15 Products You Didn't Know You Could Buy with Your FSA

You've refilled your prescriptions, gotten a new pair of glasses, and squeezed in one more doctor's appointment before the end of the year to use up your FSA funds. But if you still have money left in your FSA account, now's the time to use it. The FSA deadline—December 31—is quickly approaching.

What Is an FSA?

An FSA, or flexible spending account, is a tax-advantaged spending account your employer may offer as part of your healthcare benefits. This type of account lets you use pre-tax dollars from your paycheck to pay for out-of-pocket healthcare costs or healthcare items not covered by insurance.

FSA Funds Need to Be Used by the End of the Year—Except in a Few Cases

For most people, December 31, 2022, is the last day to use any remaining FSA funds. You may have more money available in your FSA Accounts than you think because the Consolidated Appropriations Act is expiring. The measure allowed FSA holders extra time to use their funds because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But in 2022, we're back to the use-it-or-lose-it scramble to spend the funds before the end of the year. Because of this expiring legislation, an individual may have funds from 2021 and 2022 that both have to be used this year," says Rachel Rouleau, Chief Compliance Officer at Health E-Commerce.

Some FSAs allow either a carryover or grace period option. With a grace period, you have until mid-March to use any remaining funds. If your FSA allows a carryover, you can move $570 from this year's balance to 2023. FSAs can either have a grace period or a carryover, but not both. And some FSAs don't have either. The best way to make sense of whether or not you can carry over funds or use them next year is to reach out to your human resources department. If you have an FSA credit card, you can call the number on the back.

Because of the COVID policy, you could have money from last year that you haven't used yet. "Make sure you check both the 2021 and the 2022 balance to see if you have any funds left," advises Rouleau.

Surprising Ways to Use FSA Money

The good news is that there are more ways to use the funds than you think. Besides using the money to pay for medical bills, elective surgeries (like Lasik), or prescriptions, many health-related products count too.

Keep your receipts when buying FSA-eligible products if you need to submit a claim for reimbursement. Shopping through the FSA Store or Amazon's FSA Store is a great way to ensure your products are eligible. But you can always shop at your local pharmacy. Rouleau notes that when using FSA money, you can't stockpile items, meaning you can't purchase more products than you'd expect to use in a typical plan year.

Here are 15 products you probably didn't realize you could buy with FSA money.

Aura Revive Massage Gun

FSA store

Not all massage devices are eligible for purchase with an FSA. However, massagers created specifically for pain relief, such as the Aura Revive, qualify. The massage gun uses heat and percussive therapy to ease discomfort, and multiple attachments make it easy to pinpoint trouble spots.

To buy: Aura Revive Massage Gun, $200; fsastore.com

Lexie Hearing Aids

FSA store

Earlier this year, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the sale of over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids without a prescription or exam. Now you can use your FSA debit card to purchase a hearing aid online. Big-name brands like Bose and Lumen power Lexie hearing aids, which are FSA-eligible. If you have more than hundreds of dollars to use before the end of the year, and you've been thinking about purchasing a hearing aid, now's the time to act.

To buy: Lexie Hearing Aids, $799 and up; fsastore.com

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service

Amazon

At-home DNA kits and ancestry services can help provide valuable information about your health, such as the likelihood of developing certain conditions and whether you're a carrier for genetic variants. Besides learning about your health, you'll also get information about your roots and ethnicity profile. After providing a saliva sample at home, you'll receive results and a personalized health report within six weeks.

To buy: 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service, $199, amazon.com

Willow Go Wearable Hands-Free Breast Pump

FSA store

While insurance plans must cover the cost of a breast pump, many nursing parents find it useful to have multiple pumps. The Willow Go is part of a line of hands-free pumps that allow nursing parents to move freely instead of being near an outlet when pumping. The Willow Go slips into your bra and is cord-free, so nursing parents can multitask and move around.



To buy: Willow Go Wearable Hands-Free Cord-Free Double Electric Breast Pump, $350; fsastore.com

More breast pumps that are FSA-eligible:

Boogie Wipes

FSA store

These saline wipes offer gentle relief for sick kids. The saline helps loosen mucus, while aloe prevents irritation that tissues can cause on tender noses. If you have FSA funds and little kids at home, now's a good time to stock up.



