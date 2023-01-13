If getting a whiter smile was one of your New Year’s resolutions, you’re in luck: Snow Teeth Whitening is having a sitewide sale right now, plus 40% off any of the brand’s bundles starting today—including a Verywell Lab-tested pick.

Whether you’re looking for an on-the-go treatment or a full whitening experience, Snow has something for everyone. Snow puts a spin on dental health and teeth whitening, with mouthwash and toothpaste flavors like strawberry mojito, birthday cake, and mint milkshake, alongside products like whitening powder and LED whitening toothbrushes.

See some of our favorite picks below, all on sale now through Monday.

The Original Teeth Whitening Kit

Buy It: The Original Teeth Whitening Kit $84 (was $149); amazon.com, trysnow.com

Snow’s Original Teeth Whitening Kit has everything you need to start your whitening regimen, including two whitening wands, an extra-strength whitening wand, and an LED accelerator for faster results. To use, just pick your preferred whitening wand—regular strength will get you results of up to eight shades during treatment and extra-strength up to 12 shades—apply to your teeth, and use the LED accelerator for nine minutes a day for 21 days.

“I was actually very impressed with how effective the whitening kit was, especially since I didn't manage to fit a treatment in every single day,” said our tester, who brightened her smile by 10 shades after using the kit during testing.

“I’ve tried many products, including dental offices, over the years. After just finishing my fourth 30-minute treatment, I couldn’t wait to get here to write about my results,” one Amazon reviewer said. “I’m here to tell you right now, after my fourth usage, my teeth are bright white!”

Buy It: Strawberry Mojito Whitening Mouthwash $21 (was $25); trysnow.com

If you want to add a whitening boost to your everyday dental hygiene routine without the gels and LED, Snow also offers its own whitening mouthwashes. Sick of mint mouthwash? Try the brand's Strawberry Mojito Whitening Mouthwash, which promises to taste like the real thing—but this one is alcohol free.

Plus, save on more whitening products:

Frost Kids' Clean Oral Care Gift Bundle

Buy It: Frost Kids' Clean Oral Care Gift Bundle $42 (was $69); trysnow.com

It can be hard to get a kid (or even an adult) excited about brushing and flossing, but Snow has taken that challenge in stride with its kid-friendly complete dental care routine. This kit includes a battery-powered toothbrush with a replaceable brush head and two manual toothbrushes. What's really fun about this bundle are its dessert-inspired flavors: a birthday cake toothpaste, bubblegum-flavored mouthwash, and chocolate milk flossers round out the kit.

Buy It: The Whitening Toothpaste Flight $42 (was $49); trysnow.com

And if you're an adult looking to try something different than the spearmint and cool mint toothpaste most brands offer, Snow also has a limited-edition toothpaste flight. Their flavors include mint milkshake and birthday cake—fun flavors aren't just for kids.

The Daily Maintenance Collection

Buy It: The Daily Maintenance Collection $119 (was $199); trysnow.com

If you have a white smile and want to keep it that way, try Snow's Daily Maintenance Collection, which adds a whitening boost to your regular routine. The bundle includes an LED whitening electric toothbrush, which uses a blue LED light to whiten teeth and offers four different brushing modes: clean, whiten, polish, and sensitive. You'll also get a bottle of soothing whitening mouthwash and charcoal floss, plus two tubes of whitening toothpaste, each designed (and flavored) for morning and nighttime brushing.

The Ultimate Teeth Whitening Collection

Buy It: The Ultimate Teeth Whitening Collection $221 (was $369); trysnow.com

On the other hand, if you're just starting out with teeth whitening and want to go big, Snow has rounded up some of its top teeth whitening products for The Ultimate Teeth Whitening Collection. This bundle includes the AM/PM whitening toothpaste, a bottle of whitening mouthwash, Magic Strips, and whitening powder. But the star of this kit is the Snow Wireless Teeth Whitening Kit with three tubes of whitening serum and a wireless LED mouthpiece. The LED features blue LEDs for whitening and red for gum support, for a whiter smile without pain or sensitivity.



Save on more Snow products:

