this week to help you do just that. During Sleep Awareness Week, which starts today, the NSF is rolling out support to help you get the best sleep possible. From March 12th through the 18th, you can turn to the NSF for Sleep Week resources on getting quality sleep.

To do our part during Sleep Awareness Week, we’ve pulled together some of our favorite tested sleep products to level up your bedtime routine.