To buy: Boogie Wipes, $12 for a 90-count pack; fsastore.com

MD Mineral BB Creme with SPF 50

Dermstore

BB creams are a light alternative to foundation that helps even skin tone. The face cream is specifically made for people with darker skin tones who want sun protection without a white cast. Because MD Mineral BB Creme is primarily a broad-spectrum sunscreen, it qualifies for FSA coverage.



To buy: MD Mineral BB Creme with SPF 50; $39; fsastore.com

Emme Smart Birth Control Case

FSA store

Consistency is key when taking birth control pills. This smart birth control case syncs with a health-tracking app to send personalized reminders to take your daily pill. Once you put a pack of birth control pills inside the stylish case, sensors keep track of each time you pop a pill out of the package. Missed a pill? The app sends reminders (either push notifications or texts) until you take it.



To buy: Emme Smart Birth Control Case, $99; fsastore.com

Acupressure Back Pain Relief Cushion

FSA Store

Relieve an aching back by sitting or laying on this acupressure cushion's foam spikes. Also, use it to loosen tight back muscles and relieve pain.



To buy: Kanjo Acupressure Back Pain Relief Cushion, $40; amazon.com

Trojan Lubricated Latex Condoms Pleasure Pack

FSA store

You can use FSA money on condoms and other sexual health products. This assorted pack protects against pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) while incorporating added features to enhance stimulation.



To buy: Trojan Lubricated Latex Condoms Pleasure Pack, $18; fsastore.com

Aura Revroll Vibrating + Heat Foam Roller

FSA store

Use this heated foam roller to stretch sore muscles after a workout or to relieve general pain and tightness. The combination of compression, vibrations, and soothing heat boosts blood flow and increases flexibility.



To buy: Aura Revroll Vibrating + Heat Foam Roller, $180; fsastore.com

The Diva Cup

FSA store

Thanks to the Cares Act in 2020, feminine hygiene products are eligible for purchase with FSA money. The Diva Cup is an environmentally friendly alternative to tampons and maxi pads. The medical-grade silicone cup provides up to 12 hours of leak-free protection.



To buy: The Diva Cup, $40; fsastore.com

Sharper Image Calming Heat Massaging Weighted Heating Pad

Courtesy of Amazon

This unique device from Sharper Image is like a heating pad, weighted blanket and massager all rolled into one. The 4-pound heating pad relaxes aching muscles and loosens stiff joints. Need more relief? Turn on the vibration setting to gently massage the areas that need it. Use the cushion on multiple body parts—from the neck and shoulders to the legs and feet.



To buy: Sharper Image Calming Heat Massaging Weighted Heating Pad, $80 for the 12-setting version; fsastore.com

Supergoop Bright-Eyed Mineral Eye Cream

FSA store

Not only does Supergoop's eye cream protect against UVA and UVB rays, but it also reduces puffiness and hydrates the delicate skin around the eyes. As a bonus, it also filters the skin-damaging blue light emitted from phone and computer screens.



To buy: Supergoop Bright-Eyed Mineral Eye Cream, $38; amazon.com

Aura Full Body Analysis Scale

FSA store

A wise use of a remaining FSA account balance is to prepare you to meet your 2023 health goals. Aura's Full Body Analysis Scale tracks and monitors body measurements such as weight, body mass index (BMI), muscle mass percentage, bone mass percentage, and more.



The surprisingly easy-to-use high-tech scale connects to a smartphone app so you can track your progress.

To buy: Aura Full Body Analysis Scale, $170; fsastore.com

Crane 2-in-1 Warm Mist Humidifier & Steam Inhaler

FSA store

A new study suggests that indoor air dryness is a bigger driver of respiratory viruses like COVID-19 and the flu than outdoor air conditions. So using a warm mist humidifier in the winter can help prevent colds and viruses and keep dry skin at bay. If you do get sick, the steam inhaler attachment on this humidifier provides the decongestion relief of a hot shower, but you can direct the steam right to your stuffed-up nose.



To buy: Crane 2-in-1 Warm Mist Humidifier & Steam Inhaler, $70; fsastore.com

